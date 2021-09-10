Arria NLG to sponsor 14th International Conference on Natural Language Generation (INLG 2021)

PR Newswire

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arria NLG today announced its gold-level sponsorship of this year's International Conference on Natural Language Generation (INLG). Arria Chief Scientists Ehud Reiter and Yaji Sripada are serving as program co-chairs. Arria's Chief Product Officer (CPO) Ross Turner will also participate in discussions regarding productization of NLG.

This is a preeminent research event to discuss and disseminate advancements in the field of natural language generation (NLG). The conference will be hosted in Aberdeen, Scotland from 20 to 24 September. Participants will present their research in virtual meetings.

In addition to world-class research presentations, this year's conference will include workshops, tutorials, talks by invited experts, and a discussion panel: What users want from real-world NLG. The panel discussion will be led by academics currently working in industry on machine learning, NLG, and cognitive AI assistants.

While natural language generation has been established for more than 30 years, the adoption curve for NLG has accelerated. It is now seen as a foundational technology for business by analyst firms such as Gartner, who have recently recognized NLG as a core capability.

The INLG conference, which got its start in the late 1980s, has grown from being a niche academic group to a much grander scope academically and commercially.

Arria CEO Sharon Daniels said, "At Arria, we're fortunate to have our chief scientists who keep us connected regularly to the global NLG community and its work. But this annual conference allows us to engage directly with academics on the forefront of exciting research, exploration, and innovation. We wouldn't miss the chance to take part in INLG 2021."

Arria and its people have enjoyed being involved in INLG since the beginning. The company has sponsored the conference numerous times in the past decade, while Arria's founders have been regular attendees for much longer.

Arria CPO Ross Turner said: "It's exciting to see the cutting-edge research at an event such as this, and both an honour and a privilege to be able to participate. As a company building NLG products, it's essential to keep in close contact with the wider research community. There is tremendous insight to be gained from these gatherings. It's important for us as a company to stay in touch and keep up with what everyone is working on in order to help move the field of natural language generation forward."

For the Generation Challenges part of the conference, in which participants conduct research to answer predetermined questions regarding evaluation of NLG systems, Professor Reiter will present a paper he wrote with Craig Thomson titled Generation Challenges: Results of the Accuracy Evaluation of Shared Tasks. Reiter and Thomson will announce the results of their shared task, which took place between April and July.

About Arria NLG

Arria brings language to data analytics, helping to improve understanding and accelerate the ability to action key data insights, in real-time, at scale – humanizing the way in which we interact with data.

The Arria NLG platform provides the ability to take advantage of a suite of natural language technology products. The platform includes no-code NLG Apps, NLG Studio for authoring and publishing custom NLG projects, out-of-the-box integrations for the top five business intelligence platforms, as well as natural language query capabilities and a developer SDK.

Arria has been named as a sample vendor in both Gartner's 2021 Hype Cycle for Analytics & BI and 2021 Hype Cycle for Natural Language Technologies. As the market adoption of NLG has been become a critical capability in business intelligence, clients from industries including banking, financial services, insurance, pharmaceutical, consumer product goods, news, and media have been coming to Arria for solutions.

