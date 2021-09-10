Seven Minority Students Launch NY Chapter Of Tuskegee Airmen Inc. RedTail Flight Academy

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Seven Minority Students Launch NY Chapter Of Tuskegee Airmen Inc. RedTail Flight Academy

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Wheels Up the First Part 135 Operator Partners with RedTail to Provide Internships and Support as an RFA Ambassador

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The RedTail Flight Academy (RFA) celebrated the opening of its state-of-the-art flight academy today at New York Stewart International Airport in partnership with Wheels Up (

NYSE:UP, Financial), the leading private aviation company. Honoring the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen, the RedTail Flight Academy will train seven minority youth from underserved communities to develop a pipeline of diverse aviators and future leaders in the industry. The alliance between the two organizations reflects RedTail Flight Academy's commitment of developing highly qualified talent by partnering with industry leaders to host internships, lectures, roundtables, shadowing and mentoring opportunities.

Wheels_Up_Logo.jpg

To honor the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen and strengthen the foundation of the Academy, original documented Tuskegee Airmen Lieutenant Colonel Enoch Woodhouse will attend the opening to welcome the inaugural cadets, including three females and four males. The Academy strives to increase the percentage of minority aviators from less than 2.5% represented in the military and the commercial space, to at least 4% in the next 10 years through their efforts and community engagement.

"We're honored to be the first part 135 provider to partner with the RedTail Flight Academy to help support the next generation of aviation talent," said Lieutenant General Thomas W. Bergeson, Chief Operating Officer at Wheels Up. "By offering two internships every year to academy graduates, we're committing to diversifying our employee base and offering positions to underserved communities."

Founded by the New York-based chapter of Tuskegee Airmen Inc., RedTail Flight Academy will use aviation as a developmental tool focusing on STEM, leadership development, and the legacy of the original Tuskegee Airmen. The training program is a 10-month curriculum, certifying students between the ages of 18-21 with a FAA Approved 14 CFR Part 141 multi-engine commercial pilot license and an instrument rating.

"We're thrilled to finally be able to welcome students to the Red Tail Flight Academy to help diversify the aviation industry and perpetuate the values of leadership, courage, and perseverance of the original airmen," said Glen Fraser, Director of Lee A. Archer Jr. Red Tail Youth Flying Program. "The opportunity for our graduates to gain firsthand experience through Internships at such a great company ensures they continue to learn aviation skills from industry leaders.," Fraser said.

In addition to providing two internships to academy graduates, Wheels Up will donate $1,000 from every new Core Memberships signup to the RedTail Academy. Donations to the RedTail Academy will be available during a promotional period.

About Wheels Up
Wheels Up Experience Inc. ("Wheels Up"), a leading demand generator in private aviation, offers a total private aviation solution that includes world-class safety, service, and flexibility through on-demand flights, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up is uniquely positioned to offer its Customers and Members access to over 1,500 safety-vetted and verified aircraft.

Through the Wheels Up App anyone can search, book, and fly. Wheels Up Connect, Core, and Business memberships provide enhancements such as flight sharing, empty-leg Hot Flights, Shuttle Flights, Shared Flights, signature Wheels Down events, and exclusive member benefits from preeminent lifestyle brands. The Company's ongoing Wheels Up Cares program aligns with philanthropic organizations and initiatives that affect and matter to the Company and its customers, members, stakeholders, families, and friends. The Wheels Up Cares fleet is comprised of five custom painted Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft; each plane serves as a flying symbol for a specific cause.

All Wheels Up flights are operated by the Company's DOT/FAA-authorized air carrier subsidiaries (Wheels Up Private Jets LLC, Gama Aviation LLC, Mountain Aviation LLC, Sterling Aviation LLC, and TWC Aviation LLC) or by an approved vendor air carrier that has undergone a comprehensive safety assessment.

About RedTail Flight Academy
Based at the New York Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York, the RedTail Flight Academy (RFA) represents a major milestone toward bringing more diversity to aviation, principally by making world-class flight training accessible to young, aspiring minority aviators. This is achieved through scholarships funded by contributions from various corporate sponsorships, as well as public and private donations. A nonprofit program within the 501 (C)3-approved Lee A. Archer Red Tail Youth Flying Program, the RedTail Flight Academy supports a 14 CFR Part 141 flight training curriculum that spans 10 months and results in a multi-engine commercial pilot license with an instrument rating for candidates between the ages of 18 and 21.

Media Contact: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY01897&sd=2021-09-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seven-minority-students-launch-ny-chapter-of-tuskegee-airmen-inc-redtail-flight-academy-301373214.html

SOURCE Wheels Up

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY01897&Transmission_Id=202109100900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY01897&DateId=20210910
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment