LogicBio Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

PR Newswire

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOGC), a clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering gene editing and gene delivery platforms to address rare and serious diseases from infancy through adulthood, today announced that president and chief executive officer Fred Chereau will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 13-15, 2021. The on-demand presentation will be available at 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, September 13, 2021.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering gene editing and gene delivery platforms to address rare and serious diseases from infancy through adulthood. The Company's gene editing platform, GeneRide™, is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural DNA repair process potentially leading to durable therapeutic protein expression levels. The Company's gene delivery platform, sAAVy™, is an adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsid engineering platform designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a broad range of indications and tissues. The Company is based in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit www.logicbio.com, which does not form a part of this release.

Investor Contacts:

Laurence Watts

Gilmartin Group

(619) 916-7620

[email protected]

Stephen Jasper

Gilmartin Group

(858) 525-2047

[email protected]

Media Contacts:

Adam Daley

Berry & Company Public Relations

W:212-253-8881

C: 614-580-2048

[email protected]

Jenna Urban

Berry & Company Public Relations

W: 212-253-8881

C: 203-218-9180

[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/logicbio-therapeutics-to-present-at-the-hc-wainwright-23rd-annual-global-investment-conference-301373192.html

SOURCE LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.