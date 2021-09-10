Donny Osmond Adds 2022 Dates After The Successful Opening Of His Sold-Out New Residency At Harrah's Las Vegas

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary entertainer and music icon Donny Osmond adds new dates through 2022 to his first-ever solo residency inside Harrah's Showroom at Harrah's Las Vegas.

Click herefor high-resolution show photos

Credit: Denise Truscello

Click herefor production b-roll

Credit: Mr. Camera

Sold-out crowds flocked to see Osmond's return to stage at his all-new solo residency, a dynamic, energy-filled musical journey of his unparalleled life as one of the most recognized entertainers in the world. Fans are treated to a party as Osmond performs his hits like "Puppy Love," "Soldier of Love" and latest single "Who." Donny shares stories of his greatest showstopping memories through an "Auto-rap-ography" – a rap song accompanied by photos and videos of his impressive career milestones. He also introduces brand new songs and interacts with the crowd in a completely reimagined song and dance celebration.

This show is produced by Mojave Ghost. Greg Young of Mojave Ghost has produced Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning productions on Broadway, as well as more than 2,500 concerts, 40 Broadway shows, national tours and IP exhibitions throughout the domestic U.S. Mohave Ghost has also produced Donny's tours for the past decade. For more information, visit mojaveghost.com. Osmond's residency is directed by Raj Kapoor, who has produced The GRAMMYs, Latin GRAMMYs, The Academy Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards and Emmy Awards. Kapoor has also directed and produced hit Las Vegas residencies for Shania Twain, Mariah Carey and the Backstreet Boys. The all-new show is choreographed by Emmy Award-winning duo, Nappytabs.

Upcoming performance schedule:

2021 Dates:

September 2021: 10 – 11, 14 – 18, 28 – 30

October 2021: 1 – 2, 5 – 9, 12 – 16

November 2021: 2 – 6, 9 – 13, 16 – 20

*All-New* 2022 Dates:

January 2022: 25 – 29

February 2022: 1 – 5, 15 –19, 22 -- 26

March 2022: 15 –19, 22 – 26

April 2022: 5 – 9, 12 – 16,

May 2022: 3 – 7, 10 – 14, 24 – 28, 31

June 2022: 1 – 4, 7 – 11

August 2022: 30 – 31

September 2022: 1 – 3, 6 – 10, 13 – 17, 27 – 30

October 2022: 1, 4 – 8, 11 – 15

November 2022: 1 – 5, 8 – 12, 15 – 19

All-new 2022 dates are available today, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. PT. A limited number of pre-show VIP experience passes are available nightly. For more information, scheduling and to purchase tickets, please visit www.ticketmaster.com/donny. Performances will take place nightly from Tuesday to Saturday with all shows beginning at 8 p.m.

About Donny Osmond

Throughout his illustrious career, Osmond has earned 33 gold records, selling over 100 million albums becoming a worldwide music legend. Currently, Osmond's milestone 65th release, Start Again, debut worldwide on Sept. 10, 2021. The album title itself was directly inspired by Osmond's own unique career journey of constant reinvention over the course of his six decades as a world recognized performer. Additionally, in an unprecedented and history-making deal, Osmond headlines his first-ever solo residency at Harrah's Las Vegas, marking a return to the Las Vegas Strip after a record-setting 11-year run at Flamingo Las Vegas with his sister Marie. Osmond has notably entertained a vast array of audiences with his varied career choices. He has starred on Broadway as Gaston in Disney's Beauty and the Beast; hosted two television series on British network television; and performed at the Concert for Diana, seen worldwide by more than 2 billion viewers. The critically acclaimed song Captain Li Shang's "I'll Make a Man Out of You" from the Disney film "Mulan" was sung by Donny. The song and Osmond's singing of it received accolades from around the globe and ranks as one of the most popular and enduring Disney tunes of all time. One of Osmond's most notable career achievements was his starring role as Joseph in Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, which broke records during its six-year run with more than 2,000 performances in the US and Canada. Most recently, Osmond stunned audiences across America when it was revealed that he was the fan favorite "Peacock" on the inaugural season of the hit Fox musical competition show "The Masked Singer."

About Harrah's Las Vegas

Harrah's Las Vegas is a welcoming resort where guests can break away from their daily routine in a playful atmosphere. The resort offers more than 2,500 renovated hotel rooms and suites with bold purple and blue hues that complement the cream-colored décor, dark wood accents and contemporary fixtures. Harrah's Las Vegas features 87,000 square feet of casino space, a modern Race & Sports Book offering both live gaming and sports betting, and more than 25,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. Six restaurants encompass everything from PizzaCake by Buddy Valastro, to the chef-driven Fulton Street Food Hall, to the upscale setting of Ruth's Chris Steak House, a romantic venue with breathtaking views of The Strip. Harrah's outdoor bar, Carnaval Court, brings high energy to the Las Vegas Strip with live music and some of the world's top flair bartenders who juggle and pour to perfection. A wide variety of entertainment options include the first-ever solo residency from Donny Osmond, as well as AGT's Tape Face, Menopause the Musical, X Country and "An Evening with Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert" beginning this fall. Harrah's Las Vegas is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit harrahslasvegas.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Harrah's Las Vegas on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-522-4700 ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/donny-osmond-adds-2022-dates-after-the-successful-opening-of-his-sold-out-new-residency-at-harrahs-las-vegas-301373078.html

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.