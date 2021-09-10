B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Tile Shop Holdings Inc, Colombier Acquisition Corp, Sells Franchise Group Inc, Global Ship Lease Inc, KVH Industries Inc

- New Purchases: SNCR, TTSH, CLBR.U, INSE, BRIVU, IMBI, BRPMU, CDZI, SRAX, AGAC, AMHC, WES, LSEA,
- Added Positions: ALTG, MCHX, SAII,
- Reduced Positions: FRG, GSL, QMCO, TURN,
- Sold Out: KVHI, SPH, DCP, WTTR,
For the details of B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/b.+riley+financial%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of B. Riley Financial, Inc.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) - 27,291,437 shares, 28.36% of the total portfolio.
- Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) - 6,531,279 shares, 15.47% of the total portfolio.
- Alta Equipment Group Inc (ALTG) - 6,216,362 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.29%
- Franchise Group Inc (FRG) - 1,613,595 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55.89%
- Quantum Corp (QMCO) - 7,607,611 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11%
B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Synchronoss Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.42 and $3.87, with an estimated average price of $3.14. The stock is now traded at around $2.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.55%. The holding were 13,826,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTSH)
B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.31 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $7.33. The stock is now traded at around $8.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 3,934,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Colombier Acquisition Corp (CLBR.U)
B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Colombier Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 1,555,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE)
B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Inspired Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.56 and $12.79, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $11.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (BRIVU)
B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 708,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iMedia Brands Inc (IMBI)
B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in iMedia Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.91 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $8.11. The stock is now traded at around $5.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 847,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Marchex Inc (MCHX)
B. Riley Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Marchex Inc by 41.74%. The purchase prices were between $2.36 and $3.16, with an estimated average price of $2.79. The stock is now traded at around $3.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,199,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Software Acquisition Group Inc II (SAII)
B. Riley Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Software Acquisition Group Inc II by 29.42%. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.38, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $8.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 109,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: KVH Industries Inc (KVHI)
B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in KVH Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $11.87 and $14.58, with an estimated average price of $13.51.Sold Out: Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH)
B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Suburban Propane Partners LP. The sale prices were between $14.5 and $15.65, with an estimated average price of $14.97.Sold Out: DCP Midstream LP (DCP)
B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in DCP Midstream LP. The sale prices were between $21.66 and $31.69, with an estimated average price of $25.7.Sold Out: Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR)
B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Select Energy Services Inc. The sale prices were between $4.53 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $5.75.Reduced: Franchise Group Inc (FRG)
B. Riley Financial, Inc. reduced to a holding in Franchise Group Inc by 55.89%. The sale prices were between $34.24 and $39.75, with an estimated average price of $36.78. The stock is now traded at around $35.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -8.88%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. still held 1,613,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL)
B. Riley Financial, Inc. reduced to a holding in Global Ship Lease Inc by 36.19%. The sale prices were between $12.82 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $16.24. The stock is now traded at around $23.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.34%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. still held 1,397,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: 180 Degree Capital Corp (TURN)
B. Riley Financial, Inc. reduced to a holding in 180 Degree Capital Corp by 60.12%. The sale prices were between $7.12 and $8.17, with an estimated average price of $7.72. The stock is now traded at around $7.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. still held 40,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.
