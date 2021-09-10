Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB Buys BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF

New Purchases: IXG, IAU, NVDA, FANG, BMI, ROK, AMD, RDS.B, NOC, PNC, RY,

Investment company Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB. As of 2021Q2, Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB owns 118 stocks with a total value of $334 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 296,804 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.01% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 324,111 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.24% Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 395,394 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 99,111 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.96% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 509,107 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.29%

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $79.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 52,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 116,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $221.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 10,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB initiated holding in Badger Meter Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.92 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.51. The stock is now traded at around $102.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $315.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 45.29%. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 509,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 231.21%. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 64,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 42.36%. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $29.81, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 169,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 89.14%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $141.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 18,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 83.83%. The purchase prices were between $184.68 and $200.28, with an estimated average price of $194.38. The stock is now traded at around $209.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 13,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 77.08%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $348.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 6,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $121.14 and $147.59, with an estimated average price of $132.62.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 96.23%. The sale prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.92%. Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB still held 1,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.96%. The sale prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15. The stock is now traded at around $156.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.63%. Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB still held 99,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB reduced to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.18%. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $307.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.07%. Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB still held 24,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.