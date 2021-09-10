Logo
Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. Buys Oportun Financial Corp, PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities, Global Ship Lease Inc, Sells B. Riley Financial Inc, Ferro Corp,

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Edina, MN, based Investment company Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Oportun Financial Corp, PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities, Global Ship Lease Inc, AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fu, DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund, sells B. Riley Financial Inc, Ferro Corp, , Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term, RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund I during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. owns 243 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/punch+%26+associates+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.
  1. B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) - 785,643 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.14%
  2. Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL) - 2,345,029 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.49%
  3. StoneX Group Inc (SNEX) - 593,322 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88%
  4. BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC) - 684,825 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.28%
  5. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 405,781 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
New Purchase: PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities (NRGX)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $11.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 976,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fu (CBH)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fu. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $10.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 929,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.14 and $20, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $19.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 460,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD OPPORTUNITIES 2027 TERM FUN (FTHY)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD OPPORTUNITIES 2027 TERM FUN. The purchase prices were between $19.69 and $20.25, with an estimated average price of $19.93. The stock is now traded at around $20.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 410,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $568.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 13,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Eneti Inc (NETI)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Eneti Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.58 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $17.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 264,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Oportun Financial Corp (OPRT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Oportun Financial Corp by 347.59%. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $20.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 813,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Global Ship Lease Inc by 27.49%. The purchase prices were between $12.82 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $16.24. The stock is now traded at around $23.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,345,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The E W Scripps Co (SSP)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in The E W Scripps Co by 41.84%. The purchase prices were between $19.19 and $22.99, with an estimated average price of $20.92. The stock is now traded at around $16.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 825,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Lincoln Educational Services Corp by 224.65%. The purchase prices were between $6.21 and $8.08, with an estimated average price of $7.14. The stock is now traded at around $6.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 808,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 71.81%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $213.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 39,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Luna Innovations Inc (LUNA)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Luna Innovations Inc by 63.27%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $11.93, with an estimated average price of $10.87. The stock is now traded at around $10.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 947,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (LEAF)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $6.45 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $8.57.

Sold Out: RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund I (OPP)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund I. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $15.41.

Sold Out: Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term (TEAF)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term. The sale prices were between $14.23 and $15.16, with an estimated average price of $14.74.

Sold Out: Kimball International Inc (KBAL)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Kimball International Inc. The sale prices were between $12.37 and $14.73, with an estimated average price of $13.63.

Sold Out: Farmers National Banc Corp (FMNB)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Farmers National Banc Corp. The sale prices were between $15.45 and $17.9, with an estimated average price of $16.8.

Sold Out: Eneti Inc (SR4)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Eneti Inc. The sale prices were between $15.3 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $16.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.. Also check out:

1. PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. keeps buying
