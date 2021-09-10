Logo
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Announces Michael Cirami, Michael O'Brien and Sarah Orvin Have Joined the Firm

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (: APAM) announced today that Michael Cirami, CFA, Michael O’Brien, CFA and Sarah Orvin, CFA have joined Artisan Partners to build the firm’s newest autonomous investment franchise. At Artisan Partners, Mr. Cirami, Mr. O’Brien and Ms. Orvin will develop active, differentiated strategies with broad exposure to the emerging markets debt asset class. The firm plans to launch the team’s initial strategies during the first half of 2022.

Mr. Cirami joins the firm as managing director and lead portfolio manager. Mr. Cirami previously spent the last 18 years at Eaton Vance where he was co-director of emerging markets and a portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s emerging markets team. Mr. O’Brien joins Artisan Partners as managing director and head of global trading for the emerging markets debt strategies that the firm plans to launch. Mr. O’Brien previously spent the last 16 years at Eaton Vance as director of emerging markets trading and more recently a co-director of emerging markets. Ms. Orvin joins Artisan Partners as portfolio manager and one of the three founding members of the team. Ms. Orvin previously served as portfolio manager on the emerging markets team at Eaton Vance.

Artisan Partners CEO Eric Colson said, “We are pleased to have Mike, Mike and Sarah join our firm. They are a great fit for Artisan as we continue to bolster our investment capabilities into new asset classes, while staying committed to talent-driven, high value-added investment management. We look forward to working with them to further build the team and launch their initial strategies.”

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or [email protected]
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

