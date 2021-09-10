Logo
Trane Technologies Named One of the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production by Fortune and Great Place to Work®

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Trane Technologies plc (

NYSE:TT, Financial), a global climate innovator, has been named to the Fortune+2021+list+of+the+Best+Workplaces+in+Manufacturing+%26amp%3B+Production.

The list is based on more than 220,000 employee surveys conducted by Great+Place+to+Work, a global authority on workplace culture. The survey captures overall employee experience, including sentiment about growth and development, as well as company values, innovation and leader effectiveness.

“Our people in manufacturing produce the innovative products that enable our customers’ success and help us challenge what’s possible for a sustainable world," said Marcia Avedon, Trane Technologies’ executive vice president and chief human resources, marketing and communications officer. "These are extraordinary, challenging times and our manufacturing employees have shown incredible resilience and dedication. We are pleased to be honored with this recognition and will continue to put our people first, prioritize their safety, engagement and development, and do all we can to make sure that they feel inspired and energized at work."

Trane Technologies sustains a culture of high employee engagement and inclusion and is committed to employees’ growth and ability to thrive at work and home. The company invests in and offers various learning and development opportunities like its Team+Leader+Development+Program - an 8-week program designed to develop frontline employees into manufacturing leadership roles while increasing product quality, reducing cycle time and improving processes. Since 2014, more than 1,100 participants have graduated from the program across 43 locations globally.

“The Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production have shown incredible care for their employees,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. “In 2020 and beyond, these companies rewarded the hard and unrelenting work of their employees by creating a safe space for them to thrive in their careers and in their personal lives.”

Trane Technologies, and its leading brands Trane and Thermo King, is also helping solve for some of the world’s biggest sustainability challenges and inspiring industry and global change with its 2030+Sustainability+Commitments. These commitments include a pledge to reduce customer greenhouse gas emissions by one gigaton (2% of the world’s annual emissions) and achieve carbon-neutral operations. Its “Opportunity for All” pledge commits to achieving gender parity in leadership, workforce diversity reflective of its communities, and community initiatives that support equitable education and pathways to green and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) careers.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our environmentally responsible portfolio of products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Learn more at tranetechologies.com.

From Fortune. ©2021 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of Trane Technologies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210910005234/en/

