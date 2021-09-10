Logo
Semrush Appoints Andrew Warden as Chief Marketing Officer

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Semrush, a leading online visibility management and content marketing SaaS platform, has named B2B marketing veteran Andrew Warden to the role of Chief Marketing Officer.

Warden will lead a global team of more than 150 marketers and be responsible for driving the evolution of the Semrush brand to ensure continued growth and foster retention of existing customers.

Semrush went public on the New York Stock Exchange in March 2021 to raise capital to fund its further growth. The evolution of Semrush’s product suite has taken the platform beyond search optimization, integrating tools for content marketing, Amazon US Marketplace listings, and digital PR tools from Prowly, the public relations SaaS startup acquired by Semrush in 2020.

Semrush CEO Oleg Shchegolev commented: “I believe that the role of a CMO is one of the most difficult vacancies to fill as the demand for great marketers is higher than ever before. Semrush is a platform ‘for marketers by marketers’, and it was a top priority to find a CMO who shares a commitment to this vision and who will be on the same wavelength with our culture. Andrew is a perfect match in many ways. His experience in balancing the art and science of marketing to deliver innovative, successful campaigns, as well as his expertise in go-to-market strategies, will be vital to the growth of our business.”

Prior to his role at Semrush, Warden was CMO at UnitedLex, a technology and legal services company where he and his team transformed the marketing department into a business accelerant. He has also held CMO roles and led global marketing functions at SoftServe, a global digital consultancy, Cisco, GfK, and more. Warden will report directly to Oleg Shchegolev.

Andrew Warden commented: “I’ve long held the belief that digital is the present and future for marketers. Semrush has carved out an industry-leading quadrant of online visibility that holistically combines SEO, digital public relations, content marketing, social media, and data analytics. Semrush has built a strong brand and following, and I am eager to continue this path at a company with a vibrant culture, product, and with first-class marketers. I look forward to growing our global presence and demonstrating the power of the product to our community and new clients.

About Semrush

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 76,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Philadelphia, Dallas, Prague, St. Petersburg, Warsaw, and Limassol.

Learn more about Semrush by visiting:

www.semrush.com+%0A
Twitter: https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Fsemrush+%0A
Facebook: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fsemrush+%0A
LinkedIn: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fsemrush%2F+%0A
Instagram: https%3A%2F%2Finstagram.com%2Fsemrush%2F+%0A
YouTube: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fuser%2FsemrushHQ

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210910005082/en/

