SJW Group to Present at the Janney Virtual Water Utilities Conference

SJW Group (NYSE: SJW), the second-largest investor-owned pure-play water and wastewater utility in the United States, based on estimated rate base, has been invited to present at the Janney Virtual Water Utilities Conference on Sept. 14, 2021.

Eric W. Thornburg, chairman, president and CEO of SJW Group, is scheduled at 1:45 p.m. ET to discuss SJW Group in a fireside chat with Michael Gaugler, a senior analyst and the managing director of utilities and infrastructure at Janney Montgomery. In addition, Thornburg and James P. Lynch, chief financial officer and treasurer, are scheduled to present in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the day, and they will provide an overview of the company and discuss recent developments with current and potential investors.

The fireside chat will be available to view in real time, and replays will be available by the next day via a link at SJW Group’s website, www.sjwgroup.com. The link will be available for 90 days.

SJW Group, through its local subsidiary utilities, serves nearly 1.5 million people in the states of California, Connecticut, Maine and Texas through a culture of service to customers, communities and employees while being a positive force in the areas we serve and being good stewards of the environment.

About SJW Group

SJW Group is the second-largest investor-owned pure-play water and wastewater utility in the United States, based on estimated rate base, providing lifesaving and high-quality water service to nearly 1.5 million people. SJW Group’s locally led and operated water utilities — San Jose Water Company in California, The Connecticut Water Company in Connecticut, The Maine Water Company in Maine and SJWTX, Inc. (dba Canyon Lake Water Service Company) in Texas — possess the financial strength, operational expertise and technological innovation to safeguard the environment, deliver outstanding service to customers and provide opportunities to employees. SJW Group remains focused on investing in its operations, remaining actively engaged in its local communities and delivering continued sustainable value to its shareholders. For more information about SJW Group, please visit www.sjwgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forwarding-looking words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “strategy,” or “anticipates,” or the negative of those words or other comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, but not limited to, the following factors: (1) the effect of water, utility, environmental and other governmental policies and regulations, including actions concerning rates, authorized return on equity, authorized capital structures, capital expenditures and other decisions; (2) changes in demand for water and other services; (3) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operation and financial results; (4) unanticipated weather conditions and changes in seasonality; (5) climate change and the effects thereof; (6) unexpected costs, charges or expenses; (7) our ability to successfully evaluate investments in new business and growth initiatives; (8) the risk of work stoppages, strikes and other labor-related actions; (9) catastrophic events such as fires, earthquakes, explosions, floods, ice storms, tornadoes, hurricanes, terrorist acts, physical attacks, cyber-attacks, or other similar occurrences; (10) changes in general economic, political, business and financial market conditions; (11) the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, which can be affected by various factors, including credit ratings, changes in interest rates, compliance with regulatory requirements, compliance with the terms and conditions of our outstanding indebtedness, and general stock and debt market conditions; and (12) legislative and general market and economic developments.

In addition, actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to our overall business, including those more fully described in SJW Group’s filings with the SEC, including the most recent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

