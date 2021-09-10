Logo
Fortune and Great Place to Work® name Dow one of the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production™

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MIDLAND, Mich., Sept. 10, 2021

MIDLAND, Mich., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have named Dow one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production™. This is the first time Dow was named to this prestigious list, ranking #3 on the list.

The_Dow_Chemical_Company_Logo.jpg

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in the U.S. that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience taking into consideration all aspects including race, gender, age, disability status, and job responsibilities.

"The last 18 months has further underscored the significant role of the manufacturing and production sector in times of crisis as well as in our everyday lives," said Dow Chairman and CEO Jim Fitterling. "Team Dow is passionate about our ability to deliver products and solutions that are creating a better future for all of our stakeholders. This recognition from Fortune and Great Place to Work® is a testament to what has always been our single greatest advantage at Dow – our people."

The Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production ranking is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 220,000 current employees across multiple companies in the U.S. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

"Dow people are uniquely talented, earnest, innovative and they strive to create a culture that includes everyone," said John Sampson, Dow Senior Vice president for Operations, Manufacturing & Engineering. "Team Dow creates a great place to work every day, and we recognize them for all they do to contribute to this recognition."

"The Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production have shown incredible care for their employees," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. "In 2020 and beyond, these companies rewarded the hard and unrelenting work of their employees by creating a safe space for them to thrive in their careers and in their personal lives."

In 2021, Dow ranked #99 on the Great Place to Work® and Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list. The Company was also named one of the "2021 PEOPLE Companies that Care®" for 2nd consecutive year.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company, with a purpose to deliver a sustainable future for the world through our materials science expertise and collaboration with our partners. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer care. Dow operates 106 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $39 billion in 2020. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

About the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 220,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

For further information, please contact:

Kyle Bandlow
+1.989.638.2417
[email protected]

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DowNewsroom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dow/
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/dow-chemical
Instagram: http://instagram.com/dow_official

favicon.png?sn=DC02179&sd=2021-09-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fortune-and-great-place-to-work-name-dow-one-of-the-best-workplaces-in-manufacturing--production-301373369.html

SOURCE The Dow Chemical Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DC02179&Transmission_Id=202109100955PR_NEWS_USPR_____DC02179&DateId=20210910
