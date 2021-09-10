Logo
Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2021

DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cushing® Asset Management, LP, and Swank Capital, LLC, announce today the upcoming rebalancing of The Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index (the "Index") as part of normal index operations. After the markets close on September 17, 2021, the 30 constituents of the Index will be rebalanced, and the following changes will be effective on September 20, 2021:

Constituent added:
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP)

Constituent removed:
Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP)

ABOUT THE CUSHING® MLP MARKET CAP INDEX

The Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index provides a benchmark that is designed to track the performance of widely held midstream energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and non-MLP midstream corporations (each, a "Midstream Company" and collectively, "Midstream Companies"). The Index is weighted on a float-adjusted market capitalization basis, with the weight of each constituent capped at 7.5% at rebalance. The Index price level is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices while the constituents are selected from the entire universe of publicly traded Midstream Companies. The Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker "CMCI".

ABOUT CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT AND SWANK CAPITAL

Cushing® Asset Management, LP ("Cushing"), a subsidiary of Swank Capital, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts, providing active management in markets where inefficiencies exist.

Contact:
Jon Abel
214-692-6334
http://www.cushingasset.com/

The Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index (the "Index") is the property of Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing Asset Management, LP, which have contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) to calculate and maintain the Index. The Index is not sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices or its affiliates or its third party licensors (collectively, "S&P Dow Jones Indices"). S&P Dow Jones Indices will not be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Index. "Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices" and the related stylized mark(s) are service marks of S&P Dow Jones Indices and have been licensed for use by Cushing Asset Management, LP. S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"), and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones").

favicon.png?sn=DA01653&sd=2021-09-10 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cushing-asset-management-and-swank-capital-announce-rebalancing-of-the-cushing-mlp-market-cap-index-301373217.html

SOURCE Cushing® Asset Management, LP and Swank Capital, LLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA01653&Transmission_Id=202109100902PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA01653&DateId=20210910
