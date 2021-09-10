Logo
Berkshire and Amazon: A Case Study in Value Investing

A look at Berkshire's Amazon investment in 2019

Author's Avatar
Rupert Hargreaves
Sep 10, 2021

Summary

  • Berkshire bought Amazon in 2019
  • Buffett defended this as a value investment
  • The stock has gone on to outperform
Article's Main Image

In the first quarter of 2019, Berkshire Hathaway (

BRK.A, Financial) (BRK.B, Financial) added Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) to its equity portfolio. The conglomerate acquired just under half a million shares in the technology company at around $1,780 per share. Since then, the investment has gone on to more than double in value.

We know

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) did not have anything to do with this position. When he was quizzed on the holding at Berkshire's 2019 annual meeting of shareholders, the Oracle of Omaha attributed the position to one of the investment managers (referring to either Todd Combs or Ted Weschler). Answering a question from an investor who wondered if Berkshire's style was starting to shift away from value, Buffett explained that the investment manager "is a value investor."

He went on to debunk one of the biggest myths in value investing, the idea that finding a value investment is a simple as screening the market for low price-earnings or price-book stocks:

"The idea that value is somehow connected to book value or low price-earnings ratios or anything — as Charlie [Munger] has said, all investing is value investing. I mean, you're putting out some money now to get more later on. And you're making a calculation as to the probabilities of getting that money and when you'll get it and what interest rates will be in between. The same calculation goes into it, whether you're buying some bank at 70% of book value, or you're buying Amazon at some very high multiple of reported earnings...

In the end, it all goes back to Aesop, who, in 600 B.C., said, you know, that a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush. And when we buy Amazon, we try and figure out whether the — the fellow that bought it — tries to figure out whether there's three or four or five in the bush and how long it'll take to get to the bush, how certain he is that he's going to get to the bush, you know, and then who else is going to come and try and take the bush away and all of that sort of thing. And we do the same thing."

I think this is a fantastic case study of what value investing really is and why it can be a terrible mistake to spend too much time focusing on simplistic ratios. I will admit I have always made the same mistake when I have been considering adding Amazon to my portfolio in the past. I have always believed the stock looks expensive compared to its earnings and cash generation. But I have ignored one of the most important rules at the heart of investing: past performance should never be used as a guide to future potential.

Amazon's valuation today, and recent fundamental performance, is only a small piece of the valuation puzzle. It gives no regard to the company's future potential or its competitive advantages, which are far more important when evaluating a company's long-term growth outlook.

The stock's performance during the past two-and-a-half years has proven that whoever decided to pull the trigger at Berkshire was right on the money. They correctly judged that the market was undervaluing Amazon's future growth potential, and the company would be worth far more in the future than it was at the time.

This is value investing in action. It is an excellent example of how investors should analyze companies without letting valuations cloud our judgments and introduce prejudices into our minds before we have had a chance to evaluate the enterprise and its potential.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a Long position in BRK.B over the next 72 hours.
