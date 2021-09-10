Anyone, Anywhere: NBA® 2K22 Now Available Worldwide

Today, 2K is excited to announce that %3Cb%3E%3Ci%3ENBA%26reg%3B+2K22%3C%2Fi%3E%3C%2Fb%3E, the next iteration of the top-rated NBA video game simulation series of the past 20 years**, is now available on both current- and new-generation platforms worldwide. With its release, NBA 2K22 offers best-in-class visual presentation and player AI, historic teams, and a wide variety of basketball experiences with online community features and deep, varied game modes.

“Basketball continues to see rapid growth all over the world, both through the rising popularity of the NBA and the virtual world experienced in our game, so this year we’re celebrating the true globalization of the franchise,” said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts. “Our team is proud to bring NBA 2K22 to millions of players in our community. This is our most expansive offering yet, and whether you love on-the-court action or prefer off-the-court experiences, there is something for anyone, anywhere to tap into the basketball world.”

NBA 2K22 features several new additions and improvements, where veteran ballers and new players alike will find a variety of basketball experiences to dive into:

Step Up Your Game - New tactical offense meets an overhauled defense for a more competitive and immersive NBA 2K22 . Add skill-based dribbling, shooting, dunking, and alley-oops to your bag of moves, and counter them with ferocious new blocks and contests on the other end of the court;

. Add skill-based dribbling, shooting, dunking, and alley-oops to your bag of moves, and counter them with ferocious new blocks and contests on the other end of the court; Your Journey, Your City* - MyCAREER and an all-new City become one in a groundbreaking NBA 2K22 experience for PlayStation®5 (PS5™) and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Embark on your personal journey to the pros – and a sprawling MyCAREER life – ALL within the City. Forge your own path in college, the NBA G League, or even by jumping straight to the NBA. Be a pro off the court by growing your personal brand in the music industry, fashion world, and more. And of course, ball out against the best and fiercest MyPLAYERs in the most vibrant and competitive basketball community in the world;

experience for PlayStation®5 (PS5™) and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Embark on your personal journey to the pros – and a sprawling MyCAREER life – ALL within the City. Forge your own path in college, the NBA G League, or even by jumping straight to the NBA. Be a pro off the court by growing your personal brand in the music industry, fashion world, and more. And of course, ball out against the best and fiercest MyPLAYERs in the most vibrant and competitive basketball community in the world; All Aboard the Cruise - Set sail for the high seas in NBA 2K22 in the all-new Neighborhood, developed for PlayStatio​​n®4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Explore each level of the ship that is designed to offer various basketball activities, create your perfect MyPLAYER, level up for rewards, and express yourself through both your game and your style;

in the all-new Neighborhood, developed for PlayStatio​​n®4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Explore each level of the ship that is designed to offer various basketball activities, create your perfect MyPLAYER, level up for rewards, and express yourself through both your game and your style; Your Dream Team - Collect, craft, and hoop in the ultimate NBA fantasy competition: NBA 2K22 MyTEAM. Build your dream lineup of NBA stars and legends across any era, and explore game-changing evolutions to the MyTEAM experience, with each addition introduced Season after Season;

MyTEAM. Build your dream lineup of NBA stars and legends across any era, and explore game-changing evolutions to the MyTEAM experience, with each addition introduced Season after Season; New Seasons, New Discoveries - Every Season brings fresh opportunities to reap new rewards. Whether in MyTEAM, MyCAREER, or The W, compete against the best and discover what amazing rewards each new Season has in store;

First Fridays - New songs will be added to the soundtrack on every Friday throughout the Season. All-new partnerships with some of the most notable music labels in the world; Columbia Records, Def Jam Recordings, Low Profile/Casual Records, Ninja Tune, and Warner Records will offer music from both up-and-coming artists and world-renowned musicians.

Global phenomenon and two-time NBA All-Star, Luka Dončić, graces the NBA 2K22 Standard Edition and NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle. The Standard Edition is available for $59.99*** on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms, and $69.99*** on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Cross-Gen Digital Bundle is available for $79.99*** and grants players access to the Standard Edition across generations within the same PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

A trio of the NBA’s most impactful big men – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant – feature in a premium, NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition, showcasing how each of these athletes changed the game with a cover created by world-renowned artist Charly Palmer. The NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition is available for $99.99*** for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The Cross-Gen Digital Bundle and NBA 75th Anniversary Edition provide dual-access for the PS5/PS4 and Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One platforms and provides a version of the game on each console generation within the same console family. The NBA 75th Anniversary Edition for Nintendo Switch is only available in a digital format in the EMEA region.

In North America, players can purchase a special version of the Standard Edition featuring six-time WNBA All Star and WNBA Champion, Candace Parker, on the cover and available exclusively through GameStop and EB Games. In Japan, players can purchase a special version of the Standard Edition that features Washington Wizards’ Rui Hachimura. A full breakdown of each version is available on the NBA 2K22 official+website.

Follow NBA 2Kon TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook for the latest NBA 2K22 news.

Developed by Visual Concepts, NBA 2K22 is rated E for Everyone from the ESRB. For more information on NBA 2K22, please visit the game’s official+website.

* NBA 2K22 is available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S required to play the new-generation version of NBA 2K22.

** According to 2008 - 2021 Metacritic.com

*** Based on 2K’s suggested retail price. Actual retail price may vary. See local store for info.

