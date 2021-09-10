Logo
ADM Refinances Debt with $750 Million Notes Issuance

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

ADM (NYSE: ADM) announced today that it has closed on $750 million of 2.700% notes due 2051.

Proceeds from the issuance will be used to pay the redemption price associated with the full redemption of $500 million of ADM’s outstanding 2.750% notes due March 27, 2025. Any remaining net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include, without limitation, repayment of commercial paper borrowings.

At the end of June 30, 2021, ADM had $0.9 billion of cash and cash equivalents, $7.5 billion of readily marketable inventories, and available credit capacity of $8.6 billion.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the notes or any other securities, nor will there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the notes or any other securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by calling Barclays Capital Inc. toll-free at (888) 603-5847; BNP Paribas Securities Corp. toll-free at (800) 854-5674 or MUFG Securities Americas Inc. toll-free at (877) 649-6848.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the above statements constitute forward-looking statements. ADM’s filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, ADM assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About ADM

At ADM, we unlock the power of nature to provide access to nutrition worldwide. With industry-advancing innovations, a complete portfolio of ingredients and solutions to meet any taste, and a commitment to sustainability, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. We’re a global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world’s premier agricultural origination and processing company. Our breadth, depth, insights, facilities and logistical expertise give us unparalleled capabilities to meet needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we enrich the quality of life the world over. Learn more at www.adm.com.

Source: Corporate Release

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210910005318r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210910005318/en/

