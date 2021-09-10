Logo
Diaceutics Announces Two Poster Presentations at AMP 2021 Annual Meeting & Expo

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Diaceutics PLC

("Diaceutics" or the "Company")

Diaceutics PLC (AIM: DXRX), the diagnostic commercialization company, today announced the acceptance of two abstracts for poster discussion presentation and publication in the November 2021 Journal of Molecular Diagnostics at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2021 Annual Meeting & Expo, which will take place November 16-20 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The theme of the meeting this year will be, “Leading Molecular Medicine Forward”. AMP is the leading organization in the field of molecular diagnostics, and the annual meeting is widely considered the premier gathering of molecular professionals. The meeting will explore how cutting-edge technology and developments in molecular testing and diagnostics continue to have a major impact on patient care. These posters are the 9th authored by Diaceutics to be accepted at major industry meetings in 2021.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

  • Abstract Title: US Adoption of Tumor Mutation Burden (TMB) Testing for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) patients in Clinical Routine Practice: Is now ready for primetime
  • Poster Number: ST42
  • Abstract Number:1058086
  • Authors: Anthony M Magliocco MD3 and Kenneth J. Bloom MD FCAP4, Peter V. Riccelli PhD2, Lynn Replogle MBA2, Karen Keating PhD1, Annie Tapley1, Lauren Parnham1, Lyam Buchanan BSc1, Derry Mae Keeling BSc1, Susanne Munksted MSc1, Jordan Clark MPhil1
  • Abstract Title: Microsatellite Instability/Mismatch Repair (MSI/MMR): A Cancer Risk Marker Today, Rapidly Evolving into a Predictive Biomarker for Tomorrow
  • Poster Number: ST61
  • Abstract Number: 1064193
  • Authors: Kenneth J. Bloom MD FCAP4, Anthony M Magliocco MD3, Charlotte White BSc1, Peter V. Riccelli PhD2, Lauren Parnham1, Lyam Buchanan BSc1, Annie Tapley BSc1, Derry Mae Keeling BSc1, Susanne Munksted MSc1, Jordan Clark MPhil1

The research presented as posters at the AMP Annual Meeting from the abstracts published in the November issue of JMD is embargoed until the first day of poster presentations at the Annual Meeting & Expo.

Enabled by DXRX – The Diagnostic Network®, Diaceutics provides seamless diagnostic testing for Precision Medicines through deep analysis and disease level-understanding of the testing journey. Through the extraction of insights from the world’s richest repository of diagnostic testing data available via its DXRX platform, the company leverages unique proprietary Disease Diagnostic Pathways (DDPs®) to identify the best possible testing journey for patients within a specific disease or disease area.

Discover more at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.diaceutics.com and follow the latest news from Diaceutics on Linkedin @DiaceuticsPLC

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210910005367r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210910005367/en/

