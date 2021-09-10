MTN DEW® Signs NBA® All-Star Zach LaVine

PR Newswire

PURCHASE, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MTN DEW®, the official soft drink of the NBA®, has signed NBA All-Star Zach LaVine to its national roster of athletes alongside NBA All-Star forward Zion Williamson and reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson. LaVine's debut with MTN DEW includes his appearance in NBA® 2K22 – officially out today – where he will be a "quest-giving" personality in The City* and take MyPLAYERS through a variety of 3-Point challenges.

"When we select an athlete partner, we look for a complete package – someone who not only dominates on the court, but also aligns with the DEW lifestyle off the court," says Pat O'Toole, vice president, MTN DEW, marketing. "Zach is that complete package. We are looking forward to supporting him during the upcoming season and collaborating on future projects."

On the heels of adding LaVine to its roster, MTN DEW is expanding its partnership with 2K – headlined by the following new additions in NBA 2K22: the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest and The DEW ZONE™, an area on the court 30-feet from the hoop. In the coming months and beyond, fans can look out for exclusive in-game court designs, merch via The DEW Store and custom content featuring Zion and Zach going head-to-head (and talking a little smack) in an epic NBA 2K matchup.

"MTN DEW has always been a brand that brings so much to hoops culture," said Zach LaVine. "Their approach is to work with players who are super authentic and true to themselves – that's what attracted me to work with MTN DEW and I can't wait to show fans what I'm all about."

Seven years into his NBA career, Zach has grown from a promising 19-year-old rookie into one of the game's All-Stars and the face of a franchise in Chicago. He has increased his scoring production every season since joining the team in 2017 and is coming off a career year in which he made his first NBA All-Star Game appearance, and once again, participated in the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest.

Fans and gamers can be sure to pick up NBA 2K22 and take on the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest alongside the entire DEW roster, including Zion, Zach, A'ja and more. In addition, fans can keep an eye out on DEW social channels for more ways to rock Zach's in-game style through merch drops later this month.

NBA 2K22 is available worldwide today for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. For more information, please visit the game's official website or follow NBA 2K on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook for the latest NBA 2K22 news.

*The City feature is available only on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

