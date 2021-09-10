Physitrack Appoints ABG Sundal Collier as Market Maker

LONDON, GB / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Physitrack ( STO:PTRK, Financial)

Physitrack Plc. ("Physitrack") has entered an agreement with ABG Sundal Collier ASA ("ABGSC") whereby ABGSC undertakes to provide market maker services for Physitrack's shares. The commitment is in line with Nasdaq Stockholm AB's regulation for market making activities and means that the market maker allocates buy and sell volumes to a predetermined spread of a maximum of four percent. The purpose is to increase the share´s liquidity and the assignment begins on 14 September 2021.

About Physitrack

Physitrack, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, mainly focused on the B2B physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care market. With staff on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and patients in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

1. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based software platform tailored to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, encompassing clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

2. Virtual care powered by the Physitrack technology platform through in-house physiotherapists based in the United Kingdom.

Physitrack is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

