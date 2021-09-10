Right On Brands Opens New Austin Texas Store

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Right On Brands Opens New Austin Texas Store

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Right on Brands, Inc.™ (OTC Pink:RTON), a fully reporting SEC filer and developer of a broad line of hemp-based foods, beverages, tinctures, and topical products including products infused with CBD, Delta-8, Delta-10, THCV, CBDV and THCO, announced today that it has opened a new store in Austin Texas under its first license agreement and the store is now open for business. The store is located at 12142 Limerick Ave, this is at the corner of Limerick and Parmer Lane. This location has a traffic count of over forty thousand cars per day and located near the Domain is a high-density business, retail, and residential center located in the high-tech corridor of northwest Austin. "We are so excited for the premier location and we are actively seeking new licensed partners for our great Endo Products." said Grisaffi CEO of Right on Brands. Grisaffi further stated, "Our plan is to have six licensed Dispensary and Wellness centers and another company owned store before the end of the year."image.jpeg

In addition, Grisaffi also noted, "Right On Brands is also pleased to announce that the Rowlett store has finished another excellent month in August with another new monthly sales record!"

ENDO Brands Website:

https://endobrands.com/

https://endobrands.com/discount/Austin20

ENDO Brands Corporate Store:
ENDO Brands at Lakeview Plaza
6501 Dalrock Road, Suite 100
Rowlett, Texas 75089
www.endodispensaryrowlett.com

AUSTIN STORE
12142 Limerick Ave at the corner of Limerick and Parmer Lane
Austin Texas
512-621-0649

About Right on Brands, Inc.:

Right On Brands, Inc., (OTC Pink: RTON) is a Dallas based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development and distribution of hemp based foods, beverages, smokables, oils, topical and products.

Become an ENDO Brands retailer:

If you are a food and beverage or consumer products experienced, we are looking for licensed Endo Dispensary operators across the United States.

For more information please visit: https://endobrands.com/

Wholesale Sales and License information.

Mike Brown: (214) 736-7252 or [email protected]

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of this press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

SOURCE: Right On Brands, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663500/Right-On-Brands-Opens-New-Austin-Texas-Store

img.ashx?id=663500

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment