Orosur Mining Inc Announces Notification of Shareholding

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") ( TSX:OMI, Financial) ( AIM:OMI, Financial), announces that it has been informed by the San Gregorio Trust that it has successfully sold its entire shareholding of 10 million common shares in the Company, and no longer holds a beneficial interest in the Company.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.

