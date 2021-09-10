PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As it continues to digitally transform how agreements are prepared, signed, acted-upon and managed around the world, DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) today announced the appointment of former LegalShield chief marketing officer, Cameron Scott as its chief communications Officer (CCO), a newly created role.

DocuSign expands executive team with appointment of first chief communications officer

"As we continue to grow, communications and content marketing are becoming increasingly critical to how we shape our culture, brand, products and overall business both internally and externally," said Scott Olrich, COO, DocuSign. "The appointment of our first CCO signals the investment we're making to increase our global impact and showcase how we help our customers meet their digital transformation needs in more places. We're thrilled to bring Cameron's proven success and experience to the DocuSign team as we enter our next phase."

With more than 20 years' experience in senior strategic communications, marketing and branding leadership roles at companies including Microsoft, Yahoo! and GoDaddy, Scott will lead DocuSign's efforts to streamline its global communications strategy. Scott's leadership will span corporate, employee, and talent communications, as well as social media and advocacy. He will also be responsible for helping DocuSign innovate its external content strategy, reinventing the company's approach to high-volume, high-impact content production that demonstrates the value of DocuSign's Agreement Cloud. He will report to DocuSign chief operating officer, Scott Olrich.

"With a meteoric rise in growth over the last 18 months and seemingly unlimited opportunity in front of DocuSign, it's a unique and exciting time to take on the CCO role," said Scott. "I'm excited to shape how we communicate our expanding value proposition globally and look at new ways communications and content can drive our brand and products forward for our employees, customers and partners."

Scott started his career at AT&T Wireless as an analyst, before taking on public relations roles at the company. He has held several chief communications and brand strategy roles including chief strategist and chief brand officer at GoDaddy, ultimately leading to a nearly 18-month tenure as CMO of LegalShield. Scott holds a B.S. in Political Science from the Oregon State University.

