FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen Returns This Weekend for 38th Annual Event With All-Star Talent Including Martha Stewart, Carla Hall, Kwame Onwuachi, Brooke Williamson, Guy Fieri, Maneet Chauhan, Andrew Zimmern and More

NEW YORK and ASPEN, Colo., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) FOOD & WINE returns to Aspen, Colorado this weekend for the 38th annual FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen for three days from September 10 -12th. Martha Stewart, Carla Hall, Kwame Onwuachi, Brooke Williamson, Guy Fieri, Kristen Kish, Maneet Chauhan, Melissa King, Andrew Zimmern, Claudette Zepeda, Rodney Scott, Shota Nakajima and Justin Chapple are among the headline chefs hosting live cooking demonstrations.

This year's FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen will host cooking demonstrations, wine pairings, special dining experiences at local restaurants, as well as the signature Grand Tasting Pavilion in Wagner Park in the center of Aspen offering tastings from winemakers, distilleries and more from around the globe. Wine and beverage seminars will be hosted by experts such as Mark Oldman, Alba Huerta, Alpana Singh, Amanda McCrossin, Garrett Oliver and FOOD & WINE's Ray Isle, among others. Seminar topics this year include Tasting Home: Afro-Caribbean Cuisine, Winner Winner Veggie Dinner, Chaat Party! Salty, Sweet & Savory Snacks, Wines for Quintillionaires, Wine & Potato Chip Pairing, and Wines for a Healthy Planet.

The FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen team has added several special features for the weekend:

FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen Dine Around, Presented by S.Pellegrino : To support local restaurants and the Aspen community, Food & Wine will host the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen Dine Around, presented by S.Pellegrino. The Dine Around teamed up local Aspen chefs with F&W Classic talent including Andrew Zimmern , Kwame Onwuachi , Claudette Zepeda and Brooke Williamson to create a one-of- a-kind menu for Classic attendees and Aspen locals to select while dining at their favorite restaurants. Participating restaurants include Casa Tua, Prospect at Hotel Jerome, Meat & Cheese and Dante, the latest pop-up at the Chef's Club at St. Regis Aspen. Details are available HERE.

: For the first time, attendees will have the opportunity to shop their favorite wines from the 2021 event through the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen Wine Store Powered by Wine.com. Download the app in the App Store. Feed Your Senses: Immersive Dining with Chef Kwame Onwuachi : American Express Card Members are invited to an exclusive, immersive dining experience with Global Dining Access Chef Kwame Onwuachi . The event will be complimentary but will require reservations via Resy.

to the F&W Classic will be , , , , , . Marcus Samuelsson will be hosting a "Greens & Grains" seminar, in Partnership with Monogram Luxury Appliances.

will be hosting live seminars, sponsored by Lexus on topics including "Bon Amis, Bon Vins" and "Turn Everyday Meals Into the GOAT." Foods & Wines from Spain Presents: A Taste of Spain from a North Carolina Kitchen, hosted by Katie Button : Tune in LIVE to enjoy a seminar presented by Foods and Wines from Spain and hosted by executive chef and co-owner of Asheville, North Carolina's beloved Cúrate Bar de Tapas and La Bodega by Cúrate, Katie Button . The seminar will feature three incredible dishes perfectly paired with Spanish wines.

will host "Le Creuset Presents: Cooking for a Fresh & Happier Fall". Alex Noriega, Jr. will host a rum tasting, "Santa Teresa Rum 1976 Presents: 225 Years of Crafted Rum Heritage

Additional highlights of the event include:

The famed Grand Tasting Pavilion , an unparalleled epicurean adventure with nearly 200 brands. See a complete list here.

, an unparalleled epicurean adventure with nearly 200 brands. See a complete list here. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample dishes from the FOOD & WINE 2021 Best New Chefs (featured in the October issue) in the Grand Tasting Pavilion. They will be celebrated alongside the 2020 F&W Best New Chefs with a party on Thursday, September 9th .

(featured in the October issue) in the Grand Tasting Pavilion. They will be celebrated alongside the 2020 F&W Best New Chefs with a party on . American Express is bringing this year's Restaurant Trade Program to attendees virtually. Join the event on Tuesday, September 14 for three interactive panel discussions featuring leading chefs, operators and rising stars from across the industry. More HERE.

The FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen has traditionally taken place during the month of June and the decision was made to host it in September this year, keeping safety top of mind. Next year, the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen will return on June 17-19, 2022.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales benefited the Southern Smoke Foundation, a national emergency relief fund that supports workers in the food and beverage industry in crisis, and No Kid Hungry, the only national campaign committed to ending childhood hunger in the U.S.

American Express is the presenting sponsor of the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen 2021. The full list of sponsors includes American Express, Bacardi, Lexus, Foods & Wines from Spain, Le Creuset, Monogram, and S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna.

About FOOD & WINE

FOOD & WINE is the ultimate authority on the best of what's new in food, drink, travel, design, and entertaining. FOOD & WINE has an extensive social media following on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube. FOOD & WINE includes a monthly magazine in print and digital; a website, foodandwine.com; a books division; plus newsletters, clubs, events, dinnerware, cookware, and more. At FOOD & WINE, we inspire and empower our wine- and food-obsessed community to eat, drink, entertain, and travel better—every day and everywhere. FOOD & WINE is part of Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP: Meredith.com) portfolio of best-in-class brands.

