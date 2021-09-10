Logo
GoldMining Announces Participation at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference September 13-15, 2021 (Virtual Conference)

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 10, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GoldMining Inc. (the "Company" or "GoldMining") (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE American: GLDG) today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is being held on September 13-15, 2021 virtually.

Alastair Still, Chief Executive Officer of GoldMining Inc., will provide an overview of the Company's business during the live presentation and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to join the conference.

If you are an institutional investor, and would like to listen to the Company's presentation, please click on the following link https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/ to register for the conference.

You may also listen to the company presentation online at: https://bit.ly/2X7YmUv, starting on Monday, September 13th at 7:00 AM ET and archived for 90 days

Event: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference - September 13-15, 2021
GoldMining Presentation: Monday, September 13th at 7:00 AM ET
Company Webcasting Link: https://bit.ly/2X7YmUv
Location: Virtual Conference

About GoldMining Inc.

GoldMining Inc. is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, GoldMining now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia, and Peru.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full–service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998. For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com

SOURCE GoldMining Inc.

