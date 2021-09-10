Logo
Fan Kun Xiang @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin Buys China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp, East Money Information Co, Tsingtao Brewery Co, Sells Dare Power Dekor Home Co, Midea Group Co, Kweichow Moutai Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fan Kun Xiang @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin (Current Portfolio) buys China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp, East Money Information Co, Tsingtao Brewery Co, Wuxi AppTec Co, Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co, sells Dare Power Dekor Home Co, Midea Group Co, Kweichow Moutai Co, Pulike Biological Engineering Inc, Chongqing Changan Automobile Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fan Kun Xiang @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Fan Kun Xiang @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin owns 61 stocks with a total value of $230 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HUI FENG JIN XIN XIAO FEI HONG LI GU PIAO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hui+feng+jin+xin+xiao+fei+hong+li+gu+piao/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HUI FENG JIN XIN XIAO FEI HONG LI GU PIAO
  1. Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd (000858) - 63,400 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.91%
  2. China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd (601888) - 55,700 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. East Money Information Co Ltd (300059) - 471,300 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd (603259) - 87,200 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 303.70%
  5. Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd (600600) - 110,700 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd (601888)

Fan Kun Xiang @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $265.85 and $387.86, with an estimated average price of $308.46. The stock is now traded at around $255.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.64%. The holding were 55,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: East Money Information Co Ltd (300059)

Fan Kun Xiang @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in East Money Information Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.38 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $27.68. The stock is now traded at around $35.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.14%. The holding were 471,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd (600600)

Fan Kun Xiang @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $74.12 and $115.81, with an estimated average price of $93.84. The stock is now traded at around $87.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.09%. The holding were 110,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co Ltd (600809)

Fan Kun Xiang @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $184.21 and $356.35, with an estimated average price of $278.86. The stock is now traded at around $289.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 31,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chongqing Brewery Co Ltd (600132)

Fan Kun Xiang @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Chongqing Brewery Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.29 and $198.61, with an estimated average price of $156.01. The stock is now traded at around $139.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 44,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Xi'an International Medical Investment Co Ltd (000516)

Fan Kun Xiang @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Xi'an International Medical Investment Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 442,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd (603259)

Fan Kun Xiang @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin added to a holding in Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd by 303.70%. The purchase prices were between $110.6 and $157.97, with an estimated average price of $133.04. The stock is now traded at around $140.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 87,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery JSC Ltd (002304)

Fan Kun Xiang @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin added to a holding in Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery JSC Ltd by 133.60%. The purchase prices were between $150.45 and $234.75, with an estimated average price of $191.05. The stock is now traded at around $171.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 29,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Anhui Kouzi Distillery Co Ltd (603589)

Fan Kun Xiang @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin added to a holding in Anhui Kouzi Distillery Co Ltd by 152.86%. The purchase prices were between $54.3 and $78.21, with an estimated average price of $63.28. The stock is now traded at around $52.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 75,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Haier Smart Home Co Ltd (600690)

Fan Kun Xiang @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin added to a holding in Haier Smart Home Co Ltd by 35.83%. The purchase prices were between $25.51 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $29.99. The stock is now traded at around $28.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 349,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Imeik Technology Development Co Ltd (300896)

Fan Kun Xiang @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin added to a holding in Imeik Technology Development Co Ltd by 844.44%. The purchase prices were between $411.99 and $788.88, with an estimated average price of $604.72. The stock is now traded at around $543.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Dare Power Dekor Home Co Ltd (000910)

Fan Kun Xiang @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Dare Power Dekor Home Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.7 and $16.18, with an estimated average price of $13.71.

Sold Out: Midea Group Co Ltd (000333)

Fan Kun Xiang @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Midea Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.28 and $87.11, with an estimated average price of $78.59.

Sold Out: Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519)

Fan Kun Xiang @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $1879.03 and $2601, with an estimated average price of $2105.4.

Sold Out: Pulike Biological Engineering Inc (603566)

Fan Kun Xiang @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Pulike Biological Engineering Inc. The sale prices were between $19.45 and $26.81, with an estimated average price of $22.15.

Sold Out: Weifu High-Technology Group Co Ltd (000581)

Fan Kun Xiang @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Weifu High-Technology Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $20.64 and $25.34, with an estimated average price of $23.46.

Sold Out: Shanghai Milkground Food Tech Co Ltd (600882)

Fan Kun Xiang @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Shanghai Milkground Food Tech Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $49.78 and $84.18, with an estimated average price of $64.58.

Reduced: Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd (000625)

Fan Kun Xiang @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin reduced to a holding in Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd by 71.31%. The sale prices were between $10.05 and $19.08, with an estimated average price of $13.74. The stock is now traded at around $19.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.36%. Fan Kun Xiang @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin still held 319,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Great Wall Motor Co Ltd (601633)

Fan Kun Xiang @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin reduced to a holding in Great Wall Motor Co Ltd by 60.32%. The sale prices were between $30.13 and $45.29, with an estimated average price of $36.24. The stock is now traded at around $60.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.89%. Fan Kun Xiang @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin still held 143,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Jiangsu Bojun Industrial Technology Co Ltd (300926)

Fan Kun Xiang @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin reduced to a holding in Jiangsu Bojun Industrial Technology Co Ltd by 88.89%. The sale prices were between $19.98 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $23.65. The stock is now traded at around $22.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Fan Kun Xiang @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin still held 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Nantong Jiangtian Chemical Co Ltd (300927)

Fan Kun Xiang @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin reduced to a holding in Nantong Jiangtian Chemical Co Ltd by 90.91%. The sale prices were between $28.5 and $46.49, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $35.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Fan Kun Xiang @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin still held 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.



insider