Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin Buys Shanghai Hanbell Precise Machinery Co, Hailir Pesticides and Chemicals group Co, Xiamen Comfort Science and Technology Group Co, Sells Luxshare Precision Industry Co, Guizhou Space Appliance Co, Winall Hi-tech Se

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin Buys Shanghai Hanbell Precise Machinery Co, Hailir Pesticides and Chemicals group Co, Xiamen Comfort Science and Technology Group Co, Sells Luxshare Precision Industry Co, Guizhou Space Appliance Co, Winall Hi-tech Se

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin (Current Portfolio) buys Shanghai Hanbell Precise Machinery Co, Hailir Pesticides and Chemicals group Co, Xiamen Comfort Science and Technology Group Co, Chongqing new dazheng property group Co, Qingdao Hiron Commercial Cold Chain Co, sells Luxshare Precision Industry Co, Guizhou Space Appliance Co, Winall Hi-tech Seed Co, Gaona Aero Material Co, Bank of Changsha Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin owns 30 stocks with a total value of $80 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HUI FENG JIN XIN ZHONG XIAO PAN GU PIAO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hui+feng+jin+xin+zhong+xiao+pan+gu+piao/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HUI FENG JIN XIN ZHONG XIAO PAN GU PIAO
  1. Shanghai Hanbell Precise Machinery Co Ltd (002158) - 211,400 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Qingdao Hiron Commercial Cold Chain Co Ltd (603187) - 122,300 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 577.19%
  3. Hailir Pesticides and Chemicals group Co Ltd (603639) - 288,300 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Pulike Biological Engineering Inc (603566) - 224,100 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 259.71%
  5. Xiamen Comfort Science and Technology Group Co Ltd (002614) - 223,400 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Shanghai Hanbell Precise Machinery Co Ltd (002158)

Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Shanghai Hanbell Precise Machinery Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.88 and $27.17, with an estimated average price of $22.48. The stock is now traded at around $26.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.67%. The holding were 211,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hailir Pesticides and Chemicals group Co Ltd (603639)

Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Hailir Pesticides and Chemicals group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.54 and $20.54, with an estimated average price of $17.52. The stock is now traded at around $18.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.1%. The holding were 288,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Xiamen Comfort Science and Technology Group Co Ltd (002614)

Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Xiamen Comfort Science and Technology Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.28 and $23.28, with an estimated average price of $16.16. The stock is now traded at around $14.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.95%. The holding were 223,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chongqing new dazheng property group Co Ltd (002968)

Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Chongqing new dazheng property group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $32.27 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $42.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.93%. The holding were 115,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery Co Ltd (300415)

Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.37 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $17.72. The stock is now traded at around $18.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 191,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nantong Jianghai Capacitor Co Ltd (002484)

Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Nantong Jianghai Capacitor Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.6 and $15.48, with an estimated average price of $12.9. The stock is now traded at around $18.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 258,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qingdao Hiron Commercial Cold Chain Co Ltd (603187)

Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin added to a holding in Qingdao Hiron Commercial Cold Chain Co Ltd by 577.19%. The purchase prices were between $33.99 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $42.04. The stock is now traded at around $41.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.26%. The holding were 122,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pulike Biological Engineering Inc (603566)

Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin added to a holding in Pulike Biological Engineering Inc by 259.71%. The purchase prices were between $19.45 and $26.81, with an estimated average price of $22.15. The stock is now traded at around $18.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 224,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Weihai Guangwei Composites Co Ltd (300699)

Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin added to a holding in Weihai Guangwei Composites Co Ltd by 112.88%. The purchase prices were between $58 and $75.95, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $71.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 34,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd (002475)

Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $32.76 and $47.49, with an estimated average price of $37.71.

Sold Out: Guizhou Space Appliance Co Ltd (002025)

Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Guizhou Space Appliance Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $42.5 and $71.1, with an estimated average price of $51.33.

Sold Out: Winall Hi-tech Seed Co Ltd (300087)

Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Winall Hi-tech Seed Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $20.26 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $23.2.

Sold Out: Bank of Changsha Co Ltd (601577)

Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Bank of Changsha Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.93 and $10.47, with an estimated average price of $9.48.

Sold Out: Gaona Aero Material Co Ltd (300034)

Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Gaona Aero Material Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.23 and $32.87, with an estimated average price of $26.03.

Sold Out: Beijing Yuanliu Hongyuan Electronic Technology Co (603267)

Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Beijing Yuanliu Hongyuan Electronic Technology Co . The sale prices were between $106.89 and $134.32, with an estimated average price of $121.29.

Reduced: Raytron Technology Co Ltd (688002)

Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin reduced to a holding in Raytron Technology Co Ltd by 52.78%. The sale prices were between $82.62 and $122.3, with an estimated average price of $95.82. The stock is now traded at around $88.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.96%. Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin still held 6,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Avic Heavy Machinery Co Ltd (600765)

Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin reduced to a holding in Avic Heavy Machinery Co Ltd by 30.77%. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $19.31. The stock is now traded at around $33.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin still held 45,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of HUI FENG JIN XIN ZHONG XIAO PAN GU PIAO. Also check out:

1. HUI FENG JIN XIN ZHONG XIAO PAN GU PIAO's Undervalued Stocks
2. HUI FENG JIN XIN ZHONG XIAO PAN GU PIAO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HUI FENG JIN XIN ZHONG XIAO PAN GU PIAO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HUI FENG JIN XIN ZHONG XIAO PAN GU PIAO keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider