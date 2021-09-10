Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin Buys Shanghai Hanbell Precise Machinery Co, Hailir Pesticides and Chemicals group Co, Xiamen Comfort Science and Technology Group Co, Sells Luxshare Precision Industry Co, Guizhou Space Appliance Co, Winall Hi-tech Se

New Purchases: 002158, 603639, 002614, 002968, 300415, 002484, 002884, 601799, 300373, 002430, 002138, 300623, 002791, 603712, 300394, 002415, 002918, 300115, 601528, 001207, 001208,

002158, 603639, 002614, 002968, 300415, 002484, 002884, 601799, 300373, 002430, 002138, 300623, 002791, 603712, 300394, 002415, 002918, 300115, 601528, 001207, 001208, Added Positions: 603187, 603566, 300699,

603187, 603566, 300699, Reduced Positions: 688002, 600765, 603678,

688002, 600765, 603678, Sold Out: 002475, 002025, 300087, 601577, 300034, 603267, 300775, 000768, 600372, 601995, 600760, 000738, 600456, 000547, 002651, 000733, 300059, 300395, 603583, 600862, 600893, 688036, 600690, 002389, 600409, 600038, 601601, 002013, 002149, 601318, 300726, 601166, 000001, 600316, 000636, 600711, 600195, 600141, 601838, 000858, 002414, 600166, 688122, 002493, 688011, 000651, 600391, 601168, 000066, 601633, 002466, 600882, 601899, 002179, 002182, 002049, 003029, 003028, 605179, 605155, 003031, 003030, 605277,

Investment company Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin Current Portfolio ) buys Shanghai Hanbell Precise Machinery Co, Hailir Pesticides and Chemicals group Co, Xiamen Comfort Science and Technology Group Co, Chongqing new dazheng property group Co, Qingdao Hiron Commercial Cold Chain Co, sells Luxshare Precision Industry Co, Guizhou Space Appliance Co, Winall Hi-tech Seed Co, Gaona Aero Material Co, Bank of Changsha Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin owns 30 stocks with a total value of $80 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Shanghai Hanbell Precise Machinery Co Ltd (002158) - 211,400 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. New Position Qingdao Hiron Commercial Cold Chain Co Ltd (603187) - 122,300 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 577.19% Hailir Pesticides and Chemicals group Co Ltd (603639) - 288,300 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. New Position Pulike Biological Engineering Inc (603566) - 224,100 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 259.71% Xiamen Comfort Science and Technology Group Co Ltd (002614) - 223,400 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. New Position

Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Shanghai Hanbell Precise Machinery Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.88 and $27.17, with an estimated average price of $22.48. The stock is now traded at around $26.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.67%. The holding were 211,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Hailir Pesticides and Chemicals group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.54 and $20.54, with an estimated average price of $17.52. The stock is now traded at around $18.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.1%. The holding were 288,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Xiamen Comfort Science and Technology Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.28 and $23.28, with an estimated average price of $16.16. The stock is now traded at around $14.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.95%. The holding were 223,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Chongqing new dazheng property group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $32.27 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $42.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.93%. The holding were 115,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.37 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $17.72. The stock is now traded at around $18.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 191,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Nantong Jianghai Capacitor Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.6 and $15.48, with an estimated average price of $12.9. The stock is now traded at around $18.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 258,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin added to a holding in Qingdao Hiron Commercial Cold Chain Co Ltd by 577.19%. The purchase prices were between $33.99 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $42.04. The stock is now traded at around $41.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.26%. The holding were 122,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin added to a holding in Pulike Biological Engineering Inc by 259.71%. The purchase prices were between $19.45 and $26.81, with an estimated average price of $22.15. The stock is now traded at around $18.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 224,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin added to a holding in Weihai Guangwei Composites Co Ltd by 112.88%. The purchase prices were between $58 and $75.95, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $71.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 34,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $32.76 and $47.49, with an estimated average price of $37.71.

Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Guizhou Space Appliance Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $42.5 and $71.1, with an estimated average price of $51.33.

Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Winall Hi-tech Seed Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $20.26 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $23.2.

Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Bank of Changsha Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.93 and $10.47, with an estimated average price of $9.48.

Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Gaona Aero Material Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.23 and $32.87, with an estimated average price of $26.03.

Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Beijing Yuanliu Hongyuan Electronic Technology Co . The sale prices were between $106.89 and $134.32, with an estimated average price of $121.29.

Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin reduced to a holding in Raytron Technology Co Ltd by 52.78%. The sale prices were between $82.62 and $122.3, with an estimated average price of $95.82. The stock is now traded at around $88.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.96%. Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin still held 6,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin reduced to a holding in Avic Heavy Machinery Co Ltd by 30.77%. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $19.31. The stock is now traded at around $33.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Liu Zhe Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin still held 45,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.