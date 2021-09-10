Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin Buys Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co, Bank Of Nanjing Co, Sells New China Life Insurance Co, Sany Heavy Industry Co, Poly Developments and Holdings Group Co

- New Purchases: 002415, 300760, 601009, 300408, 000063, 002142, 002271, 002714, 600999, 600196, 600958, 601799, 600660, 002916, 600406, 601166, 002601, 600426, 600104, 600600, 603259, 600989, 601100, 000997, 002493, 688088, 002594, 601628, 688680, 300115, 300953, 001207, 001208, 300933, 601665, 300937, 601528, 300940, 301010, 300956, 300960, 300962, 300966, 300968, 300973, 300985, 300991,
- Added Positions: 600438, 603833, 600741,
- Reduced Positions: 601336, 600031, 002648, 603882, 300059, 601601, 600690, 002352, 300144, 000333, 000786, 600309, 600036, 002475, 601012, 300927, 300926, 300925,
- Sold Out: 600048, 600346, 000002, 300015, 600887, 600383, 600845, 600585, 601838, 000725, 002555, 002241, 601966, 601398, 600885, 600009, 002624, 600298, 300034, 300136, 600703, 000157, 002025, 300567, 601995, 688686, 688408, 688586, 688513, 688510, 300896, 300883, 003026, 688678, 003028, 688557, 003029, 688215, 605277, 605179, 605155, 003030, 003031, 300861, 300882, 300900, 300886, 300887, 300890, 300891, 300892, 300893, 300895, 300898, 300922, 300917, 300910, 300909, 300902,
For the details of HUI FENG JIN XIN DA PAN GU PIAO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hui+feng+jin+xin+da+pan+gu+piao/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HUI FENG JIN XIN DA PAN GU PIAO
- LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd (601012) - 2,612,000 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
- China Merchants Bank Co Ltd (600036) - 2,953,300 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.8%
- Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd (600309) - 1,432,100 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.12%
- Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd (002475) - 2,385,800 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.02%
- China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd (601601) - 3,514,700 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.22%
Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.51 and $69.08, with an estimated average price of $59.52. The stock is now traded at around $53.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 1,413,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd (300760)
Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $348.22 and $495, with an estimated average price of $437.29. The stock is now traded at around $331.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 189,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bank Of Nanjing Co Ltd (601009)
Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Bank Of Nanjing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.95 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $9.45. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 7,371,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group) Co Ltd (300408)
Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group) Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $34.09 and $43.72, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $37.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 1,797,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ZTE Corp (000063)
Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in ZTE Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $36.72, with an estimated average price of $31.29. The stock is now traded at around $35.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 2,207,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bank Of Ningbo Co Ltd (002142)
Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Bank Of Ningbo Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $34.94 and $44.09, with an estimated average price of $40.3. The stock is now traded at around $36.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 1,832,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tongwei Co Ltd (600438)
Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin added to a holding in Tongwei Co Ltd by 158.84%. The purchase prices were between $30.12 and $54.09, with an estimated average price of $38.44. The stock is now traded at around $58.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 876,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Oppein Home Group Inc (603833)
Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin added to a holding in Oppein Home Group Inc by 30.91%. The purchase prices were between $123.68 and $170.4, with an estimated average price of $151.51. The stock is now traded at around $147.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 419,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Poly Developments and Holdings Group Co Ltd (600048)
Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Poly Developments and Holdings Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $12 and $14.57, with an estimated average price of $13.54.Sold Out: Hengli Petrochemical Co Ltd (600346)
Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Hengli Petrochemical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.15 and $31.39, with an estimated average price of $28.2.Sold Out: China Vanke Co Ltd (000002)
Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in China Vanke Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.8 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.03.Sold Out: Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd (300015)
Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $41.83 and $70.98, with an estimated average price of $56.69.Sold Out: Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd (600887)
Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $36.83 and $42.08, with an estimated average price of $39.21.Sold Out: Gemdale Corp (600383)
Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Gemdale Corp. The sale prices were between $10.16 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $11.72.
