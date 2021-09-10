Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin Buys Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co, Bank Of Nanjing Co, Sells New China Life Insurance Co, Sany Heavy Industry Co, Poly Developments and Holdings Group Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin Buys Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co, Bank Of Nanjing Co, Sells New China Life Insurance Co, Sany Heavy Industry Co, Poly Developments and Holdings Group Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin (Current Portfolio) buys Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co, Bank Of Nanjing Co, Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group) Co, ZTE Corp, sells New China Life Insurance Co, Sany Heavy Industry Co, Poly Developments and Holdings Group Co, Hengli Petrochemical Co, China Vanke Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin owns 76 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HUI FENG JIN XIN DA PAN GU PIAO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hui+feng+jin+xin+da+pan+gu+piao/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HUI FENG JIN XIN DA PAN GU PIAO
  1. LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd (601012) - 2,612,000 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
  2. China Merchants Bank Co Ltd (600036) - 2,953,300 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.8%
  3. Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd (600309) - 1,432,100 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.12%
  4. Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd (002475) - 2,385,800 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.02%
  5. China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd (601601) - 3,514,700 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.22%
New Purchase: Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co Ltd (002415)

Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.51 and $69.08, with an estimated average price of $59.52. The stock is now traded at around $53.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 1,413,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd (300760)

Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $348.22 and $495, with an estimated average price of $437.29. The stock is now traded at around $331.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 189,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bank Of Nanjing Co Ltd (601009)

Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Bank Of Nanjing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.95 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $9.45. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 7,371,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group) Co Ltd (300408)

Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group) Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $34.09 and $43.72, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $37.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 1,797,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ZTE Corp (000063)

Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in ZTE Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $36.72, with an estimated average price of $31.29. The stock is now traded at around $35.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 2,207,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bank Of Ningbo Co Ltd (002142)

Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Bank Of Ningbo Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $34.94 and $44.09, with an estimated average price of $40.3. The stock is now traded at around $36.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 1,832,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tongwei Co Ltd (600438)

Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin added to a holding in Tongwei Co Ltd by 158.84%. The purchase prices were between $30.12 and $54.09, with an estimated average price of $38.44. The stock is now traded at around $58.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 876,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Oppein Home Group Inc (603833)

Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin added to a holding in Oppein Home Group Inc by 30.91%. The purchase prices were between $123.68 and $170.4, with an estimated average price of $151.51. The stock is now traded at around $147.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 419,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Poly Developments and Holdings Group Co Ltd (600048)

Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Poly Developments and Holdings Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $12 and $14.57, with an estimated average price of $13.54.

Sold Out: Hengli Petrochemical Co Ltd (600346)

Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Hengli Petrochemical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.15 and $31.39, with an estimated average price of $28.2.

Sold Out: China Vanke Co Ltd (000002)

Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in China Vanke Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.8 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.03.

Sold Out: Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd (300015)

Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $41.83 and $70.98, with an estimated average price of $56.69.

Sold Out: Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd (600887)

Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $36.83 and $42.08, with an estimated average price of $39.21.

Sold Out: Gemdale Corp (600383)

Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Gemdale Corp. The sale prices were between $10.16 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $11.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of HUI FENG JIN XIN DA PAN GU PIAO. Also check out:

1. HUI FENG JIN XIN DA PAN GU PIAO's Undervalued Stocks
2. HUI FENG JIN XIN DA PAN GU PIAO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HUI FENG JIN XIN DA PAN GU PIAO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HUI FENG JIN XIN DA PAN GU PIAO keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider