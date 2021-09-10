Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin Buys Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co, Bank Of Nanjing Co, Sells New China Life Insurance Co, Sany Heavy Industry Co, Poly Developments and Holdings Group Co

New Purchases: 002415, 300760, 601009, 300408, 000063, 002142, 002271, 002714, 600999, 600196, 600958, 601799, 600660, 002916, 600406, 601166, 002601, 600426, 600104, 600600, 603259, 600989, 601100, 000997, 002493, 688088, 002594, 601628, 688680, 300115, 300953, 001207, 001208, 300933, 601665, 300937, 601528, 300940, 301010, 300956, 300960, 300962, 300966, 300968, 300973, 300985, 300991,

Investment company Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin Current Portfolio ) buys Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co, Bank Of Nanjing Co, Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group) Co, ZTE Corp, sells New China Life Insurance Co, Sany Heavy Industry Co, Poly Developments and Holdings Group Co, Hengli Petrochemical Co, China Vanke Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin owns 76 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd (601012) - 2,612,000 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78% China Merchants Bank Co Ltd (600036) - 2,953,300 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.8% Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd (600309) - 1,432,100 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.12% Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd (002475) - 2,385,800 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.02% China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd (601601) - 3,514,700 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.22%

Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.51 and $69.08, with an estimated average price of $59.52. The stock is now traded at around $53.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 1,413,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $348.22 and $495, with an estimated average price of $437.29. The stock is now traded at around $331.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 189,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Bank Of Nanjing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.95 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $9.45. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 7,371,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group) Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $34.09 and $43.72, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $37.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 1,797,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in ZTE Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $36.72, with an estimated average price of $31.29. The stock is now traded at around $35.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 2,207,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Bank Of Ningbo Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $34.94 and $44.09, with an estimated average price of $40.3. The stock is now traded at around $36.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 1,832,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin added to a holding in Tongwei Co Ltd by 158.84%. The purchase prices were between $30.12 and $54.09, with an estimated average price of $38.44. The stock is now traded at around $58.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 876,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin added to a holding in Oppein Home Group Inc by 30.91%. The purchase prices were between $123.68 and $170.4, with an estimated average price of $151.51. The stock is now traded at around $147.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 419,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Poly Developments and Holdings Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $12 and $14.57, with an estimated average price of $13.54.

Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Hengli Petrochemical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.15 and $31.39, with an estimated average price of $28.2.

Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in China Vanke Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.8 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.03.

Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $41.83 and $70.98, with an estimated average price of $56.69.

Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $36.83 and $42.08, with an estimated average price of $39.21.

Huang Li Hua @ Hui Feng Jin Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Gemdale Corp. The sale prices were between $10.16 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $11.72.