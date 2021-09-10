He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin Buys Rongsheng Petro Chemical Co, Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group) Co, Luoyang JALON Micro-nano New Materials Co, Sells Unigroup Guoxin Microelectronics Co, Beijing Thunisoft Corp, SF Holding Co

New Purchases: 688357, 002859, 601233, 300806, 688677, 300771, 002415, 605369, 000009, 603180, 688299, 688310, 301000, 688157, 300920, 603383, 002833, 601208, 603799, 600426, 688093, 688625, 688819, 301015, 600032, 603529, 301012, 601156, 688681, 301010, 601528, 301007, 601665, 688597, 605259, 605319, 688676, 688067, 300993, 688216, 688656, 688345, 688601, 688367, 688517, 300940, 300957, 300956, 300955, 300953, 300950, 300948, 300945, 300943, 300941, 300960, 300937, 300933, 300932, 300931, 300929, 300614, 001208, 001207, 300981, 300998, 300995, 300992, 300991, 300987, 300986, 300985, 300982, 301002, 300979, 300973, 300972, 300968, 300967, 300966, 300963, 300962,

002493, 300408, 002841, 603816, 601677, 300788, 300917, Reduced Positions: 000002, 000961, 002831, 002810, 600563, 603267, 000733, 002475, 300919, 002050, 600885, 300758, 300925, 300926, 300927,

000002, 000961, 002831, 002810, 600563, 603267, 000733, 002475, 300919, 002050, 600885, 300758, 300925, 300926, 300927, Sold Out: 002049, 300271, 002352, 600048, 603129, 002555, 600036, 300782, 600383, 300452, 603678, 603613, 600859, 600519, 300866, 300999, 688686, 688586, 300896, 605277, 300868, 300864, 300861, 300860, 003031, 003030, 003029, 605155, 605179, 605186, 300869, 605377, 688013, 688056, 688127, 688528, 688558, 003028, 688617, 003026, 300890, 300876, 300877, 300878, 300879, 300881, 300882, 300884, 300886, 300887, 300889, 300873, 300891, 300892, 300893, 300895, 300872, 300900, 300909, 300911, 300870,

Investment company He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin Current Portfolio ) buys Rongsheng Petro Chemical Co, Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group) Co, Luoyang JALON Micro-nano New Materials Co, Guangzhou Shiyuan Electronic Technology Co, Zhejiang Jiemei Electronic & Technology Co, sells Unigroup Guoxin Microelectronics Co, Beijing Thunisoft Corp, SF Holding Co, Poly Developments and Holdings Group Co, China Vanke Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin owns 119 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Zhejiang Sanhua Intelligent Controls Co Ltd (002050) - 21,957,800 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89% Rongsheng Petro Chemical Co Ltd (002493) - 23,918,200 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 279.93% Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group) Co Ltd (300408) - 7,620,400 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 195.50% China Vanke Co Ltd (000002) - 10,495,800 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.16% Shandong Head Co Ltd (002810) - 4,119,000 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.55%

He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin initiated holding in Luoyang JALON Micro-nano New Materials Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $55.3 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $75.43. The stock is now traded at around $141.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 1,595,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin initiated holding in Zhejiang Jiemei Electronic & Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.63 and $33.24, with an estimated average price of $29.83. The stock is now traded at around $30.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 3,669,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin initiated holding in Tongkun Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $29, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 4,635,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin initiated holding in Jiangsu Sidike New Materials Science and Technolog. The purchase prices were between $31.1 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $62.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 2,158,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin initiated holding in Qingdao NovelBeam Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.22 and $112.92, with an estimated average price of $83.92. The stock is now traded at around $92.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 842,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin initiated holding in Shenzhen Zhilai Sci And Tech Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.95 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $26.04. The stock is now traded at around $17.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 3,534,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin added to a holding in Rongsheng Petro Chemical Co Ltd by 279.93%. The purchase prices were between $15.95 and $29.4, with an estimated average price of $19.96. The stock is now traded at around $21.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.65%. The holding were 23,918,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin added to a holding in Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group) Co Ltd by 195.50%. The purchase prices were between $34.09 and $43.72, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $37.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 7,620,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin added to a holding in Guangzhou Shiyuan Electronic Technology Co Ltd by 606.17%. The purchase prices were between $100.93 and $149.06, with an estimated average price of $128.18. The stock is now traded at around $83.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 1,271,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin added to a holding in Jason Furniture (Hangzhou) Co Ltd by 32.09%. The purchase prices were between $70.51 and $89.5, with an estimated average price of $78.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,592,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin added to a holding in Citic Press Corp by 40.10%. The purchase prices were between $36.56 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.26. The stock is now traded at around $34.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,220,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin sold out a holding in Unigroup Guoxin Microelectronics Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $97 and $154.19, with an estimated average price of $122.26.

He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin sold out a holding in Beijing Thunisoft Corp Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.92 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $19.26.

He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin sold out a holding in SF Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $61.4 and $83.09, with an estimated average price of $68.94.

He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin sold out a holding in Poly Developments and Holdings Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $12 and $14.57, with an estimated average price of $13.54.

He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin sold out a holding in Zhejiang CF Moto Power Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $124.08 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $147.7.

He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin sold out a holding in Wuhu Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Techn. The sale prices were between $21.01 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $26.42.