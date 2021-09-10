Logo
He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin Buys Rongsheng Petro Chemical Co, Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group) Co, Luoyang JALON Micro-nano New Materials Co, Sells Unigroup Guoxin Microelectronics Co, Beijing Thunisoft Corp, SF Holding Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin (Current Portfolio) buys Rongsheng Petro Chemical Co, Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group) Co, Luoyang JALON Micro-nano New Materials Co, Guangzhou Shiyuan Electronic Technology Co, Zhejiang Jiemei Electronic & Technology Co, sells Unigroup Guoxin Microelectronics Co, Beijing Thunisoft Corp, SF Holding Co, Poly Developments and Holdings Group Co, China Vanke Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin owns 119 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JIAO YIN YOU SHI XING YE HUN HE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jiao+yin+you+shi+xing+ye+hun+he/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JIAO YIN YOU SHI XING YE HUN HE
  1. Zhejiang Sanhua Intelligent Controls Co Ltd (002050) - 21,957,800 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89%
  2. Rongsheng Petro Chemical Co Ltd (002493) - 23,918,200 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 279.93%
  3. Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group) Co Ltd (300408) - 7,620,400 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 195.50%
  4. China Vanke Co Ltd (000002) - 10,495,800 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.16%
  5. Shandong Head Co Ltd (002810) - 4,119,000 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.55%
New Purchase: Luoyang JALON Micro-nano New Materials Co Ltd (688357)

He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin initiated holding in Luoyang JALON Micro-nano New Materials Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $55.3 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $75.43. The stock is now traded at around $141.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 1,595,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zhejiang Jiemei Electronic & Technology Co Ltd (002859)

He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin initiated holding in Zhejiang Jiemei Electronic & Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.63 and $33.24, with an estimated average price of $29.83. The stock is now traded at around $30.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 3,669,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tongkun Group Co Ltd (601233)

He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin initiated holding in Tongkun Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $29, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 4,635,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Jiangsu Sidike New Materials Science and Technolog (300806)

He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin initiated holding in Jiangsu Sidike New Materials Science and Technolog. The purchase prices were between $31.1 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $62.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 2,158,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Qingdao NovelBeam Technology Co Ltd (688677)

He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin initiated holding in Qingdao NovelBeam Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.22 and $112.92, with an estimated average price of $83.92. The stock is now traded at around $92.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 842,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shenzhen Zhilai Sci And Tech Co Ltd (300771)

He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin initiated holding in Shenzhen Zhilai Sci And Tech Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.95 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $26.04. The stock is now traded at around $17.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 3,534,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Rongsheng Petro Chemical Co Ltd (002493)

He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin added to a holding in Rongsheng Petro Chemical Co Ltd by 279.93%. The purchase prices were between $15.95 and $29.4, with an estimated average price of $19.96. The stock is now traded at around $21.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.65%. The holding were 23,918,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group) Co Ltd (300408)

He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin added to a holding in Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group) Co Ltd by 195.50%. The purchase prices were between $34.09 and $43.72, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $37.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 7,620,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Guangzhou Shiyuan Electronic Technology Co Ltd (002841)

He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin added to a holding in Guangzhou Shiyuan Electronic Technology Co Ltd by 606.17%. The purchase prices were between $100.93 and $149.06, with an estimated average price of $128.18. The stock is now traded at around $83.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 1,271,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Jason Furniture (Hangzhou) Co Ltd (603816)

He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin added to a holding in Jason Furniture (Hangzhou) Co Ltd by 32.09%. The purchase prices were between $70.51 and $89.5, with an estimated average price of $78.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,592,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Citic Press Corp (300788)

He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin added to a holding in Citic Press Corp by 40.10%. The purchase prices were between $36.56 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.26. The stock is now traded at around $34.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,220,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Unigroup Guoxin Microelectronics Co Ltd (002049)

He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin sold out a holding in Unigroup Guoxin Microelectronics Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $97 and $154.19, with an estimated average price of $122.26.

Sold Out: Beijing Thunisoft Corp Ltd (300271)

He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin sold out a holding in Beijing Thunisoft Corp Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.92 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $19.26.

Sold Out: SF Holding Co Ltd (002352)

He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin sold out a holding in SF Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $61.4 and $83.09, with an estimated average price of $68.94.

Sold Out: Poly Developments and Holdings Group Co Ltd (600048)

He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin sold out a holding in Poly Developments and Holdings Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $12 and $14.57, with an estimated average price of $13.54.

Sold Out: Zhejiang CF Moto Power Co Ltd (603129)

He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin sold out a holding in Zhejiang CF Moto Power Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $124.08 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $147.7.

Sold Out: Wuhu Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Techn (002555)

He Shuai @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin sold out a holding in Wuhu Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Techn. The sale prices were between $21.01 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $26.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of JIAO YIN YOU SHI XING YE HUN HE. Also check out:

1. JIAO YIN YOU SHI XING YE HUN HE's Undervalued Stocks
2. JIAO YIN YOU SHI XING YE HUN HE's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JIAO YIN YOU SHI XING YE HUN HE's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JIAO YIN YOU SHI XING YE HUN HE keeps buying
