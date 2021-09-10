Logo
Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin Buys Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co, Ninebot, Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment And Supply Co, Sells Sanquan Food Co, Guangdong Haid Group Co, Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin (Current Portfolio) buys Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co, Ninebot, Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment And Supply Co, Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co, Focus Technology Co, sells Sanquan Food Co, Guangdong Haid Group Co, Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co , Unigroup Guoxin Microelectronics Co, Shenzhen Strongteam Decoration Engineering Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin owns 93 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JIAO YIN CHENG ZHANG HUN HE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jiao+yin+cheng+zhang+hun+he/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JIAO YIN CHENG ZHANG HUN HE
  1. Juewei Food Co Ltd (603517) - 3,276,800 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.2%
  2. Shanghai Friendess Electronic Technology Corp Ltd (688188) - 521,400 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.33%
  3. Offcn Education Technology Co Ltd (002607) - 10,848,700 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.84%
  4. Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co (603707) - 7,018,180 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.32%
  5. Unigroup Guoxin Microelectronics Co Ltd (002049) - 1,237,500 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.7%
New Purchase: Ninebot Ltd (689009)

Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin initiated holding in Ninebot Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.03 and $108.88, with an estimated average price of $76.43. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 1,112,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment And Supply Co Ltd (002223)

Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin initiated holding in Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment And Supply Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.72 and $38.13, with an estimated average price of $29.45. The stock is now traded at around $31.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 2,440,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co Ltd (603799)

Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin initiated holding in Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $61.65 and $114.2, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $119.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 739,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Focus Technology Co Ltd (002315)

Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin initiated holding in Focus Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.91 and $23.95, with an estimated average price of $19.17. The stock is now traded at around $17.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 3,926,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shanghai Hollywave Electronic System Co Ltd (688682)

Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin initiated holding in Shanghai Hollywave Electronic System Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $75.93 and $133.22, with an estimated average price of $88.94. The stock is now traded at around $141.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 494,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (300750)

Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin initiated holding in Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $288.79 and $534.8, with an estimated average price of $374.91. The stock is now traded at around $502.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 58,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd (300760)

Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin added to a holding in Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd by 196.93%. The purchase prices were between $348.22 and $495, with an estimated average price of $437.29. The stock is now traded at around $331.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 358,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: 3Peak Incorporated (688536)

Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin added to a holding in 3Peak Incorporated by 3013.89%. The purchase prices were between $330.5 and $593, with an estimated average price of $452.05. The stock is now traded at around $639.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 112,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Iflytek Co Ltd (002230)

Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin added to a holding in Iflytek Co Ltd by 142.05%. The purchase prices were between $40.87 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $52.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 1,332,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Offcn Education Technology Co Ltd (002607)

Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin added to a holding in Offcn Education Technology Co Ltd by 21.84%. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $41.8, with an estimated average price of $29.52. The stock is now traded at around $12.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 10,848,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co Ltd (600529)

Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin added to a holding in Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co Ltd by 62.34%. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $42.79, with an estimated average price of $38.26. The stock is now traded at around $32.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 784,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Sanquan Food Co Ltd (002216)

Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin sold out a holding in Sanquan Food Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.91 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $18.14.

Sold Out: Zhejiang Sanhua Intelligent Controls Co Ltd (002050)

Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin sold out a holding in Zhejiang Sanhua Intelligent Controls Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $20 and $24.09, with an estimated average price of $21.55.

Sold Out: Yuan Longping High-tech Agriculture Co Ltd (000998)

Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin sold out a holding in Yuan Longping High-tech Agriculture Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.21 and $21.18, with an estimated average price of $17.77.

Sold Out: Fujian Torch Electron Technology Co Ltd (603678)

Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin sold out a holding in Fujian Torch Electron Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $68, with an estimated average price of $59.62.

Sold Out: Midea Group Co Ltd (000333)

Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin sold out a holding in Midea Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.28 and $87.11, with an estimated average price of $78.59.

Sold Out: Wuhu Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Techn (002555)

Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin sold out a holding in Wuhu Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Techn. The sale prices were between $21.01 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $26.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of JIAO YIN CHENG ZHANG HUN HE. Also check out:

1. JIAO YIN CHENG ZHANG HUN HE's Undervalued Stocks
2. JIAO YIN CHENG ZHANG HUN HE's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JIAO YIN CHENG ZHANG HUN HE's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JIAO YIN CHENG ZHANG HUN HE keeps buying
