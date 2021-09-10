Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin Buys Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co, Ninebot, Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment And Supply Co, Sells Sanquan Food Co, Guangdong Haid Group Co, Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co

New Purchases: 689009, 002223, 603799, 002315, 688682, 300750, 000009, 600309, 600845, 601567, 300888, 600399, 688518, 688575, 600570, 000988, 002759, 300143, 688665, 688609, 300957, 300932, 300992, 300993, 300995, 300998, 301002, 301007, 301010, 301012, 301015, 300937, 300933, 300987, 300931, 601528, 300929, 300614, 001208, 001207, 300966, 300941, 300943, 300945, 300948, 300950, 300953, 300955, 300956, 300960, 300962, 300963, 300991, 300967, 300968, 300972, 300973, 300979, 300981, 300982, 300985, 300986, 300940,

300760, 688536, 002230, 002607, 600529, 300408, Reduced Positions: 002311, 603707, 002049, 002989, 603517, 300919, 000526, 688229, 603866, 688188, 300925, 300926, 300927,

002311, 603707, 002049, 002989, 603517, 300919, 000526, 688229, 603866, 688188, 300925, 300926, 300927, Sold Out: 002216, 002050, 000998, 603678, 000333, 002555, 603816, 688366, 603259, 002507, 688526, 300601, 688039, 605111, 688063, 688686, 300896, 688519, 688277, 300903, 688698, 300922, 300920, 300918, 300917, 300911, 300909, 605155, 605179, 605186, 605277, 688069, 688215, 688335, 688378, 688617, 688618, 300877, 003026, 003028, 003029, 003030, 003031, 300860, 300861, 300864, 300868, 300869, 300870, 300872, 300873, 300876, 300900, 300878, 300879, 300881, 300882, 300884, 300886, 300887, 300889, 300890, 300891, 300892, 300893, 300895,

Investment company Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin Current Portfolio ) buys Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co, Ninebot, Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment And Supply Co, Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co, Focus Technology Co, sells Sanquan Food Co, Guangdong Haid Group Co, Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co , Unigroup Guoxin Microelectronics Co, Shenzhen Strongteam Decoration Engineering Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin owns 93 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Juewei Food Co Ltd (603517) - 3,276,800 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.2% Shanghai Friendess Electronic Technology Corp Ltd (688188) - 521,400 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.33% Offcn Education Technology Co Ltd (002607) - 10,848,700 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.84% Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co (603707) - 7,018,180 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.32% Unigroup Guoxin Microelectronics Co Ltd (002049) - 1,237,500 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.7%

Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin initiated holding in Ninebot Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.03 and $108.88, with an estimated average price of $76.43. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 1,112,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin initiated holding in Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment And Supply Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.72 and $38.13, with an estimated average price of $29.45. The stock is now traded at around $31.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 2,440,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin initiated holding in Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $61.65 and $114.2, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $119.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 739,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin initiated holding in Focus Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.91 and $23.95, with an estimated average price of $19.17. The stock is now traded at around $17.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 3,926,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin initiated holding in Shanghai Hollywave Electronic System Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $75.93 and $133.22, with an estimated average price of $88.94. The stock is now traded at around $141.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 494,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin initiated holding in Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $288.79 and $534.8, with an estimated average price of $374.91. The stock is now traded at around $502.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 58,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin added to a holding in Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd by 196.93%. The purchase prices were between $348.22 and $495, with an estimated average price of $437.29. The stock is now traded at around $331.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 358,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin added to a holding in 3Peak Incorporated by 3013.89%. The purchase prices were between $330.5 and $593, with an estimated average price of $452.05. The stock is now traded at around $639.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 112,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin added to a holding in Iflytek Co Ltd by 142.05%. The purchase prices were between $40.87 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $52.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 1,332,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin added to a holding in Offcn Education Technology Co Ltd by 21.84%. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $41.8, with an estimated average price of $29.52. The stock is now traded at around $12.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 10,848,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin added to a holding in Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co Ltd by 62.34%. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $42.79, with an estimated average price of $38.26. The stock is now traded at around $32.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 784,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin sold out a holding in Sanquan Food Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.91 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $18.14.

Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin sold out a holding in Zhejiang Sanhua Intelligent Controls Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $20 and $24.09, with an estimated average price of $21.55.

Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin sold out a holding in Yuan Longping High-tech Agriculture Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.21 and $21.18, with an estimated average price of $17.77.

Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin sold out a holding in Fujian Torch Electron Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $68, with an estimated average price of $59.62.

Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin sold out a holding in Midea Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.28 and $87.11, with an estimated average price of $78.59.

Wang Shao Cheng @ Jiao Yin Shi Luo De Ji Jin sold out a holding in Wuhu Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Techn. The sale prices were between $21.01 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $26.42.