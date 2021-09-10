Wang Hai Hua @ Yin He Ji Jin Buys Imeik Technology Development Co, Pharma Block Sciences (Nanjing) Inc, Fu Jian Anjoy Foods Co, Sells Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co L, Goertek Inc, Giga Device Semiconductor (Beijing) Inc

- New Purchases: 300725, 603345, 688083, 603338, 300973, 600905, 688425, 688661, 300979, 300957, 300997, 300982, 300996, 300995, 300993, 300991, 300987, 300986, 300985, 300978, 300998, 301002, 301007, 301009, 301010, 301011, 301012, 301013, 301015, 301016, 601528, 688655, 300953, 300614, 300929, 300931, 300933, 300937, 300940, 300941, 300942, 300943, 300945, 300948, 300950, 300952, 300981, 300955, 300956, 300958, 300960, 300961, 300962, 300963, 300967, 300968, 300972, 300975, 001208,
- Added Positions: 300896, 688777, 300917,
- Reduced Positions: 603392, 688012, 688981, 300347, 603290, 603127, 603259, 600276, 300122, 002475, 300760, 300601, 300012, 601888, 300927, 300926, 300925,
- Sold Out: 002241, 603986, 688561, 688567, 688180, 688063, 300999, 688521, 688133, 688219, 300869, 688229, 688386, 688559, 688617, 300908, 300902, 300893, 300900, 300898, 300891, 300909, 300910, 300911, 605179, 605277, 688698, 300871, 003026, 003028, 003029, 003030, 003031, 300860, 300861, 300864, 300867, 300868, 300870, 300892, 300872, 300873, 300876, 300878, 300879, 300881, 300882, 300886, 300887, 300889, 300890,
These are the top 5 holdings of YIN HE XING YE HUN HE
- Zhejiang Supcon Technology Co Ltd (688777) - 1,379,500 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.70%
- Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd (002475) - 2,745,300 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.47%
- Advanced Micro-fabrication Equipment Inc (688012) - 700,000 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.87%
- Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd (603259) - 709,900 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.38%
- Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co Ltd (300601) - 715,400 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.97%
Wang Hai Hua @ Yin He Ji Jin initiated holding in Pharma Block Sciences (Nanjing) Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.2 and $166.58, with an estimated average price of $134.02. The stock is now traded at around $176.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 536,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fu Jian Anjoy Foods Co Ltd (603345)
Wang Hai Hua @ Yin He Ji Jin initiated holding in Fu Jian Anjoy Foods Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $184.35 and $280.8, with an estimated average price of $226.71. The stock is now traded at around $166.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 260,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zwsoft Co Ltd (Guangzhou) (688083)
Wang Hai Hua @ Yin He Ji Jin initiated holding in Zwsoft Co Ltd (Guangzhou). The purchase prices were between $399.92 and $614.66, with an estimated average price of $521.09. The stock is now traded at around $464.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 83,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zhejiang Dingli Machinery Co Ltd (603338)
Wang Hai Hua @ Yin He Ji Jin initiated holding in Zhejiang Dingli Machinery Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $54.25 and $96.3, with an estimated average price of $72.21. The stock is now traded at around $69.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 763,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ligao Foods Co Ltd (300973)
Wang Hai Hua @ Yin He Ji Jin initiated holding in Ligao Foods Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $100 and $174.76, with an estimated average price of $149.38. The stock is now traded at around $138.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 134,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: China Three Gorges Renewables (Group) Co Ltd (600905)
Wang Hai Hua @ Yin He Ji Jin initiated holding in China Three Gorges Renewables (Group) Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4.2 and $7.99, with an estimated average price of $6.21. The stock is now traded at around $6.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 907,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Imeik Technology Development Co Ltd (300896)
Wang Hai Hua @ Yin He Ji Jin added to a holding in Imeik Technology Development Co Ltd by 12377.78%. The purchase prices were between $411.99 and $788.88, with an estimated average price of $604.72. The stock is now traded at around $543.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.95%. The holding were 112,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zhejiang Supcon Technology Co Ltd (688777)
Wang Hai Hua @ Yin He Ji Jin added to a holding in Zhejiang Supcon Technology Co Ltd by 30.70%. The purchase prices were between $76.76 and $94.5, with an estimated average price of $86.38. The stock is now traded at around $104.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 1,379,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Goertek Inc (002241)
Wang Hai Hua @ Yin He Ji Jin sold out a holding in Goertek Inc. The sale prices were between $25.21 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $35.26.Sold Out: Giga Device Semiconductor (Beijing) Inc (603986)
Wang Hai Hua @ Yin He Ji Jin sold out a holding in Giga Device Semiconductor (Beijing) Inc. The sale prices were between $109.55 and $187.9, with an estimated average price of $135.98.Sold Out: Qi An Xin Technology Group Inc (688561)
Wang Hai Hua @ Yin He Ji Jin sold out a holding in Qi An Xin Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $86.13 and $97.55, with an estimated average price of $92.04.Sold Out: Farasis Energy (Gan Zhou) Co Ltd (688567)
Wang Hai Hua @ Yin He Ji Jin sold out a holding in Farasis Energy (Gan Zhou) Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.2 and $35.4, with an estimated average price of $28.65.Sold Out: Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co Ltd (688180)
Wang Hai Hua @ Yin He Ji Jin sold out a holding in Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $78 and $103.9, with an estimated average price of $87.41.Sold Out: Pylon Technologies Co Ltd (688063)
Wang Hai Hua @ Yin He Ji Jin sold out a holding in Pylon Technologies Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $147.7 and $202.33, with an estimated average price of $163.13.
Here is the complete portfolio of YIN HE XING YE HUN HE. Also check out:
