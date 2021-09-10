Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin Buys Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co L, Luxshare Precision Industry Co, Luzhou Laojiao Co, Sells Songcheng Performance Development Co, NanJi E-Commerce Co, Sungrow Power Supply Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin Buys Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co L, Luxshare Precision Industry Co, Luzhou Laojiao Co, Sells Songcheng Performance Development Co, NanJi E-Commerce Co, Sungrow Power Supply Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin (Current Portfolio) buys Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co L, Luxshare Precision Industry Co, Luzhou Laojiao Co, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, Fu Jian Anjoy Foods Co, sells Songcheng Performance Development Co, NanJi E-Commerce Co, Sungrow Power Supply Co, Beijing Kingsoft Office Software Inc, Asymchem Laboratories Tianjin Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin owns 98 stocks with a total value of $7.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HUI TIAN FU CHENG ZHANG JIAO DIAN HUN HE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hui+tian+fu+cheng+zhang+jiao+dian+hun+he/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HUI TIAN FU CHENG ZHANG JIAO DIAN HUN HE
  1. Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd (000858) - 2,700,000 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57%
  2. China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd (601888) - 2,550,000 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.79%
  3. Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519) - 360,000 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25%
  4. Shanghai Bairun Investment Holding Group Co Ltd (002568) - 7,000,000 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00%
  5. Fu Jian Anjoy Foods Co Ltd (603345) - 2,450,100 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.13%
New Purchase: Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co L (002271)

Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin initiated holding in Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co L. The purchase prices were between $38.8 and $62.65, with an estimated average price of $52.67. The stock is now traded at around $48.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.69%. The holding were 8,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Luzhou Laojiao Co Ltd (000568)

Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin initiated holding in Luzhou Laojiao Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $187.21 and $313.99, with an estimated average price of $245.92. The stock is now traded at around $187.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (300750)

Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin initiated holding in Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $288.79 and $534.8, with an estimated average price of $374.91. The stock is now traded at around $502.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 405,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: China Merchants Bank Co Ltd (600036)

Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin initiated holding in China Merchants Bank Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $42.18 and $58.5, with an estimated average price of $52.78. The stock is now traded at around $54.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 3,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Yealink Network Technology Corp Ltd (300628)

Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin initiated holding in Yealink Network Technology Corp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63.3 and $91.13, with an estimated average price of $75.78. The stock is now traded at around $82.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 1,391,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd (600309)

Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin initiated holding in Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $91.04 and $143.98, with an estimated average price of $112.03. The stock is now traded at around $105.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd (002475)

Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin added to a holding in Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd by 185.71%. The purchase prices were between $32.76 and $47.49, with an estimated average price of $37.71. The stock is now traded at around $36.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 10,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fu Jian Anjoy Foods Co Ltd (603345)

Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin added to a holding in Fu Jian Anjoy Foods Co Ltd by 53.13%. The purchase prices were between $184.35 and $280.8, with an estimated average price of $226.71. The stock is now traded at around $166.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 2,450,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Shanghai Bairun Investment Holding Group Co Ltd (002568)

Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin added to a holding in Shanghai Bairun Investment Holding Group Co Ltd by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.26 and $99.38, with an estimated average price of $82.13. The stock is now traded at around $64.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 7,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: NanJi E-Commerce Co Ltd (002127)

Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin sold out a holding in NanJi E-Commerce Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.93 and $13.68, with an estimated average price of $9.6.

Sold Out: Sungrow Power Supply Co Ltd (300274)

Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Sungrow Power Supply Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $62.77 and $119.09, with an estimated average price of $85.96.

Sold Out: Mango Excellent Media Co Ltd (300413)

Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Mango Excellent Media Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $55.6 and $91.98, with an estimated average price of $69.29.

Sold Out: Changchun High and New Technology Industry Group I (000661)

Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Changchun High and New Technology Industry Group I. The sale prices were between $385 and $520, with an estimated average price of $448.56.

Sold Out: Topchoice Medical Corp (600763)

Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Topchoice Medical Corp. The sale prices were between $210 and $417.99, with an estimated average price of $311.26.

Sold Out: Yankershop Food Co Ltd (002847)

Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Yankershop Food Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $90.28 and $143.8, with an estimated average price of $116.48.



Here is the complete portfolio of HUI TIAN FU CHENG ZHANG JIAO DIAN HUN HE. Also check out:

1. HUI TIAN FU CHENG ZHANG JIAO DIAN HUN HE's Undervalued Stocks
2. HUI TIAN FU CHENG ZHANG JIAO DIAN HUN HE's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HUI TIAN FU CHENG ZHANG JIAO DIAN HUN HE's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HUI TIAN FU CHENG ZHANG JIAO DIAN HUN HE keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider