Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin Buys Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co L, Luxshare Precision Industry Co, Luzhou Laojiao Co, Sells Songcheng Performance Development Co, NanJi E-Commerce Co, Sungrow Power Supply Co

Investment company Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin Current Portfolio ) buys Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co L, Luxshare Precision Industry Co, Luzhou Laojiao Co, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, Fu Jian Anjoy Foods Co, sells Songcheng Performance Development Co, NanJi E-Commerce Co, Sungrow Power Supply Co, Beijing Kingsoft Office Software Inc, Asymchem Laboratories Tianjin Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin owns 98 stocks with a total value of $7.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd (000858) - 2,700,000 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57% China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd (601888) - 2,550,000 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.79% Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519) - 360,000 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25% Shanghai Bairun Investment Holding Group Co Ltd (002568) - 7,000,000 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00% Fu Jian Anjoy Foods Co Ltd (603345) - 2,450,100 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.13%

Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin initiated holding in Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co L. The purchase prices were between $38.8 and $62.65, with an estimated average price of $52.67. The stock is now traded at around $48.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.69%. The holding were 8,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin initiated holding in Luzhou Laojiao Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $187.21 and $313.99, with an estimated average price of $245.92. The stock is now traded at around $187.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin initiated holding in Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $288.79 and $534.8, with an estimated average price of $374.91. The stock is now traded at around $502.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 405,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin initiated holding in China Merchants Bank Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $42.18 and $58.5, with an estimated average price of $52.78. The stock is now traded at around $54.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 3,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin initiated holding in Yealink Network Technology Corp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63.3 and $91.13, with an estimated average price of $75.78. The stock is now traded at around $82.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 1,391,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin initiated holding in Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $91.04 and $143.98, with an estimated average price of $112.03. The stock is now traded at around $105.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin added to a holding in Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd by 185.71%. The purchase prices were between $32.76 and $47.49, with an estimated average price of $37.71. The stock is now traded at around $36.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 10,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin added to a holding in Fu Jian Anjoy Foods Co Ltd by 53.13%. The purchase prices were between $184.35 and $280.8, with an estimated average price of $226.71. The stock is now traded at around $166.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 2,450,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin added to a holding in Shanghai Bairun Investment Holding Group Co Ltd by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.26 and $99.38, with an estimated average price of $82.13. The stock is now traded at around $64.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 7,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin sold out a holding in NanJi E-Commerce Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.93 and $13.68, with an estimated average price of $9.6.

Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Sungrow Power Supply Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $62.77 and $119.09, with an estimated average price of $85.96.

Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Mango Excellent Media Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $55.6 and $91.98, with an estimated average price of $69.29.

Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Changchun High and New Technology Industry Group I. The sale prices were between $385 and $520, with an estimated average price of $448.56.

Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Topchoice Medical Corp. The sale prices were between $210 and $417.99, with an estimated average price of $311.26.

Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Yankershop Food Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $90.28 and $143.8, with an estimated average price of $116.48.