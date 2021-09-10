Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin Buys Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co L, Luxshare Precision Industry Co, Luzhou Laojiao Co, Sells Songcheng Performance Development Co, NanJi E-Commerce Co, Sungrow Power Supply Co

- New Purchases: 002271, 000568, 300750, 600036, 300628, 600309, 002139, 300737, 600809, 300347, 603416, 601100, 300748, 688276, 688368, 002245, 301010, 301011, 301012, 301013, 301015, 301016, 301007, 300997, 300986, 300996, 601528, 603511, 603529, 605086, 605089, 605189, 605319, 605488, 688076, 688113, 688328, 688345, 300958, 001207, 300614, 300929, 300930, 300933, 300942, 300943, 300945, 300948, 300950, 300952, 300955, 300957, 300995, 300962, 300966, 300967, 300968, 300971, 300972, 300973, 300979, 300981, 300982, 300991, 300992, 300993,
- Added Positions: 002475, 603345, 002568, 601888, 603713, 002706, 688408,
- Reduced Positions: 300144, 688111, 002821, 600519, 603259, 300760, 600298, 000858, 603027, 300884,
- Sold Out: 002127, 300274, 300413, 000661, 600763, 002847, 300015, 600887, 300014, 600823, 000786, 300124, 002705, 300999, 688050, 300908, 300898, 688551, 300896, 605155, 605179, 605186, 605277, 605377, 688051, 688093, 688133, 688309, 688418, 688488, 300870, 003026, 003028, 003029, 003030, 003031, 300861, 300864, 300867, 300869, 300892, 300871, 300872, 300876, 300877, 300878, 300879, 300880, 300887, 300891,
For the details of HUI TIAN FU CHENG ZHANG JIAO DIAN HUN HE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hui+tian+fu+cheng+zhang+jiao+dian+hun+he/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HUI TIAN FU CHENG ZHANG JIAO DIAN HUN HE
- Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd (000858) - 2,700,000 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57%
- China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd (601888) - 2,550,000 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.79%
- Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519) - 360,000 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25%
- Shanghai Bairun Investment Holding Group Co Ltd (002568) - 7,000,000 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00%
- Fu Jian Anjoy Foods Co Ltd (603345) - 2,450,100 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.13%
Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin initiated holding in Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co L. The purchase prices were between $38.8 and $62.65, with an estimated average price of $52.67. The stock is now traded at around $48.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.69%. The holding were 8,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Luzhou Laojiao Co Ltd (000568)
Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin initiated holding in Luzhou Laojiao Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $187.21 and $313.99, with an estimated average price of $245.92. The stock is now traded at around $187.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (300750)
Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin initiated holding in Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $288.79 and $534.8, with an estimated average price of $374.91. The stock is now traded at around $502.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 405,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: China Merchants Bank Co Ltd (600036)
Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin initiated holding in China Merchants Bank Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $42.18 and $58.5, with an estimated average price of $52.78. The stock is now traded at around $54.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 3,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Yealink Network Technology Corp Ltd (300628)
Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin initiated holding in Yealink Network Technology Corp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63.3 and $91.13, with an estimated average price of $75.78. The stock is now traded at around $82.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 1,391,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd (600309)
Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin initiated holding in Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $91.04 and $143.98, with an estimated average price of $112.03. The stock is now traded at around $105.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd (002475)
Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin added to a holding in Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd by 185.71%. The purchase prices were between $32.76 and $47.49, with an estimated average price of $37.71. The stock is now traded at around $36.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 10,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fu Jian Anjoy Foods Co Ltd (603345)
Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin added to a holding in Fu Jian Anjoy Foods Co Ltd by 53.13%. The purchase prices were between $184.35 and $280.8, with an estimated average price of $226.71. The stock is now traded at around $166.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 2,450,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Shanghai Bairun Investment Holding Group Co Ltd (002568)
Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin added to a holding in Shanghai Bairun Investment Holding Group Co Ltd by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.26 and $99.38, with an estimated average price of $82.13. The stock is now traded at around $64.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 7,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: NanJi E-Commerce Co Ltd (002127)
Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin sold out a holding in NanJi E-Commerce Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.93 and $13.68, with an estimated average price of $9.6.Sold Out: Sungrow Power Supply Co Ltd (300274)
Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Sungrow Power Supply Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $62.77 and $119.09, with an estimated average price of $85.96.Sold Out: Mango Excellent Media Co Ltd (300413)
Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Mango Excellent Media Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $55.6 and $91.98, with an estimated average price of $69.29.Sold Out: Changchun High and New Technology Industry Group I (000661)
Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Changchun High and New Technology Industry Group I. The sale prices were between $385 and $520, with an estimated average price of $448.56.Sold Out: Topchoice Medical Corp (600763)
Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Topchoice Medical Corp. The sale prices were between $210 and $417.99, with an estimated average price of $311.26.Sold Out: Yankershop Food Co Ltd (002847)
Lei Ming @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Yankershop Food Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $90.28 and $143.8, with an estimated average price of $116.48.
