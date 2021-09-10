Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin Buys Bloomage BioTechnology Corp, Shede Spirits Co, NAURA Technology Group Co, Sells BYD Co, Yonyou Network Technology Co, Beijing New Building Materialsl PLC

New Purchases: 688363, 600702, 002371, 603501, 000568, 300390, 688180, 600315, 002812, 002120, 300568, 601100, 600059, 688276, 688188, 000001, 605499, 300763, 688690, 300957, 605089, 605300, 605296, 605289, 605259, 605196, 605189, 605180, 605098, 605090, 605305, 605086, 605016, 603836, 603759, 603529, 603511, 003041, 603324, 601528, 688319, 001201, 688681, 688661, 688619, 688611, 688575, 688565, 688395, 001202, 601156, 001206, 001207, 001208, 688067, 003036, 605488, 605378, 605319, 300962, 300982, 300981, 300979, 300973, 300972, 300971, 300968, 300967, 300966, 300986, 300958, 300933, 300955, 300952, 300950, 300948, 300945, 300943, 301011, 003042, 600906, 300614, 300929, 300930, 301016, 301015, 301013, 301012, 300942, 301010, 301007, 300997, 300996, 300995, 300993, 300992, 300991,

Investment company Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin Current Portfolio ) buys Bloomage BioTechnology Corp, Shede Spirits Co, NAURA Technology Group Co, Shanghai Bairun Investment Holding Group Co, Will Semiconductor Co Shanghai, sells BYD Co, Yonyou Network Technology Co, Beijing New Building Materialsl PLC, Shanghai Liangxin Electrical Co, Fu Jian Anjoy Foods Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin owns 166 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd (601888) - 800,600 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519) - 108,000 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd (603259) - 1,392,000 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.33% EVE Energy Co Ltd (300014) - 1,958,600 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.92% Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group Co Ltd (603882) - 1,107,100 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.01%

Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin initiated holding in Bloomage BioTechnology Corp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $133.5 and $277.86, with an estimated average price of $191.62. The stock is now traded at around $175.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 522,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin initiated holding in Shede Spirits Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $57.46 and $254.88, with an estimated average price of $118.36. The stock is now traded at around $192.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 530,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin initiated holding in NAURA Technology Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $143.54 and $277.38, with an estimated average price of $190.07. The stock is now traded at around $369.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 380,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin initiated holding in Will Semiconductor Co Ltd Shanghai. The purchase prices were between $230.05 and $322.5, with an estimated average price of $282.98. The stock is now traded at around $243.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin initiated holding in Luzhou Laojiao Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $187.21 and $313.99, with an estimated average price of $245.92. The stock is now traded at around $187.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin initiated holding in Suzhou TA&A Ultra Clean Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.22 and $49.23, with an estimated average price of $31.15. The stock is now traded at around $136.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin added to a holding in Shanghai Bairun Investment Holding Group Co Ltd by 1172.24%. The purchase prices were between $60.26 and $99.38, with an estimated average price of $82.13. The stock is now traded at around $64.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 1,066,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin added to a holding in Ninebot Ltd by 1406.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.03 and $108.88, with an estimated average price of $76.43. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 753,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin added to a holding in Wondershare Technology Group Co Ltd by 13326.67%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $75.14, with an estimated average price of $49.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 805,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin added to a holding in Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group Co Ltd by 35.01%. The purchase prices were between $112.67 and $171.5, with an estimated average price of $140.26. The stock is now traded at around $101.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 1,107,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin added to a holding in Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co Ltd by 360.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.65 and $114.2, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $119.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 460,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin added to a holding in Guangdong Xinbao Electrical Appliances Holdings Co by 24.23%. The purchase prices were between $26.25 and $39, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $21.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,307,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Shanghai Liangxin Electrical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.65 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $22.14.

Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin sold out a holding in NanJi E-Commerce Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.93 and $13.68, with an estimated average price of $9.6.

Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $50.51 and $76.1, with an estimated average price of $61.06.

Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Doushen (Beijing) Education & Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $5.62 and $8.15, with an estimated average price of $6.88.

Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Huizhou Desay SV Automotive Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $84.49 and $111.07, with an estimated average price of $101.44.

Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $121 and $203.68, with an estimated average price of $155.81.