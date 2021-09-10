Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin Buys Bloomage BioTechnology Corp, Shede Spirits Co, NAURA Technology Group Co, Sells BYD Co, Yonyou Network Technology Co, Beijing New Building Materialsl PLC

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin Buys Bloomage BioTechnology Corp, Shede Spirits Co, NAURA Technology Group Co, Sells BYD Co, Yonyou Network Technology Co, Beijing New Building Materialsl PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin (Current Portfolio) buys Bloomage BioTechnology Corp, Shede Spirits Co, NAURA Technology Group Co, Shanghai Bairun Investment Holding Group Co, Will Semiconductor Co Shanghai, sells BYD Co, Yonyou Network Technology Co, Beijing New Building Materialsl PLC, Shanghai Liangxin Electrical Co, Fu Jian Anjoy Foods Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin owns 166 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HUI TIAN FU YOU SHI JING XUAN HUN HE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hui+tian+fu+you+shi+jing+xuan+hun+he/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HUI TIAN FU YOU SHI JING XUAN HUN HE
  1. China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd (601888) - 800,600 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio.
  2. Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519) - 108,000 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio.
  3. Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd (603259) - 1,392,000 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.33%
  4. EVE Energy Co Ltd (300014) - 1,958,600 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.92%
  5. Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group Co Ltd (603882) - 1,107,100 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.01%
New Purchase: Bloomage BioTechnology Corp Ltd (688363)

Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin initiated holding in Bloomage BioTechnology Corp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $133.5 and $277.86, with an estimated average price of $191.62. The stock is now traded at around $175.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 522,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shede Spirits Co Ltd (600702)

Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin initiated holding in Shede Spirits Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $57.46 and $254.88, with an estimated average price of $118.36. The stock is now traded at around $192.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 530,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NAURA Technology Group Co Ltd (002371)

Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin initiated holding in NAURA Technology Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $143.54 and $277.38, with an estimated average price of $190.07. The stock is now traded at around $369.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 380,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Will Semiconductor Co Ltd Shanghai (603501)

Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin initiated holding in Will Semiconductor Co Ltd Shanghai. The purchase prices were between $230.05 and $322.5, with an estimated average price of $282.98. The stock is now traded at around $243.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Luzhou Laojiao Co Ltd (000568)

Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin initiated holding in Luzhou Laojiao Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $187.21 and $313.99, with an estimated average price of $245.92. The stock is now traded at around $187.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Suzhou TA&A Ultra Clean Technology Co Ltd (300390)

Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin initiated holding in Suzhou TA&A Ultra Clean Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.22 and $49.23, with an estimated average price of $31.15. The stock is now traded at around $136.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Shanghai Bairun Investment Holding Group Co Ltd (002568)

Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin added to a holding in Shanghai Bairun Investment Holding Group Co Ltd by 1172.24%. The purchase prices were between $60.26 and $99.38, with an estimated average price of $82.13. The stock is now traded at around $64.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 1,066,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ninebot Ltd (689009)

Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin added to a holding in Ninebot Ltd by 1406.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.03 and $108.88, with an estimated average price of $76.43. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 753,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wondershare Technology Group Co Ltd (300624)

Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin added to a holding in Wondershare Technology Group Co Ltd by 13326.67%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $75.14, with an estimated average price of $49.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 805,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group Co Ltd (603882)

Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin added to a holding in Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group Co Ltd by 35.01%. The purchase prices were between $112.67 and $171.5, with an estimated average price of $140.26. The stock is now traded at around $101.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 1,107,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co Ltd (603799)

Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin added to a holding in Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co Ltd by 360.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.65 and $114.2, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $119.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 460,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Guangdong Xinbao Electrical Appliances Holdings Co (002705)

Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin added to a holding in Guangdong Xinbao Electrical Appliances Holdings Co by 24.23%. The purchase prices were between $26.25 and $39, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $21.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,307,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Shanghai Liangxin Electrical Co Ltd (002706)

Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Shanghai Liangxin Electrical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.65 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $22.14.

Sold Out: NanJi E-Commerce Co Ltd (002127)

Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin sold out a holding in NanJi E-Commerce Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.93 and $13.68, with an estimated average price of $9.6.

Sold Out: Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co Ltd (300124)

Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $50.51 and $76.1, with an estimated average price of $61.06.

Sold Out: Doushen (Beijing) Education & Technology Inc (300010)

Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Doushen (Beijing) Education & Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $5.62 and $8.15, with an estimated average price of $6.88.

Sold Out: Huizhou Desay SV Automotive Co Ltd (002920)

Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Huizhou Desay SV Automotive Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $84.49 and $111.07, with an estimated average price of $101.44.

Sold Out: Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co Ltd (300601)

Wang Xu @ Hui Tian Fu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $121 and $203.68, with an estimated average price of $155.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of HUI TIAN FU YOU SHI JING XUAN HUN HE. Also check out:

1. HUI TIAN FU YOU SHI JING XUAN HUN HE's Undervalued Stocks
2. HUI TIAN FU YOU SHI JING XUAN HUN HE's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HUI TIAN FU YOU SHI JING XUAN HUN HE's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HUI TIAN FU YOU SHI JING XUAN HUN HE keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider