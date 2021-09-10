Logo
He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin Buys Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, Industrial Bank Co, Beijing New Building Materialsl PLC, Sells Sungrow Power Supply Co, Wuliangye Yibin Co, Kweichow Moutai Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin (Current Portfolio) buys Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, Industrial Bank Co, Beijing New Building Materialsl PLC, Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co, Mango Excellent Media Co, sells Sungrow Power Supply Co, Wuliangye Yibin Co, Kweichow Moutai Co, Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Co, LONGi Green Energy Technology Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin owns 143 stocks with a total value of $5.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GONG YIN HE XIN JIA ZHI HUN HE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gong+yin+he+xin+jia+zhi+hun+he/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GONG YIN HE XIN JIA ZHI HUN HE
  1. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (300750) - 662,800 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 202.65%
  2. EVE Energy Co Ltd (300014) - 3,228,500 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.37%
  3. Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd (600660) - 5,497,700 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.22%
  4. Beijing New Building Materialsl PLC (000786) - 7,756,600 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.59%
  5. Sungrow Power Supply Co Ltd (300274) - 1,991,200 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 69.04%
New Purchase: Industrial Bank Co Ltd (601166)

He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Industrial Bank Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $24.09, with an estimated average price of $21.96. The stock is now traded at around $19.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 8,119,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co Ltd (300124)

He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $50.51 and $76.1, with an estimated average price of $61.06. The stock is now traded at around $70.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 1,817,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mango Excellent Media Co Ltd (300413)

He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Mango Excellent Media Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $55.6 and $91.98, with an estimated average price of $69.29. The stock is now traded at around $43.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 1,928,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Huaxin Cement Co Ltd (600801)

He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Huaxin Cement Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.57 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $21.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 6,270,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd (300347)

He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $134.1 and $197.5, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $151.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 504,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shanghai Hanbell Precise Machinery Co Ltd (002158)

He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Shanghai Hanbell Precise Machinery Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.88 and $27.17, with an estimated average price of $22.48. The stock is now traded at around $26.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 2,369,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (300750)

He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin added to a holding in Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd by 202.65%. The purchase prices were between $288.79 and $534.8, with an estimated average price of $374.91. The stock is now traded at around $502.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 662,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Beijing New Building Materialsl PLC (000786)

He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin added to a holding in Beijing New Building Materialsl PLC by 79.59%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $55.47, with an estimated average price of $46.11. The stock is now traded at around $37.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 7,756,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goertek Inc (002241)

He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin added to a holding in Goertek Inc by 220.00%. The purchase prices were between $25.21 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $35.26. The stock is now traded at around $47.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 4,089,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co Ltd (002254)

He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin added to a holding in Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co Ltd by 95.17%. The purchase prices were between $14.7 and $22.03, with an estimated average price of $17.78. The stock is now traded at around $22.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 11,282,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: EVE Energy Co Ltd (300014)

He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin added to a holding in EVE Energy Co Ltd by 30.37%. The purchase prices were between $68.9 and $111.05, with an estimated average price of $92.83. The stock is now traded at around $98.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 3,228,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd (601318)

He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin added to a holding in Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd by 110.83%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $79.2, with an estimated average price of $71.65. The stock is now traded at around $51.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,732,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Ningbo Shanshan Co Ltd (600884)

He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Ningbo Shanshan Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.94 and $23.32, with an estimated average price of $16.71.

Sold Out: Guangdong Fenghua Advanced Technology (Holding) Co (000636)

He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Guangdong Fenghua Advanced Technology (Holding) Co. The sale prices were between $24.93 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $27.58.

Sold Out: Anhui Gujing Distillery Co Ltd (000596)

He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Anhui Gujing Distillery Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $186.37 and $291.99, with an estimated average price of $231.28.

Sold Out: KBC Corp Ltd (688598)

He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in KBC Corp Ltd. The sale prices were between $147.99 and $273, with an estimated average price of $187.45.

Sold Out: Sichuan Teway Food Group Co Ltd (603317)

He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Sichuan Teway Food Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.88 and $40.28, with an estimated average price of $34.69.

Sold Out: Jiangsu King's Luck Brewery Joint-Stock Co Ltd (603369)

He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Jiangsu King's Luck Brewery Joint-Stock Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $46.64 and $61.09, with an estimated average price of $54.12.



