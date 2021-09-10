He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin Buys Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, Industrial Bank Co, Beijing New Building Materialsl PLC, Sells Sungrow Power Supply Co, Wuliangye Yibin Co, Kweichow Moutai Co

- New Purchases: 601166, 300124, 300413, 600801, 300347, 002158, 601288, 601688, 600048, 600859, 000333, 603026, 300661, 600110, 002833, 688599, 605117, 002384, 603650, 002493, 688005, 603960, 688006, 601100, 002444, 300957, 300979, 688690, 688131, 688276, 688425, 688680, 301007, 605499, 301010, 301011, 301012, 301013, 300991, 301015, 301016, 688667, 688619, 688613, 688601, 688533, 688367, 688316, 688216, 300940, 300960, 300958, 300952, 300950, 300948, 300945, 300943, 300942, 300941, 300961, 300937, 300933, 300932, 300931, 300930, 300929, 300614, 001208, 300982, 301002, 300998, 300997, 300995, 300992, 300987, 300986, 300985, 301004, 300978, 300975, 300973, 300972, 300968, 300967, 300966, 300963,
- Added Positions: 300750, 000786, 002241, 002254, 300014, 601318, 002475, 688390, 600176, 600346, 601601, 600570, 600399, 688202, 300917,
- Reduced Positions: 300274, 000858, 600519, 600486, 601012, 300316, 300132, 300529, 000661, 603456, 000739, 600660, 600406, 688122, 603259, 600031, 000913, 600309, 300759, 002643, 600885, 603127, 601615, 300408, 300919, 300894, 300925, 300926, 300927, 300922,
- Sold Out: 600884, 000636, 000596, 688598, 603317, 603369, 300037, 600872, 300777, 603179, 603517, 002594, 603806, 002821, 600741, 002709, 603308, 300122, 300601, 688065, 688063, 300999, 688165, 688788, 688658, 688686, 688560, 300864, 605179, 605277, 605377, 300861, 300860, 003031, 688308, 688335, 688378, 688418, 688559, 300868, 688571, 688579, 688589, 003030, 688618, 003029, 688678, 688679, 003028, 688698, 003026, 300910, 300886, 300887, 300889, 300890, 300891, 300892, 300893, 300895, 300900, 300907, 300908, 300884, 300911, 300913, 300920, 300882, 300881, 300879, 300878, 300877, 300876, 300873, 300872,
These are the top 5 holdings of GONG YIN HE XIN JIA ZHI HUN HE
- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (300750) - 662,800 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 202.65%
- EVE Energy Co Ltd (300014) - 3,228,500 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.37%
- Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd (600660) - 5,497,700 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.22%
- Beijing New Building Materialsl PLC (000786) - 7,756,600 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.59%
- Sungrow Power Supply Co Ltd (300274) - 1,991,200 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 69.04%
He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Industrial Bank Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $24.09, with an estimated average price of $21.96. The stock is now traded at around $19.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 8,119,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co Ltd (300124)
He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $50.51 and $76.1, with an estimated average price of $61.06. The stock is now traded at around $70.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 1,817,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mango Excellent Media Co Ltd (300413)
He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Mango Excellent Media Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $55.6 and $91.98, with an estimated average price of $69.29. The stock is now traded at around $43.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 1,928,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Huaxin Cement Co Ltd (600801)
He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Huaxin Cement Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.57 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $21.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 6,270,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd (300347)
He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $134.1 and $197.5, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $151.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 504,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Shanghai Hanbell Precise Machinery Co Ltd (002158)
He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Shanghai Hanbell Precise Machinery Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.88 and $27.17, with an estimated average price of $22.48. The stock is now traded at around $26.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 2,369,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (300750)
He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin added to a holding in Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd by 202.65%. The purchase prices were between $288.79 and $534.8, with an estimated average price of $374.91. The stock is now traded at around $502.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 662,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Beijing New Building Materialsl PLC (000786)
He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin added to a holding in Beijing New Building Materialsl PLC by 79.59%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $55.47, with an estimated average price of $46.11. The stock is now traded at around $37.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 7,756,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Goertek Inc (002241)
He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin added to a holding in Goertek Inc by 220.00%. The purchase prices were between $25.21 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $35.26. The stock is now traded at around $47.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 4,089,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co Ltd (002254)
He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin added to a holding in Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co Ltd by 95.17%. The purchase prices were between $14.7 and $22.03, with an estimated average price of $17.78. The stock is now traded at around $22.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 11,282,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: EVE Energy Co Ltd (300014)
He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin added to a holding in EVE Energy Co Ltd by 30.37%. The purchase prices were between $68.9 and $111.05, with an estimated average price of $92.83. The stock is now traded at around $98.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 3,228,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd (601318)
He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin added to a holding in Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd by 110.83%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $79.2, with an estimated average price of $71.65. The stock is now traded at around $51.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,732,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Ningbo Shanshan Co Ltd (600884)
He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Ningbo Shanshan Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.94 and $23.32, with an estimated average price of $16.71.Sold Out: Guangdong Fenghua Advanced Technology (Holding) Co (000636)
He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Guangdong Fenghua Advanced Technology (Holding) Co. The sale prices were between $24.93 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $27.58.Sold Out: Anhui Gujing Distillery Co Ltd (000596)
He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Anhui Gujing Distillery Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $186.37 and $291.99, with an estimated average price of $231.28.Sold Out: KBC Corp Ltd (688598)
He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in KBC Corp Ltd. The sale prices were between $147.99 and $273, with an estimated average price of $187.45.Sold Out: Sichuan Teway Food Group Co Ltd (603317)
He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Sichuan Teway Food Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.88 and $40.28, with an estimated average price of $34.69.Sold Out: Jiangsu King's Luck Brewery Joint-Stock Co Ltd (603369)
He Xiao Jie @ Gong Yin Rui Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Jiangsu King's Luck Brewery Joint-Stock Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $46.64 and $61.09, with an estimated average price of $54.12.
