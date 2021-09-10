Zhao Xiao Dong @ Guo Hai Fu Lan Ke Lin Ji Jin Buys China Minsheng Banking Corp, Weichai Power Co, Yantai China Pet Foods Co, Sells Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery JSC, Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co, Haier Smart Home Co

- New Purchases: 600016, 002891, 600048, 600438, 600383, 000961, 000656, 600660, 300012, 603538, 688008, 601818, 688639, 002984, 603517, 600426, 300378, 600801, 000932, 002648, 600905, 300957, 301016, 301015, 301012, 301011, 301010, 301009, 601665, 301007, 688669, 301004, 605300, 688663, 688621, 688619, 688597, 688565, 688109, 688079, 605339, 605305, 603511, 605296, 605259, 605189, 605180, 605089, 605080, 605005, 603836, 300932, 300955, 300953, 300950, 300948, 300943, 300942, 300941, 300940, 300937, 300933, 300956, 300931, 300930, 300929, 300614, 003036, 001208, 001207, 001206, 001202, 300978, 300998, 300995, 300993, 300992, 300991, 300987, 300986, 300985, 300982, 300979, 301002, 300975, 300973, 300971, 300968, 300966, 300963, 300962, 300961, 300960,
- Added Positions: 000338, 688018, 601838, 601166, 603899, 601966, 600298, 601009, 600059, 002557, 300003, 600823, 000403, 300454, 600201, 300917,
- Reduced Positions: 002304, 603833, 002142, 002352, 601799, 600036, 000739, 300925, 300926,
- Sold Out: 002044, 600690, 601012, 600989, 000830, 603489, 300285, 000568, 600926, 300316, 601336, 601678, 002299, 002254, 300601, 300999, 688686, 688526, 688580, 300863, 688513, 688488, 688338, 688133, 688095, 003029, 003031, 003028, 605179, 605183, 605277, 605500, 688069, 688500, 003027, 688571, 688617, 688618, 003026, 300892, 300876, 300879, 300881, 300882, 300886, 300887, 300889, 300890, 300891, 003030, 300893, 300895, 300898, 300901, 300902, 300864, 300861, 300860, 300865,
These are the top 5 holdings of GUO FU ZHONG XIAO PAN GU PIAO
- Shandong Linglong Tyre Co Ltd (601966) - 9,182,600 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.31%
- Weichai Power Co Ltd (000338) - 22,686,202 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 341.59%
- China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd (600016) - 70,800,000 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Industrial Bank Co Ltd (601166) - 13,566,600 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.96%
- Espressif Systems (Shanghai) Co Ltd (688018) - 1,010,900 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 131.91%
Zhao Xiao Dong @ Guo Hai Fu Lan Ke Lin Ji Jin initiated holding in China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4.41 and $5.29, with an estimated average price of $4.96. The stock is now traded at around $4.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.94%. The holding were 70,800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Yantai China Pet Foods Co Ltd (002891)
Zhao Xiao Dong @ Guo Hai Fu Lan Ke Lin Ji Jin initiated holding in Yantai China Pet Foods Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.72 and $44.03, with an estimated average price of $36.73. The stock is now traded at around $30.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 3,886,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tongwei Co Ltd (600438)
Zhao Xiao Dong @ Guo Hai Fu Lan Ke Lin Ji Jin initiated holding in Tongwei Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $30.12 and $54.09, with an estimated average price of $38.44. The stock is now traded at around $58.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 3,005,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Poly Developments and Holdings Group Co Ltd (600048)
Zhao Xiao Dong @ Guo Hai Fu Lan Ke Lin Ji Jin initiated holding in Poly Developments and Holdings Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12 and $14.57, with an estimated average price of $13.54. The stock is now traded at around $12.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 10,800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Gemdale Corp (600383)
Zhao Xiao Dong @ Guo Hai Fu Lan Ke Lin Ji Jin initiated holding in Gemdale Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $11.72. The stock is now traded at around $11.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 12,495,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd (000961)
Zhao Xiao Dong @ Guo Hai Fu Lan Ke Lin Ji Jin initiated holding in Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.89 and $8.83, with an estimated average price of $7.23. The stock is now traded at around $4.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 18,999,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Weichai Power Co Ltd (000338)
Zhao Xiao Dong @ Guo Hai Fu Lan Ke Lin Ji Jin added to a holding in Weichai Power Co Ltd by 341.59%. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $20.04, with an estimated average price of $17.97. The stock is now traded at around $19.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 22,686,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Espressif Systems (Shanghai) Co Ltd (688018)
Zhao Xiao Dong @ Guo Hai Fu Lan Ke Lin Ji Jin added to a holding in Espressif Systems (Shanghai) Co Ltd by 131.91%. The purchase prices were between $101.13 and $243.3, with an estimated average price of $141.4. The stock is now traded at around $232.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 1,010,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bank of Chengdu Co Ltd (601838)
Zhao Xiao Dong @ Guo Hai Fu Lan Ke Lin Ji Jin added to a holding in Bank of Chengdu Co Ltd by 333.33%. The purchase prices were between $9.08 and $14.05, with an estimated average price of $11.6. The stock is now traded at around $12.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 12,999,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Industrial Bank Co Ltd (601166)
Zhao Xiao Dong @ Guo Hai Fu Lan Ke Lin Ji Jin added to a holding in Industrial Bank Co Ltd by 68.96%. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $24.09, with an estimated average price of $21.96. The stock is now traded at around $19.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 13,566,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Shanghai M&G Stationery Inc (603899)
Zhao Xiao Dong @ Guo Hai Fu Lan Ke Lin Ji Jin added to a holding in Shanghai M&G Stationery Inc by 101.37%. The purchase prices were between $70.02 and $98, with an estimated average price of $86.46. The stock is now traded at around $63.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 2,384,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Angel Yeast Co Ltd (600298)
Zhao Xiao Dong @ Guo Hai Fu Lan Ke Lin Ji Jin added to a holding in Angel Yeast Co Ltd by 28.20%. The purchase prices were between $48.46 and $66.82, with an estimated average price of $57.01. The stock is now traded at around $44.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 3,682,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd (002044)
Zhao Xiao Dong @ Guo Hai Fu Lan Ke Lin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.85 and $18.9, with an estimated average price of $13.13.Sold Out: Haier Smart Home Co Ltd (600690)
Zhao Xiao Dong @ Guo Hai Fu Lan Ke Lin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Haier Smart Home Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.51 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $29.99.Sold Out: LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd (601012)
Zhao Xiao Dong @ Guo Hai Fu Lan Ke Lin Ji Jin sold out a holding in LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $58.21 and $88.84, with an estimated average price of $69.94.Sold Out: Ningxia Baofeng Energy Group Co Ltd (600989)
Zhao Xiao Dong @ Guo Hai Fu Lan Ke Lin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Ningxia Baofeng Energy Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.7 and $20.72, with an estimated average price of $15.67.Sold Out: Luxi Chemical Group Co Ltd (000830)
Zhao Xiao Dong @ Guo Hai Fu Lan Ke Lin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Luxi Chemical Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.35 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $16.61.Sold Out: Bafang Electric (Suzhou) Co Ltd (603489)
Zhao Xiao Dong @ Guo Hai Fu Lan Ke Lin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Bafang Electric (Suzhou) Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $178.1 and $258, with an estimated average price of $219.06.
