Zhu Xiao Long @ Shang Tou Mo Gen Ji Jin Buys Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, Wuxi AppTec Co, Ping An Bank Co, Sells Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China, Kweichow Moutai Co, Wuliangye Yibin Co

300750, 603259, 000001, 600577, 600132, 300763, 688016, 002049, 002832, 002001, 688599, 002241, 603128, 002415, 300680, 601009, 688536, 688188, 600600, 603893, 688625, 601208, 002192, 603348, 002371, 688005, 600499, 600389, 300953, 688383, 603501, 300037, 603290, 688388, 600690, 300327, 002709, 688611, 002968, 002409, 688819, 688661, 300957, 688636, 601528, 688195, 688217, 300973, 688395, 300998, 300975, 001207, 001208, 300929, 300932, 300940, 300941, 300943, 300952, 300962, 300971, 301015, 300978, 300982, 300985, 300987, 300992, 300993, 301004, 301007, 301010, 301011, Added Positions: 600660, 603816,

600660, 603816, Reduced Positions: 600519, 000858, 603486, 688598, 688169, 000661, 600036, 600803, 600884, 300595, 601799, 300059, 300926, 300927, 300925,

600519, 000858, 603486, 688598, 688169, 000661, 600036, 600803, 600884, 300595, 601799, 300059, 300926, 300927, 300925, Sold Out: 601318, 000333, 603068, 002179, 601689, 300357, 002304, 603129, 600031, 002142, 300454, 601899, 600988, 688099, 600409, 600316, 688567, 601100, 000733, 002340, 688561, 600346, 000636, 688055, 688580, 300999, 688155, 688229, 688056, 688679, 300882, 003026, 003028, 003029, 003030, 003031, 300860, 300861, 300864, 300876, 605277, 605179, 300879, 300881, 300910, 300886, 300887, 300890, 300891, 300892, 300893, 300895, 300898, 300909, 300922, 300917, 300913, 300911,

Investment company Zhu Xiao Long @ Shang Tou Mo Gen Ji Jin Current Portfolio ) buys Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, Wuxi AppTec Co, Ping An Bank Co, Tongling Jingda Special Magnet Wire Co, Chongqing Brewery Co, sells Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China, Kweichow Moutai Co, Wuliangye Yibin Co, Midea Group Co, Beken Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zhu Xiao Long @ Shang Tou Mo Gen Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Zhu Xiao Long @ Shang Tou Mo Gen Ji Jin owns 106 stocks with a total value of $416 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (300750) - 30,600 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. New Position China Merchants Bank Co Ltd (600036) - 269,200 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.79% Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd (603259) - 91,000 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. New Position Ecovacs Robotics Co Ltd (603486) - 60,300 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 72.73% Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd (600660) - 245,100 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.93%

Zhu Xiao Long @ Shang Tou Mo Gen Ji Jin initiated holding in Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $288.79 and $534.8, with an estimated average price of $374.91. The stock is now traded at around $502.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 30,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zhu Xiao Long @ Shang Tou Mo Gen Ji Jin initiated holding in Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $110.6 and $157.97, with an estimated average price of $133.04. The stock is now traded at around $140.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 91,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zhu Xiao Long @ Shang Tou Mo Gen Ji Jin initiated holding in Ping An Bank Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.26 and $25.01, with an estimated average price of $23.02. The stock is now traded at around $20.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 600,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zhu Xiao Long @ Shang Tou Mo Gen Ji Jin initiated holding in Tongling Jingda Special Magnet Wire Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.7 and $6.83, with an estimated average price of $4. The stock is now traded at around $8.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 1,699,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zhu Xiao Long @ Shang Tou Mo Gen Ji Jin initiated holding in Chongqing Brewery Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.29 and $198.61, with an estimated average price of $156.01. The stock is now traded at around $139.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 54,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zhu Xiao Long @ Shang Tou Mo Gen Ji Jin initiated holding in Ginlong Technologies Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $76.04 and $180.6, with an estimated average price of $106.29. The stock is now traded at around $223.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 58,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zhu Xiao Long @ Shang Tou Mo Gen Ji Jin added to a holding in Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd by 37.93%. The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $51.7. The stock is now traded at around $46.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 245,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zhu Xiao Long @ Shang Tou Mo Gen Ji Jin added to a holding in Jason Furniture (Hangzhou) Co Ltd by 26.31%. The purchase prices were between $70.51 and $89.5, with an estimated average price of $78.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 70,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zhu Xiao Long @ Shang Tou Mo Gen Ji Jin sold out a holding in Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. The sale prices were between $64.16 and $79.2, with an estimated average price of $71.65.

Zhu Xiao Long @ Shang Tou Mo Gen Ji Jin sold out a holding in Midea Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.28 and $87.11, with an estimated average price of $78.59.

Zhu Xiao Long @ Shang Tou Mo Gen Ji Jin sold out a holding in Beken Corp. The sale prices were between $54.45 and $92.7, with an estimated average price of $67.36.

Zhu Xiao Long @ Shang Tou Mo Gen Ji Jin sold out a holding in AVIC Jonhon Optronic Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $59.94 and $85.45, with an estimated average price of $72.72.

Zhu Xiao Long @ Shang Tou Mo Gen Ji Jin sold out a holding in Ningbo Tuopu Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $37.89.

Zhu Xiao Long @ Shang Tou Mo Gen Ji Jin sold out a holding in Zhejiang Wolwo Bio-Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $58.96 and $74.74, with an estimated average price of $66.9.