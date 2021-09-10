Zhu Xiao Long @ Shang Tou Mo Gen Ji Jin Buys Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, Wuxi AppTec Co, Ping An Bank Co, Sells Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China, Kweichow Moutai Co, Wuliangye Yibin Co

- New Purchases: 300750, 603259, 000001, 600577, 600132, 300763, 688016, 002049, 002832, 002001, 688599, 002241, 603128, 002415, 300680, 601009, 688536, 688188, 600600, 603893, 688625, 601208, 002192, 603348, 002371, 688005, 600499, 600389, 300953, 688383, 603501, 300037, 603290, 688388, 600690, 300327, 002709, 688611, 002968, 002409, 688819, 688661, 300957, 688636, 601528, 688195, 688217, 300973, 688395, 300998, 300975, 001207, 001208, 300929, 300932, 300940, 300941, 300943, 300952, 300962, 300971, 301015, 300978, 300982, 300985, 300987, 300992, 300993, 301004, 301007, 301010, 301011,
- Added Positions: 600660, 603816,
- Reduced Positions: 600519, 000858, 603486, 688598, 688169, 000661, 600036, 600803, 600884, 300595, 601799, 300059, 300926, 300927, 300925,
- Sold Out: 601318, 000333, 603068, 002179, 601689, 300357, 002304, 603129, 600031, 002142, 300454, 601899, 600988, 688099, 600409, 600316, 688567, 601100, 000733, 002340, 688561, 600346, 000636, 688055, 688580, 300999, 688155, 688229, 688056, 688679, 300882, 003026, 003028, 003029, 003030, 003031, 300860, 300861, 300864, 300876, 605277, 605179, 300879, 300881, 300910, 300886, 300887, 300890, 300891, 300892, 300893, 300895, 300898, 300909, 300922, 300917, 300913, 300911,
These are the top 5 holdings of SHANG TOU MO GEN DA PAN LAN CHOU GU PIAO
- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (300750) - 30,600 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
- China Merchants Bank Co Ltd (600036) - 269,200 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.79%
- Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd (603259) - 91,000 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Ecovacs Robotics Co Ltd (603486) - 60,300 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 72.73%
- Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd (600660) - 245,100 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.93%
Zhu Xiao Long @ Shang Tou Mo Gen Ji Jin initiated holding in Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $288.79 and $534.8, with an estimated average price of $374.91. The stock is now traded at around $502.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 30,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd (603259)
Zhu Xiao Long @ Shang Tou Mo Gen Ji Jin initiated holding in Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $110.6 and $157.97, with an estimated average price of $133.04. The stock is now traded at around $140.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 91,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ping An Bank Co Ltd (000001)
Zhu Xiao Long @ Shang Tou Mo Gen Ji Jin initiated holding in Ping An Bank Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.26 and $25.01, with an estimated average price of $23.02. The stock is now traded at around $20.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 600,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tongling Jingda Special Magnet Wire Co Ltd (600577)
Zhu Xiao Long @ Shang Tou Mo Gen Ji Jin initiated holding in Tongling Jingda Special Magnet Wire Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.7 and $6.83, with an estimated average price of $4. The stock is now traded at around $8.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 1,699,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chongqing Brewery Co Ltd (600132)
Zhu Xiao Long @ Shang Tou Mo Gen Ji Jin initiated holding in Chongqing Brewery Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.29 and $198.61, with an estimated average price of $156.01. The stock is now traded at around $139.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 54,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ginlong Technologies Co Ltd (300763)
Zhu Xiao Long @ Shang Tou Mo Gen Ji Jin initiated holding in Ginlong Technologies Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $76.04 and $180.6, with an estimated average price of $106.29. The stock is now traded at around $223.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 58,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd (600660)
Zhu Xiao Long @ Shang Tou Mo Gen Ji Jin added to a holding in Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd by 37.93%. The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $51.7. The stock is now traded at around $46.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 245,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Jason Furniture (Hangzhou) Co Ltd (603816)
Zhu Xiao Long @ Shang Tou Mo Gen Ji Jin added to a holding in Jason Furniture (Hangzhou) Co Ltd by 26.31%. The purchase prices were between $70.51 and $89.5, with an estimated average price of $78.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 70,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd (601318)
Zhu Xiao Long @ Shang Tou Mo Gen Ji Jin sold out a holding in Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. The sale prices were between $64.16 and $79.2, with an estimated average price of $71.65.Sold Out: Midea Group Co Ltd (000333)
Zhu Xiao Long @ Shang Tou Mo Gen Ji Jin sold out a holding in Midea Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.28 and $87.11, with an estimated average price of $78.59.Sold Out: Beken Corp (603068)
Zhu Xiao Long @ Shang Tou Mo Gen Ji Jin sold out a holding in Beken Corp. The sale prices were between $54.45 and $92.7, with an estimated average price of $67.36.Sold Out: AVIC Jonhon Optronic Technology Co Ltd (002179)
Zhu Xiao Long @ Shang Tou Mo Gen Ji Jin sold out a holding in AVIC Jonhon Optronic Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $59.94 and $85.45, with an estimated average price of $72.72.Sold Out: Ningbo Tuopu Group Co Ltd (601689)
Zhu Xiao Long @ Shang Tou Mo Gen Ji Jin sold out a holding in Ningbo Tuopu Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $37.89.Sold Out: Zhejiang Wolwo Bio-Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (300357)
Zhu Xiao Long @ Shang Tou Mo Gen Ji Jin sold out a holding in Zhejiang Wolwo Bio-Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $58.96 and $74.74, with an estimated average price of $66.9.
