Wei Xiao Xue @ Guang Da Bao De Xin Ji Jin Buys Pony Testing International Group Co, Ningbo Ronbay New Energy Technology Co, Hongfa Technology Co, Sells China Resources Microelectronics, Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc, Wuliangye Yibin Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wei Xiao Xue @ Guang Da Bao De Xin Ji Jin (Current Portfolio) buys Pony Testing International Group Co, Ningbo Ronbay New Energy Technology Co, Hongfa Technology Co, Hundsun Technologies Inc, SG Micro Corp, sells China Resources Microelectronics, Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc, Wuliangye Yibin Co, Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics Co, Haier Smart Home Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wei Xiao Xue @ Guang Da Bao De Xin Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Wei Xiao Xue @ Guang Da Bao De Xin Ji Jin owns 118 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GUANG DA XIN ZENG ZHANG HUN HE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/guang+da+xin+zeng+zhang+hun+he/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GUANG DA XIN ZENG ZHANG HUN HE
  1. PNC Process Systems Co Ltd (603690) - 2,900,000 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.99%
  2. Pony Testing International Group Co Ltd (300887) - 1,300,100 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Ningbo Ronbay New Energy Technology Co Ltd (688005) - 900,000 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Bethel Automotive Safety Systems Co Ltd (603596) - 3,000,000 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00%
  5. Guangdong KinLong Hardware Products Co Ltd (002791) - 550,000 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.58%
New Purchase: Pony Testing International Group Co Ltd (300887)

Wei Xiao Xue @ Guang Da Bao De Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Pony Testing International Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.35 and $93.04, with an estimated average price of $65.33. The stock is now traded at around $71.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 1,300,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ningbo Ronbay New Energy Technology Co Ltd (688005)

Wei Xiao Xue @ Guang Da Bao De Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Ningbo Ronbay New Energy Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $44.68 and $125.7, with an estimated average price of $71.01. The stock is now traded at around $121.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hongfa Technology Co Ltd (600885)

Wei Xiao Xue @ Guang Da Bao De Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Hongfa Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $45.97 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $62.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 1,700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hundsun Technologies Inc (600570)

Wei Xiao Xue @ Guang Da Bao De Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Hundsun Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.91 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $65.19. The stock is now traded at around $56.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 1,260,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SG Micro Corp (300661)

Wei Xiao Xue @ Guang Da Bao De Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in SG Micro Corp. The purchase prices were between $154.2 and $252.73, with an estimated average price of $179.17. The stock is now traded at around $337.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 330,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bank of Chengdu Co Ltd (601838)

Wei Xiao Xue @ Guang Da Bao De Xin Ji Jin initiated holding in Bank of Chengdu Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.08 and $14.05, with an estimated average price of $11.6. The stock is now traded at around $12.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 6,300,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PNC Process Systems Co Ltd (603690)

Wei Xiao Xue @ Guang Da Bao De Xin Ji Jin added to a holding in PNC Process Systems Co Ltd by 44.99%. The purchase prices were between $28 and $47.97, with an estimated average price of $35.01. The stock is now traded at around $51.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 2,900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd (300347)

Wei Xiao Xue @ Guang Da Bao De Xin Ji Jin added to a holding in Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd by 149900.00%. The purchase prices were between $134.1 and $197.5, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $151.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bethel Automotive Safety Systems Co Ltd (603596)

Wei Xiao Xue @ Guang Da Bao De Xin Ji Jin added to a holding in Bethel Automotive Safety Systems Co Ltd by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $27.2 and $39.06, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $50.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Jack Sewing Machine Co Ltd (603337)

Wei Xiao Xue @ Guang Da Bao De Xin Ji Jin added to a holding in Jack Sewing Machine Co Ltd by 25.58%. The purchase prices were between $26.35 and $38.2, with an estimated average price of $31.6. The stock is now traded at around $22.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: China Resources Microelectronics Ltd (688396)

Wei Xiao Xue @ Guang Da Bao De Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in China Resources Microelectronics Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $93.11, with an estimated average price of $64.22.

Sold Out: Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc (002466)

Wei Xiao Xue @ Guang Da Bao De Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $33.52 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $48.99.

Sold Out: Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd (000858)

Wei Xiao Xue @ Guang Da Bao De Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $255.8 and $323.03, with an estimated average price of $289.36.

Sold Out: Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics Co Ltd (600460)

Wei Xiao Xue @ Guang Da Bao De Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.74 and $57.62, with an estimated average price of $31.81.

Sold Out: Yunnan Energy New Material Co Ltd (002812)

Wei Xiao Xue @ Guang Da Bao De Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Yunnan Energy New Material Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $104.07 and $234.1, with an estimated average price of $139.97.

Sold Out: Haier Smart Home Co Ltd (600690)

Wei Xiao Xue @ Guang Da Bao De Xin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Haier Smart Home Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.51 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $29.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of GUANG DA XIN ZENG ZHANG HUN HE. Also check out:

