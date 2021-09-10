Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin Buys Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics Co, Sino Wealth Electronic, Bluestar Adisseo Co, Sells Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China, Wanda Film Holding Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin Buys Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics Co, Sino Wealth Electronic, Bluestar Adisseo Co, Sells Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China, Wanda Film Holding Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin (Current Portfolio) buys Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics Co, Sino Wealth Electronic, Bluestar Adisseo Co, Wuliangye Yibin Co, Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotel (Group) Co , sells Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China, Wanda Film Holding Co, Focus Media Information Technology Co, Tsingtao Brewery Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin owns 117 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of XING QUAN QUAN QIU SHI YE GU PIAO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/xing+quan+quan+qiu+shi+ye+gu+piao/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of XING QUAN QUAN QIU SHI YE GU PIAO
  1. Unigroup Guoxin Microelectronics Co Ltd (002049) - 1,238,100 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.77%
  2. Ping An Bank Co Ltd (000001) - 7,970,200 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.00%
  3. Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics Co Ltd (002138) - 4,147,900 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co Ltd (002415) - 2,243,800 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.33%
  5. Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd (300760) - 206,000 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.44%
New Purchase: Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics Co Ltd (002138)

Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin initiated holding in Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.52 and $38.77, with an estimated average price of $32.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.56%. The holding were 4,147,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sino Wealth Electronic Ltd (300327)

Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin initiated holding in Sino Wealth Electronic Ltd. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $77.48, with an estimated average price of $48.87. The stock is now traded at around $75.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 1,124,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bluestar Adisseo Co (600299)

Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin initiated holding in Bluestar Adisseo Co. The purchase prices were between $11.07 and $15.37, with an estimated average price of $12.79. The stock is now traded at around $11.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 7,218,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd (000858)

Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin initiated holding in Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $255.8 and $323.03, with an estimated average price of $289.36. The stock is now traded at around $213.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 237,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotel (Group) Co (600754)

Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin initiated holding in Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotel (Group) Co . The purchase prices were between $45.6 and $64, with an estimated average price of $55.35. The stock is now traded at around $48.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 1,121,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Huadong Medicine Co Ltd (000963)

Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin initiated holding in Huadong Medicine Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25 and $52.82, with an estimated average price of $38.72. The stock is now traded at around $30.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 1,142,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Unigroup Guoxin Microelectronics Co Ltd (002049)

Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin added to a holding in Unigroup Guoxin Microelectronics Co Ltd by 35.77%. The purchase prices were between $97 and $154.19, with an estimated average price of $122.26. The stock is now traded at around $223.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 1,238,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wuhu Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Techn (002555)

Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin added to a holding in Wuhu Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Techn by 537.45%. The purchase prices were between $21.01 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $26.42. The stock is now traded at around $20.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 2,278,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ping An Bank Co Ltd (000001)

Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin added to a holding in Ping An Bank Co Ltd by 24.00%. The purchase prices were between $20.26 and $25.01, with an estimated average price of $23.02. The stock is now traded at around $20.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 7,970,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co Ltd (002415)

Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin added to a holding in Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co Ltd by 31.33%. The purchase prices were between $48.51 and $69.08, with an estimated average price of $59.52. The stock is now traded at around $53.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 2,243,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Beijing Yuanliu Hongyuan Electronic Technology Co (603267)

Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin added to a holding in Beijing Yuanliu Hongyuan Electronic Technology Co by 53.37%. The purchase prices were between $106.89 and $134.32, with an estimated average price of $121.29. The stock is now traded at around $145.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 511,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co Ltd (603799)

Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin added to a holding in Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co Ltd by 44.75%. The purchase prices were between $61.65 and $114.2, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $119.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 620,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd (002044)

Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.85 and $18.9, with an estimated average price of $13.13.

Sold Out: Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd (601318)

Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. The sale prices were between $64.16 and $79.2, with an estimated average price of $71.65.

Sold Out: Wanda Film Holding Co Ltd (002739)

Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Wanda Film Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.01 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $16.77.

Sold Out: Focus Media Information Technology Co Ltd (002027)

Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Focus Media Information Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.89 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $9.81.

Sold Out: Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd (600600)

Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $74.12 and $115.81, with an estimated average price of $93.84.

Sold Out: Sunwoda Electronic Co Ltd (300207)

Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Sunwoda Electronic Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.69 and $34.75, with an estimated average price of $25.45.



Here is the complete portfolio of XING QUAN QUAN QIU SHI YE GU PIAO. Also check out:

1. XING QUAN QUAN QIU SHI YE GU PIAO's Undervalued Stocks
2. XING QUAN QUAN QIU SHI YE GU PIAO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. XING QUAN QUAN QIU SHI YE GU PIAO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that XING QUAN QUAN QIU SHI YE GU PIAO keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider