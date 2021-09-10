Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin Buys Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics Co, Sino Wealth Electronic, Bluestar Adisseo Co, Sells Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China, Wanda Film Holding Co

- New Purchases: 002138, 300327, 600299, 000858, 600754, 000963, 300059, 300390, 600309, 300482, 600703, 600660, 601865, 000009, 002371, 603517, 688636, 688314, 688005, 300957, 688696, 688131, 688690, 688233, 688677, 301002, 688317, 688315, 605499, 688276, 300950, 300937, 300942, 300943, 300948, 300929, 301016, 301012, 301011, 601528, 300933, 300931, 301010, 300614, 688367, 688607, 001208, 001207, 300973, 300955, 300956, 300952, 300958, 300960, 300961, 300962, 300966, 300967, 300968, 300971, 300972, 300953, 300985, 300987, 300991, 300992, 300993, 300995, 300996, 300997, 300998, 301004, 301007,
- Added Positions: 002049, 002555, 000001, 002415, 603267, 603799, 300188, 002390,
- Reduced Positions: 688099, 600161, 300271, 300496, 601899, 300413, 300750, 300760, 600862, 000050, 600690, 002212, 002677, 688536, 300925, 605009, 300927,
- Sold Out: 002044, 601318, 002739, 002027, 600600, 300207, 002466, 688122, 603882, 300463, 000656, 600761, 300037, 000785, 002050, 600426, 000895, 300144, 603589, 600095, 002064, 603816, 601658, 688561, 688256, 688339, 688390, 688686, 002001, 300870, 003026, 003028, 003029, 003030, 003031, 605277, 605179, 605155, 300860, 300869, 300902, 300871, 300876, 300878, 300881, 300882, 300891, 300922, 300917, 300913, 300911, 300909,
- Unigroup Guoxin Microelectronics Co Ltd (002049) - 1,238,100 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.77%
- Ping An Bank Co Ltd (000001) - 7,970,200 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.00%
- Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics Co Ltd (002138) - 4,147,900 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co Ltd (002415) - 2,243,800 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.33%
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd (300760) - 206,000 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.44%
Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin initiated holding in Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.52 and $38.77, with an estimated average price of $32.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.56%. The holding were 4,147,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sino Wealth Electronic Ltd (300327)
Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin initiated holding in Sino Wealth Electronic Ltd. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $77.48, with an estimated average price of $48.87. The stock is now traded at around $75.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 1,124,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bluestar Adisseo Co (600299)
Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin initiated holding in Bluestar Adisseo Co. The purchase prices were between $11.07 and $15.37, with an estimated average price of $12.79. The stock is now traded at around $11.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 7,218,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd (000858)
Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin initiated holding in Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $255.8 and $323.03, with an estimated average price of $289.36. The stock is now traded at around $213.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 237,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotel (Group) Co (600754)
Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin initiated holding in Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotel (Group) Co . The purchase prices were between $45.6 and $64, with an estimated average price of $55.35. The stock is now traded at around $48.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 1,121,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Huadong Medicine Co Ltd (000963)
Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin initiated holding in Huadong Medicine Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25 and $52.82, with an estimated average price of $38.72. The stock is now traded at around $30.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 1,142,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Unigroup Guoxin Microelectronics Co Ltd (002049)
Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin added to a holding in Unigroup Guoxin Microelectronics Co Ltd by 35.77%. The purchase prices were between $97 and $154.19, with an estimated average price of $122.26. The stock is now traded at around $223.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 1,238,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Wuhu Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Techn (002555)
Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin added to a holding in Wuhu Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Techn by 537.45%. The purchase prices were between $21.01 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $26.42. The stock is now traded at around $20.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 2,278,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ping An Bank Co Ltd (000001)
Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin added to a holding in Ping An Bank Co Ltd by 24.00%. The purchase prices were between $20.26 and $25.01, with an estimated average price of $23.02. The stock is now traded at around $20.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 7,970,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co Ltd (002415)
Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin added to a holding in Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co Ltd by 31.33%. The purchase prices were between $48.51 and $69.08, with an estimated average price of $59.52. The stock is now traded at around $53.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 2,243,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Beijing Yuanliu Hongyuan Electronic Technology Co (603267)
Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin added to a holding in Beijing Yuanliu Hongyuan Electronic Technology Co by 53.37%. The purchase prices were between $106.89 and $134.32, with an estimated average price of $121.29. The stock is now traded at around $145.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 511,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co Ltd (603799)
Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin added to a holding in Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co Ltd by 44.75%. The purchase prices were between $61.65 and $114.2, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $119.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 620,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd (002044)
Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.85 and $18.9, with an estimated average price of $13.13.Sold Out: Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd (601318)
Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. The sale prices were between $64.16 and $79.2, with an estimated average price of $71.65.Sold Out: Wanda Film Holding Co Ltd (002739)
Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Wanda Film Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.01 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $16.77.Sold Out: Focus Media Information Technology Co Ltd (002027)
Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Focus Media Information Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.89 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $9.81.Sold Out: Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd (600600)
Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $74.12 and $115.81, with an estimated average price of $93.84.Sold Out: Sunwoda Electronic Co Ltd (300207)
Wang Pin @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Sunwoda Electronic Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.69 and $34.75, with an estimated average price of $25.45.
