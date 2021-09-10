Luo Chun Lei @ Nuo An Ji Jin Buys Huadong Medicine Co, Appotronics Corp, Guangdong KinLong Hardware Products Co, Sells Changchun High and New Technology Industry Group I, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co, Yunnan Baiyao Group Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Luo Chun Lei @ Nuo An Ji Jin Buys Huadong Medicine Co, Appotronics Corp, Guangdong KinLong Hardware Products Co, Sells Changchun High and New Technology Industry Group I, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co, Yunnan Baiyao Group Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Luo Chun Lei @ Nuo An Ji Jin (Current Portfolio) buys Huadong Medicine Co, Appotronics Corp, Guangdong KinLong Hardware Products Co, Hangzhou Robam Appliances Co, Ligao Foods Co, sells Changchun High and New Technology Industry Group I, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co, Yunnan Baiyao Group Co, Micro-Tech (Nanjing) Co, Chongqing Fuling Zhacai Group Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Luo Chun Lei @ Nuo An Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Luo Chun Lei @ Nuo An Ji Jin owns 91 stocks with a total value of $480 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NUO AN ZHU TI JING XUAN HUN HE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nuo+an+zhu+ti+jing+xuan+hun+he/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NUO AN ZHU TI JING XUAN HUN HE
  1. Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd (603259) - 300,000 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.99%
  2. Shanghai Jahwa United Co Ltd (600315) - 750,000 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25%
  3. Proya Cosmetics Co Ltd (603605) - 200,000 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio.
  4. China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd (601888) - 120,000 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.41%
  5. Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd (300760) - 74,200 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.8%
New Purchase: Huadong Medicine Co Ltd (000963)

Luo Chun Lei @ Nuo An Ji Jin initiated holding in Huadong Medicine Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25 and $52.82, with an estimated average price of $38.72. The stock is now traded at around $30.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.65%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Appotronics Corp Ltd (688007)

Luo Chun Lei @ Nuo An Ji Jin initiated holding in Appotronics Corp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.3 and $43.17, with an estimated average price of $26.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.65%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Guangdong KinLong Hardware Products Co Ltd (002791)

Luo Chun Lei @ Nuo An Ji Jin initiated holding in Guangdong KinLong Hardware Products Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $140.07 and $201.09, with an estimated average price of $172.5. The stock is now traded at around $149.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hangzhou Robam Appliances Co Ltd (002508)

Luo Chun Lei @ Nuo An Ji Jin initiated holding in Hangzhou Robam Appliances Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $34.2 and $47, with an estimated average price of $39.9. The stock is now traded at around $36.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ligao Foods Co Ltd (300973)

Luo Chun Lei @ Nuo An Ji Jin initiated holding in Ligao Foods Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $100 and $174.76, with an estimated average price of $149.38. The stock is now traded at around $138.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 100,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shanghai Sanyou Medical Co Ltd (688085)

Luo Chun Lei @ Nuo An Ji Jin initiated holding in Shanghai Sanyou Medical Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.78 and $44.86, with an estimated average price of $34.94. The stock is now traded at around $29.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Inkon Life Technology Co Ltd (300143)

Luo Chun Lei @ Nuo An Ji Jin added to a holding in Inkon Life Technology Co Ltd by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $28.51, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $13.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co Ltd (300601)

Luo Chun Lei @ Nuo An Ji Jin added to a holding in Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co Ltd by 21.34%. The purchase prices were between $121 and $203.68, with an estimated average price of $155.81. The stock is now traded at around $116.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Changchun High and New Technology Industry Group I (000661)

Luo Chun Lei @ Nuo An Ji Jin sold out a holding in Changchun High and New Technology Industry Group I. The sale prices were between $385 and $520, with an estimated average price of $448.56.

Sold Out: Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd (600276)

Luo Chun Lei @ Nuo An Ji Jin sold out a holding in Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.66 and $95.83, with an estimated average price of $77.57.

Sold Out: Yunnan Baiyao Group Co Ltd (000538)

Luo Chun Lei @ Nuo An Ji Jin sold out a holding in Yunnan Baiyao Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $100.99 and $160.8, with an estimated average price of $123.48.

Sold Out: Micro-Tech (Nanjing) Co Ltd (688029)

Luo Chun Lei @ Nuo An Ji Jin sold out a holding in Micro-Tech (Nanjing) Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $181.89 and $311.69, with an estimated average price of $241.61.

Sold Out: Chongqing Fuling Zhacai Group Co Ltd (002507)

Luo Chun Lei @ Nuo An Ji Jin sold out a holding in Chongqing Fuling Zhacai Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $36.14 and $53.06, with an estimated average price of $42.5.

Sold Out: Thinkingdom Media Group Ltd (603096)

Luo Chun Lei @ Nuo An Ji Jin sold out a holding in Thinkingdom Media Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.18 and $43.99, with an estimated average price of $38.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of NUO AN ZHU TI JING XUAN HUN HE. Also check out:

1. NUO AN ZHU TI JING XUAN HUN HE's Undervalued Stocks
2. NUO AN ZHU TI JING XUAN HUN HE's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NUO AN ZHU TI JING XUAN HUN HE's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NUO AN ZHU TI JING XUAN HUN HE keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider