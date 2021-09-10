Luo Chun Lei @ Nuo An Ji Jin Buys Huadong Medicine Co, Appotronics Corp, Guangdong KinLong Hardware Products Co, Sells Changchun High and New Technology Industry Group I, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co, Yunnan Baiyao Group Co

New Purchases: 000963, 688007, 002791, 002508, 300973, 688085, 600905, 688521, 688680, 688628, 688575, 688633, 688201, 688656, 301016, 688468, 688636, 688655, 601528, 688663, 300979, 300943, 300998, 301002, 301007, 301010, 301011, 301012, 301015, 300952, 300950, 300948, 300945, 300997, 300942, 300941, 300940, 300937, 300932, 300931, 300930, 300929, 300614, 001208, 001207, 300978, 300960, 300961, 300962, 300963, 300966, 300967, 300968, 300971, 300972, 300956, 300975, 300958, 300953, 300982, 300985, 300986, 300987, 300991, 300992, 300993, 300995, 300996,

Investment company Luo Chun Lei @ Nuo An Ji Jin Current Portfolio ) buys Huadong Medicine Co, Appotronics Corp, Guangdong KinLong Hardware Products Co, Hangzhou Robam Appliances Co, Ligao Foods Co, sells Changchun High and New Technology Industry Group I, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co, Yunnan Baiyao Group Co, Micro-Tech (Nanjing) Co, Chongqing Fuling Zhacai Group Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Luo Chun Lei @ Nuo An Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Luo Chun Lei @ Nuo An Ji Jin owns 91 stocks with a total value of $480 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd (603259) - 300,000 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.99% Shanghai Jahwa United Co Ltd (600315) - 750,000 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25% Proya Cosmetics Co Ltd (603605) - 200,000 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd (601888) - 120,000 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.41% Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd (300760) - 74,200 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.8%

Luo Chun Lei @ Nuo An Ji Jin initiated holding in Huadong Medicine Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25 and $52.82, with an estimated average price of $38.72. The stock is now traded at around $30.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.65%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Luo Chun Lei @ Nuo An Ji Jin initiated holding in Appotronics Corp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.3 and $43.17, with an estimated average price of $26.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.65%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Luo Chun Lei @ Nuo An Ji Jin initiated holding in Guangdong KinLong Hardware Products Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $140.07 and $201.09, with an estimated average price of $172.5. The stock is now traded at around $149.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Luo Chun Lei @ Nuo An Ji Jin initiated holding in Hangzhou Robam Appliances Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $34.2 and $47, with an estimated average price of $39.9. The stock is now traded at around $36.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Luo Chun Lei @ Nuo An Ji Jin initiated holding in Ligao Foods Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $100 and $174.76, with an estimated average price of $149.38. The stock is now traded at around $138.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 100,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Luo Chun Lei @ Nuo An Ji Jin initiated holding in Shanghai Sanyou Medical Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.78 and $44.86, with an estimated average price of $34.94. The stock is now traded at around $29.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Luo Chun Lei @ Nuo An Ji Jin added to a holding in Inkon Life Technology Co Ltd by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $28.51, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $13.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Luo Chun Lei @ Nuo An Ji Jin added to a holding in Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co Ltd by 21.34%. The purchase prices were between $121 and $203.68, with an estimated average price of $155.81. The stock is now traded at around $116.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Luo Chun Lei @ Nuo An Ji Jin sold out a holding in Changchun High and New Technology Industry Group I. The sale prices were between $385 and $520, with an estimated average price of $448.56.

Luo Chun Lei @ Nuo An Ji Jin sold out a holding in Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.66 and $95.83, with an estimated average price of $77.57.

Luo Chun Lei @ Nuo An Ji Jin sold out a holding in Yunnan Baiyao Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $100.99 and $160.8, with an estimated average price of $123.48.

Luo Chun Lei @ Nuo An Ji Jin sold out a holding in Micro-Tech (Nanjing) Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $181.89 and $311.69, with an estimated average price of $241.61.

Luo Chun Lei @ Nuo An Ji Jin sold out a holding in Chongqing Fuling Zhacai Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $36.14 and $53.06, with an estimated average price of $42.5.

Luo Chun Lei @ Nuo An Ji Jin sold out a holding in Thinkingdom Media Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.18 and $43.99, with an estimated average price of $38.01.