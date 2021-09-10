Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin Buys Iflytek Co, ZTE Corp, Tellgen Corp, Sells Shandong Head Co, TBEA Co, WELLE Environmental Group Co

New Purchases: 000063, 300642, 300007, 300218, 003021, 000656, 603639, 002851, 688088, 688019, 688559, 688222, 688395, 688126, 000848, 300458, 002142, 603160, 000002, 600096, 688202, 688521, 688355, 002791, 300593, 600141, 600905, 002312, 688016, 688188, 688396, 300146, 600256, 688611, 603801, 603489, 002430, 688317, 688626, 688665, 001207, 001208, 300015, 300215, 300566, 300614, 300929, 300930, 300931, 300932, 300937, 300940, 300941, 300942, 300943, 300945, 300948, 300950, 300952, 300953, 300956, 300958, 300960, 300961, 300962, 300963, 300966, 300967, 300968, 300971, 300972, 300973, 300975, 300978, 300979, 300982, 300985, 300986, 300987, 300991, 300992, 300993, 300995, 300996, 300997, 300998, 301002, 301007, 301010, 301011, 301012, 301015, 301016, 600061, 601156, 601528, 603226, 603529, 688109, 688111, 688113,

Investment company Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin Current Portfolio ) buys Iflytek Co, ZTE Corp, Tellgen Corp, Luoyang JALON Micro-nano New Materials Co, Hanwei Electronics Group Corporation, sells Shandong Head Co, TBEA Co, WELLE Environmental Group Co, Sailun Group Co, Jiangsu Shentong Valve Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin owns 336 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Iflytek Co Ltd (002230) - 4,863,600 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 115.65% Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co Ltd (002415) - 4,378,900 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.34% Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co Ltd (002236) - 11,704,500 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.69% Zhejiang Shuanghuan Driveline Co Ltd (002472) - 14,036,100 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.12% Sobute New Materials Co Ltd (603916) - 9,647,900 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.38%

Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin initiated holding in ZTE Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $36.72, with an estimated average price of $31.29. The stock is now traded at around $35.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 5,206,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin initiated holding in Tellgen Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.85 and $86.3, with an estimated average price of $62.8. The stock is now traded at around $63.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 1,306,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin initiated holding in Hanwei Electronics Group Corporation. The purchase prices were between $12.84 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $15.21. The stock is now traded at around $25.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 5,768,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin initiated holding in Anhui Anli Material Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.24 and $15.48, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $18.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 6,333,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin initiated holding in Shenzhen Zhaowei Machinery & Electronics Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $45.55 and $68.35, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $71.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 909,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin initiated holding in Jinke Property Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.46 and $7.73, with an estimated average price of $6.75. The stock is now traded at around $5.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 9,421,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin added to a holding in Iflytek Co Ltd by 115.65%. The purchase prices were between $40.87 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $52.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 4,863,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin added to a holding in Luoyang JALON Micro-nano New Materials Co Ltd by 137.93%. The purchase prices were between $55.3 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $75.43. The stock is now traded at around $141.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 1,757,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin added to a holding in Tangshan Sunfar Silicon Industries Co Ltd by 572.92%. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $20.8. The stock is now traded at around $65.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 2,773,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin added to a holding in Zhejiang Shuanghuan Driveline Co Ltd by 53.12%. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $15.79, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $21.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 14,036,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin added to a holding in Advanced Micro-fabrication Equipment Inc by 839.07%. The purchase prices were between $107.32 and $165.92, with an estimated average price of $128.34. The stock is now traded at around $167.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 507,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin added to a holding in Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co Ltd by 41.69%. The purchase prices were between $19.89 and $26.7, with an estimated average price of $23.1. The stock is now traded at around $24.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 11,704,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin sold out a holding in TBEA Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.74 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $11.71.

Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin sold out a holding in WELLE Environmental Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.49 and $8.15, with an estimated average price of $6.93.

Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin sold out a holding in Zhejiang Tiantie Industry Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.33 and $13.93, with an estimated average price of $10.85.

Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin sold out a holding in Zhejiang Sanwei Rubber Item Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.61 and $20.56, with an estimated average price of $15.94.

Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin sold out a holding in Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $50.51 and $76.1, with an estimated average price of $61.06.

Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin sold out a holding in Xi'an Triangle Defense Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.85 and $44.75, with an estimated average price of $32.8.