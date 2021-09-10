Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin Buys Iflytek Co, ZTE Corp, Tellgen Corp, Sells Shandong Head Co, TBEA Co, WELLE Environmental Group Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin Buys Iflytek Co, ZTE Corp, Tellgen Corp, Sells Shandong Head Co, TBEA Co, WELLE Environmental Group Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin (Current Portfolio) buys Iflytek Co, ZTE Corp, Tellgen Corp, Luoyang JALON Micro-nano New Materials Co, Hanwei Electronics Group Corporation, sells Shandong Head Co, TBEA Co, WELLE Environmental Group Co, Sailun Group Co, Jiangsu Shentong Valve Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin owns 336 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NUO AN XIAN FENG HUN HE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nuo+an+xian+feng+hun+he/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NUO AN XIAN FENG HUN HE
  1. Iflytek Co Ltd (002230) - 4,863,600 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 115.65%
  2. Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co Ltd (002415) - 4,378,900 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.34%
  3. Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co Ltd (002236) - 11,704,500 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.69%
  4. Zhejiang Shuanghuan Driveline Co Ltd (002472) - 14,036,100 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.12%
  5. Sobute New Materials Co Ltd (603916) - 9,647,900 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.38%
New Purchase: ZTE Corp (000063)

Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin initiated holding in ZTE Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $36.72, with an estimated average price of $31.29. The stock is now traded at around $35.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 5,206,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tellgen Corp (300642)

Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin initiated holding in Tellgen Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.85 and $86.3, with an estimated average price of $62.8. The stock is now traded at around $63.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 1,306,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hanwei Electronics Group Corporation (300007)

Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin initiated holding in Hanwei Electronics Group Corporation. The purchase prices were between $12.84 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $15.21. The stock is now traded at around $25.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 5,768,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Anhui Anli Material Technology Co Ltd (300218)

Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin initiated holding in Anhui Anli Material Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.24 and $15.48, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $18.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 6,333,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shenzhen Zhaowei Machinery & Electronics Co Ltd (003021)

Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin initiated holding in Shenzhen Zhaowei Machinery & Electronics Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $45.55 and $68.35, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $71.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 909,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Jinke Property Group Co Ltd (000656)

Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin initiated holding in Jinke Property Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.46 and $7.73, with an estimated average price of $6.75. The stock is now traded at around $5.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 9,421,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Iflytek Co Ltd (002230)

Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin added to a holding in Iflytek Co Ltd by 115.65%. The purchase prices were between $40.87 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $52.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 4,863,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Luoyang JALON Micro-nano New Materials Co Ltd (688357)

Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin added to a holding in Luoyang JALON Micro-nano New Materials Co Ltd by 137.93%. The purchase prices were between $55.3 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $75.43. The stock is now traded at around $141.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 1,757,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tangshan Sunfar Silicon Industries Co Ltd (603938)

Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin added to a holding in Tangshan Sunfar Silicon Industries Co Ltd by 572.92%. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $20.8. The stock is now traded at around $65.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 2,773,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zhejiang Shuanghuan Driveline Co Ltd (002472)

Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin added to a holding in Zhejiang Shuanghuan Driveline Co Ltd by 53.12%. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $15.79, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $21.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 14,036,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Advanced Micro-fabrication Equipment Inc (688012)

Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin added to a holding in Advanced Micro-fabrication Equipment Inc by 839.07%. The purchase prices were between $107.32 and $165.92, with an estimated average price of $128.34. The stock is now traded at around $167.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 507,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co Ltd (002236)

Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin added to a holding in Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co Ltd by 41.69%. The purchase prices were between $19.89 and $26.7, with an estimated average price of $23.1. The stock is now traded at around $24.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 11,704,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: TBEA Co Ltd (600089)

Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin sold out a holding in TBEA Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.74 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $11.71.

Sold Out: WELLE Environmental Group Co Ltd (300190)

Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin sold out a holding in WELLE Environmental Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.49 and $8.15, with an estimated average price of $6.93.

Sold Out: Zhejiang Tiantie Industry Co Ltd (300587)

Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin sold out a holding in Zhejiang Tiantie Industry Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.33 and $13.93, with an estimated average price of $10.85.

Sold Out: Zhejiang Sanwei Rubber Item Co Ltd (603033)

Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin sold out a holding in Zhejiang Sanwei Rubber Item Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.61 and $20.56, with an estimated average price of $15.94.

Sold Out: Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co Ltd (300124)

Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin sold out a holding in Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $50.51 and $76.1, with an estimated average price of $61.06.

Sold Out: Xi'an Triangle Defense Co Ltd (300775)

Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin sold out a holding in Xi'an Triangle Defense Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.85 and $44.75, with an estimated average price of $32.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of NUO AN XIAN FENG HUN HE. Also check out:

1. NUO AN XIAN FENG HUN HE's Undervalued Stocks
2. NUO AN XIAN FENG HUN HE's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NUO AN XIAN FENG HUN HE's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NUO AN XIAN FENG HUN HE keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider