Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin Buys Iflytek Co, ZTE Corp, Tellgen Corp, Sells Shandong Head Co, TBEA Co, WELLE Environmental Group Co

- New Purchases: 000063, 300642, 300007, 300218, 003021, 000656, 603639, 002851, 688088, 688019, 688559, 688222, 688395, 688126, 000848, 300458, 002142, 603160, 000002, 600096, 688202, 688521, 688355, 002791, 300593, 600141, 600905, 002312, 688016, 688188, 688396, 300146, 600256, 688611, 603801, 603489, 002430, 688317, 688626, 688665, 001207, 001208, 300015, 300215, 300566, 300614, 300929, 300930, 300931, 300932, 300937, 300940, 300941, 300942, 300943, 300945, 300948, 300950, 300952, 300953, 300956, 300958, 300960, 300961, 300962, 300963, 300966, 300967, 300968, 300971, 300972, 300973, 300975, 300978, 300979, 300982, 300985, 300986, 300987, 300991, 300992, 300993, 300995, 300996, 300997, 300998, 301002, 301007, 301010, 301011, 301012, 301015, 301016, 600061, 601156, 601528, 603226, 603529, 688109, 688111, 688113,
- Added Positions: 002230, 688357, 603938, 002472, 688012, 002236, 002415, 300515, 688698, 603416, 603378, 688300, 002138, 600166, 603208,
- Reduced Positions: 002810, 601058, 002438, 300740, 300138, 688169, 300401, 603533, 002398, 603916, 600197, 603156, 300636, 300121, 601872, 002281, 002930, 688598, 603613, 300919, 688036, 300925, 300894, 300926, 300918, 300782, 002709, 002001,
- Sold Out: 600089, 300190, 300587, 603033, 300124, 300775, 688339, 300648, 603267, 000513, 002262, 000776, 601788, 300083, 000603, 600378, 601818, 300751, 300115, 600131, 688021, 300274, 300610, 002585, 002241, 600882, 688122, 000547, 002568, 002803, 601012, 601688, 002326, 002847, 300680, 300896, 603486, 002975, 300638, 600521, 603005, 688299, 002859, 300394, 300791, 603229, 300815, 001914, 002317, 002475, 002959, 603233, 688015, 688181, 002973, 300715, 603661, 605168, 601995, 688063, 688608, 002250, 300999, 688586, 688686, 688777, 688330, 688510, 688519, 688556, 688558, 003020, 003025, 003026, 003027, 003028, 003029, 003030, 003031, 300202, 300860, 300861, 300864, 300868, 300869, 300870, 300872, 300873, 300876, 300877, 300878, 300879, 300881, 300882, 300886, 300887, 300889, 300890, 300891, 300892, 300893, 300900, 300902, 300907, 300908, 300909, 300910, 300917, 300920, 300922, 605151, 605155, 605179, 605186, 605277, 605299, 605376, 605377, 605500, 688129, 688393, 688557, 688560, 688589, 688590, 688617, 688618, 688668, 688678, 688679, 688699,
For the details of NUO AN XIAN FENG HUN HE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nuo+an+xian+feng+hun+he/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of NUO AN XIAN FENG HUN HE
- Iflytek Co Ltd (002230) - 4,863,600 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 115.65%
- Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co Ltd (002415) - 4,378,900 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.34%
- Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co Ltd (002236) - 11,704,500 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.69%
- Zhejiang Shuanghuan Driveline Co Ltd (002472) - 14,036,100 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.12%
- Sobute New Materials Co Ltd (603916) - 9,647,900 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.38%
Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin initiated holding in ZTE Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $36.72, with an estimated average price of $31.29. The stock is now traded at around $35.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 5,206,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tellgen Corp (300642)
Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin initiated holding in Tellgen Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.85 and $86.3, with an estimated average price of $62.8. The stock is now traded at around $63.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 1,306,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hanwei Electronics Group Corporation (300007)
Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin initiated holding in Hanwei Electronics Group Corporation. The purchase prices were between $12.84 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $15.21. The stock is now traded at around $25.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 5,768,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Anhui Anli Material Technology Co Ltd (300218)
Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin initiated holding in Anhui Anli Material Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.24 and $15.48, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $18.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 6,333,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Shenzhen Zhaowei Machinery & Electronics Co Ltd (003021)
Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin initiated holding in Shenzhen Zhaowei Machinery & Electronics Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $45.55 and $68.35, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $71.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 909,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Jinke Property Group Co Ltd (000656)
Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin initiated holding in Jinke Property Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.46 and $7.73, with an estimated average price of $6.75. The stock is now traded at around $5.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 9,421,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Iflytek Co Ltd (002230)
Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin added to a holding in Iflytek Co Ltd by 115.65%. The purchase prices were between $40.87 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $52.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 4,863,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Luoyang JALON Micro-nano New Materials Co Ltd (688357)
Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin added to a holding in Luoyang JALON Micro-nano New Materials Co Ltd by 137.93%. The purchase prices were between $55.3 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $75.43. The stock is now traded at around $141.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 1,757,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tangshan Sunfar Silicon Industries Co Ltd (603938)
Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin added to a holding in Tangshan Sunfar Silicon Industries Co Ltd by 572.92%. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $20.8. The stock is now traded at around $65.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 2,773,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zhejiang Shuanghuan Driveline Co Ltd (002472)
Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin added to a holding in Zhejiang Shuanghuan Driveline Co Ltd by 53.12%. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $15.79, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $21.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 14,036,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Advanced Micro-fabrication Equipment Inc (688012)
Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin added to a holding in Advanced Micro-fabrication Equipment Inc by 839.07%. The purchase prices were between $107.32 and $165.92, with an estimated average price of $128.34. The stock is now traded at around $167.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 507,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co Ltd (002236)
Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin added to a holding in Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co Ltd by 41.69%. The purchase prices were between $19.89 and $26.7, with an estimated average price of $23.1. The stock is now traded at around $24.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 11,704,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: TBEA Co Ltd (600089)
Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin sold out a holding in TBEA Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.74 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $11.71.Sold Out: WELLE Environmental Group Co Ltd (300190)
Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin sold out a holding in WELLE Environmental Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.49 and $8.15, with an estimated average price of $6.93.Sold Out: Zhejiang Tiantie Industry Co Ltd (300587)
Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin sold out a holding in Zhejiang Tiantie Industry Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.33 and $13.93, with an estimated average price of $10.85.Sold Out: Zhejiang Sanwei Rubber Item Co Ltd (603033)
Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin sold out a holding in Zhejiang Sanwei Rubber Item Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.61 and $20.56, with an estimated average price of $15.94.Sold Out: Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co Ltd (300124)
Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin sold out a holding in Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $50.51 and $76.1, with an estimated average price of $61.06.Sold Out: Xi'an Triangle Defense Co Ltd (300775)
Yang Gu @ Nuo An Ji Jin sold out a holding in Xi'an Triangle Defense Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.85 and $44.75, with an estimated average price of $32.8.
