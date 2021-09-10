Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin Buys COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Anhui Jinhe Industrial Co, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co, Sells Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, Do-Fluoride New Materials Co, Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment Co

- New Purchases: 601919, 002597, 600196, 300122, 600519, 600383, 002408, 300639, 000807, 002241, 600760, 600581, 002624, 002026, 603733, 601877, 002626, 601908, 601899, 600570, 300015, 600486, 000625, 000661, 300502, 002326, 603650, 688169, 600163, 600989, 601688, 002459, 688599, 688390, 600406, 300724, 300138, 600862, 300659, 000538, 002239, 600884, 300957, 301002, 301013, 301015, 605499, 688317, 688601, 688609, 688621, 001207, 300614, 300929, 300931, 300933, 300937, 300940, 300941, 300942, 300943, 300945, 300948, 300950, 300952, 300953, 300955, 300956, 300958, 300960, 300961, 300962, 300963, 300967, 300968, 300971, 300972, 300973, 300975, 300979, 300981, 300985, 300986, 300987, 300991, 300992, 300995, 300996, 300998, 301004, 301007, 301010, 301011, 301012, 301016, 601528, 601665, 605259, 688216, 688367, 688611, 688655, 688656, 688683, 688685,
- Added Positions: 601888, 002304, 000961, 000923, 601636, 300572, 002610, 300699, 603799, 000063, 300451, 688111, 603712, 600438,
- Reduced Positions: 300450, 603659, 300146, 300118, 002050, 002832, 002475, 300760, 300132, 300740, 002460, 300919, 300925, 300917, 300922, 300926, 300927,
- Sold Out: 300750, 002407, 600690, 300073, 000338, 002007, 600273, 300010, 002080, 000860, 600703, 601318, 002399, 002436, 002146, 600984, 600048, 600258, 000710, 600276, 300452, 300496, 002434, 601137, 600859, 688029, 000933, 601600, 000656, 600352, 600223, 603916, 300166, 603026, 300792, 300687, 603605, 601995, 600562, 002466, 300999, 688686, 688777, 300896, 688377, 688135, 003030, 300869, 300867, 300864, 300861, 300860, 003031, 605155, 605277, 605338, 300870, 688571, 688585, 688590, 003029, 003028, 300889, 300900, 300902, 300907, 300910, 300911, 300895, 300893, 300892, 300898, 300887, 300886, 300882, 300881, 300879, 300876, 300873,
For the details of HUA XIA SHOU RU HUN HE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hua+xia+shou+ru+hun+he/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HUA XIA SHOU RU HUN HE
- Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery JSC Ltd (002304) - 639,700 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.45%
- Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co Ltd (603799) - 924,400 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.56%
- China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd (601888) - 321,000 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.68%
- Shanghai Putailai New Energy Technology Co Ltd (603659) - 586,400 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.91%
- Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd (000961) - 13,202,000 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.68%
Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin initiated holding in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $23.49, with an estimated average price of $12.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 2,615,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Anhui Jinhe Industrial Co Ltd (002597)
Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin initiated holding in Anhui Jinhe Industrial Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $30.59 and $51.94, with an estimated average price of $37.81. The stock is now traded at around $42.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 1,541,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd (600196)
Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin initiated holding in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $73.71, with an estimated average price of $52.11. The stock is now traded at around $62.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 709,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd (300122)
Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin initiated holding in Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $225.45, with an estimated average price of $179.87. The stock is now traded at around $158.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 267,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519)
Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin initiated holding in Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1879.03 and $2601, with an estimated average price of $2105.4. The stock is now traded at around $1662.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Gemdale Corp (600383)
Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin initiated holding in Gemdale Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $11.72. The stock is now traded at around $11.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 3,832,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd (601888)
Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin added to a holding in China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd by 92.68%. The purchase prices were between $265.85 and $387.86, with an estimated average price of $308.46. The stock is now traded at around $255.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 321,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery JSC Ltd (002304)
Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin added to a holding in Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery JSC Ltd by 45.45%. The purchase prices were between $150.45 and $234.75, with an estimated average price of $191.05. The stock is now traded at around $171.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 639,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd (000961)
Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin added to a holding in Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd by 54.68%. The purchase prices were between $5.89 and $8.83, with an estimated average price of $7.23. The stock is now traded at around $4.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 13,202,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: HBIS Resources Co Ltd (000923)
Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin added to a holding in HBIS Resources Co Ltd by 1222.75%. The purchase prices were between $18.74 and $30.52, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $20.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zhuzhou Kibing Group Co Ltd (601636)
Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin added to a holding in Zhuzhou Kibing Group Co Ltd by 97.57%. The purchase prices were between $11.91 and $18.56, with an estimated average price of $14.44. The stock is now traded at around $24.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,975,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Shenzhen Anche Technologies Co Ltd (300572)
Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin added to a holding in Shenzhen Anche Technologies Co Ltd by 67.39%. The purchase prices were between $30.25 and $44.99, with an estimated average price of $36.19. The stock is now traded at around $19.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,308,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (300750)
Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin sold out a holding in Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $288.79 and $534.8, with an estimated average price of $374.91.Sold Out: Do-Fluoride New Materials Co Ltd (002407)
Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin sold out a holding in Do-Fluoride New Materials Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.95 and $37, with an estimated average price of $26.26.Sold Out: Haier Smart Home Co Ltd (600690)
Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin sold out a holding in Haier Smart Home Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.51 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $29.99.Sold Out: Beijing Easpring Material Technology Co Ltd (300073)
Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin sold out a holding in Beijing Easpring Material Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $42.61 and $60.25, with an estimated average price of $51.39.Sold Out: Weichai Power Co Ltd (000338)
Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin sold out a holding in Weichai Power Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.73 and $20.04, with an estimated average price of $17.97.Sold Out: Hualan Biological Engineering Inc (002007)
Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin sold out a holding in Hualan Biological Engineering Inc. The sale prices were between $36.14 and $53.98, with an estimated average price of $42.42.
