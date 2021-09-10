Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin Buys COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Anhui Jinhe Industrial Co, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co, Sells Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, Do-Fluoride New Materials Co, Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment Co

New Purchases: 601919, 002597, 600196, 300122, 600519, 600383, 002408, 300639, 000807, 002241, 600760, 600581, 002624, 002026, 603733, 601877, 002626, 601908, 601899, 600570, 300015, 600486, 000625, 000661, 300502, 002326, 603650, 688169, 600163, 600989, 601688, 002459, 688599, 688390, 600406, 300724, 300138, 600862, 300659, 000538, 002239, 600884, 300957, 301002, 301013, 301015, 605499, 688317, 688601, 688609, 688621, 001207, 300614, 300929, 300931, 300933, 300937, 300940, 300941, 300942, 300943, 300945, 300948, 300950, 300952, 300953, 300955, 300956, 300958, 300960, 300961, 300962, 300963, 300967, 300968, 300971, 300972, 300973, 300975, 300979, 300981, 300985, 300986, 300987, 300991, 300992, 300995, 300996, 300998, 301004, 301007, 301010, 301011, 301012, 301016, 601528, 601665, 605259, 688216, 688367, 688611, 688655, 688656, 688683, 688685,

Investment company Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin Current Portfolio ) buys COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Anhui Jinhe Industrial Co, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co, Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co, China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp, sells Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, Do-Fluoride New Materials Co, Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment Co, Haier Smart Home Co, Beijing Easpring Material Technology Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin owns 154 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery JSC Ltd (002304) - 639,700 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.45% Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co Ltd (603799) - 924,400 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.56% China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd (601888) - 321,000 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.68% Shanghai Putailai New Energy Technology Co Ltd (603659) - 586,400 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.91% Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd (000961) - 13,202,000 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.68%

Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin initiated holding in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $23.49, with an estimated average price of $12.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 2,615,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin initiated holding in Anhui Jinhe Industrial Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $30.59 and $51.94, with an estimated average price of $37.81. The stock is now traded at around $42.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 1,541,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin initiated holding in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $73.71, with an estimated average price of $52.11. The stock is now traded at around $62.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 709,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin initiated holding in Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $225.45, with an estimated average price of $179.87. The stock is now traded at around $158.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 267,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin initiated holding in Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1879.03 and $2601, with an estimated average price of $2105.4. The stock is now traded at around $1662.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin initiated holding in Gemdale Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $11.72. The stock is now traded at around $11.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 3,832,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin added to a holding in China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd by 92.68%. The purchase prices were between $265.85 and $387.86, with an estimated average price of $308.46. The stock is now traded at around $255.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 321,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin added to a holding in Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery JSC Ltd by 45.45%. The purchase prices were between $150.45 and $234.75, with an estimated average price of $191.05. The stock is now traded at around $171.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 639,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin added to a holding in Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd by 54.68%. The purchase prices were between $5.89 and $8.83, with an estimated average price of $7.23. The stock is now traded at around $4.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 13,202,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin added to a holding in HBIS Resources Co Ltd by 1222.75%. The purchase prices were between $18.74 and $30.52, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $20.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin added to a holding in Zhuzhou Kibing Group Co Ltd by 97.57%. The purchase prices were between $11.91 and $18.56, with an estimated average price of $14.44. The stock is now traded at around $24.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,975,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin added to a holding in Shenzhen Anche Technologies Co Ltd by 67.39%. The purchase prices were between $30.25 and $44.99, with an estimated average price of $36.19. The stock is now traded at around $19.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,308,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin sold out a holding in Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $288.79 and $534.8, with an estimated average price of $374.91.

Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin sold out a holding in Do-Fluoride New Materials Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.95 and $37, with an estimated average price of $26.26.

Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin sold out a holding in Haier Smart Home Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.51 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $29.99.

Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin sold out a holding in Beijing Easpring Material Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $42.61 and $60.25, with an estimated average price of $51.39.

Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin sold out a holding in Weichai Power Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.73 and $20.04, with an estimated average price of $17.97.

Zheng Yu @ Hua Xia Ji Jin sold out a holding in Hualan Biological Engineering Inc. The sale prices were between $36.14 and $53.98, with an estimated average price of $42.42.