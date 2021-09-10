Wei Dong @ Guo Lian An Ji Jin Buys Changchun High and New Technology Industry Group I, Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co, Wingtech Technology Co, Sells Industrial Bank Co, Poly Developments and Holdings Group Co, NAURA Technology Group Co

New Purchases: 000661, 300601, 600745, 603005, 000547, 688111, 600219, 000768, 002690, 300253, 600703, 000725, 002138, 000100, 688330, 002438, 688561, 002653, 688083, 688276, 688690, 301015, 688665, 688345, 688319, 300979, 688456, 688621, 688662, 300957, 688689, 688669, 688667, 300930, 001207, 301016, 300942, 300941, 300940, 601528, 601665, 300932, 688067, 300931, 001208, 300929, 688328, 300614, 688681, 301012, 688350, 688367, 688597, 688517, 300978, 300945, 300950, 300952, 300956, 300960, 300961, 300962, 300963, 300966, 300967, 300968, 300971, 300972, 300975, 300943, 300982, 300985, 300986, 300991, 300992, 300995, 300998, 301002, 301004, 301007, 301009, 301010, 301011,

Investment company Wei Dong @ Guo Lian An Ji Jin Current Portfolio ) buys Changchun High and New Technology Industry Group I, Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co, Wingtech Technology Co, China Wafer Level CSP Co, Addsino Co, sells Industrial Bank Co, Poly Developments and Holdings Group Co, NAURA Technology Group Co, Dawning Information Industry Co, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wei Dong @ Guo Lian An Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Wei Dong @ Guo Lian An Ji Jin owns 108 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Giga Device Semiconductor (Beijing) Inc (603986) - 780,000 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.81% Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co Ltd (300003) - 4,000,000 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.76% Will Semiconductor Co Ltd Shanghai (603501) - 300,000 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00% Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd (601899) - 9,000,000 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.33% Changchun High and New Technology Industry Group I (000661) - 215,000 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. New Position

Wei Dong @ Guo Lian An Ji Jin initiated holding in Changchun High and New Technology Industry Group I. The purchase prices were between $385 and $520, with an estimated average price of $448.56. The stock is now traded at around $245.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.94%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wei Dong @ Guo Lian An Ji Jin initiated holding in Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $121 and $203.68, with an estimated average price of $155.81. The stock is now traded at around $116.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.75%. The holding were 540,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wei Dong @ Guo Lian An Ji Jin initiated holding in Wingtech Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.4 and $128.7, with an estimated average price of $99.06. The stock is now traded at around $108.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wei Dong @ Guo Lian An Ji Jin initiated holding in China Wafer Level CSP Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $80.82, with an estimated average price of $59.46. The stock is now traded at around $49.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 768,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wei Dong @ Guo Lian An Ji Jin initiated holding in Addsino Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $15.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 2,400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wei Dong @ Guo Lian An Ji Jin initiated holding in Beijing Kingsoft Office Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $296 and $491.77, with an estimated average price of $369.75. The stock is now traded at around $250.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wei Dong @ Guo Lian An Ji Jin added to a holding in Raytron Technology Co Ltd by 116.22%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $122.3, with an estimated average price of $95.82. The stock is now traded at around $88.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wei Dong @ Guo Lian An Ji Jin added to a holding in Giga Device Semiconductor (Beijing) Inc by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $109.55 and $187.9, with an estimated average price of $135.98. The stock is now traded at around $159.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 780,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wei Dong @ Guo Lian An Ji Jin added to a holding in Will Semiconductor Co Ltd Shanghai by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $230.05 and $322.5, with an estimated average price of $282.98. The stock is now traded at around $243.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wei Dong @ Guo Lian An Ji Jin added to a holding in Zhejiang Supcon Technology Co Ltd by 3348.28%. The purchase prices were between $76.76 and $94.5, with an estimated average price of $86.38. The stock is now traded at around $104.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wei Dong @ Guo Lian An Ji Jin added to a holding in Guangdong Hongda Blasting Co Ltd by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $25.67 and $42.88, with an estimated average price of $31.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wei Dong @ Guo Lian An Ji Jin sold out a holding in Industrial Bank Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.68 and $24.09, with an estimated average price of $21.96.

Wei Dong @ Guo Lian An Ji Jin sold out a holding in Poly Developments and Holdings Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $12 and $14.57, with an estimated average price of $13.54.

Wei Dong @ Guo Lian An Ji Jin sold out a holding in NAURA Technology Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $143.54 and $277.38, with an estimated average price of $190.07.

Wei Dong @ Guo Lian An Ji Jin sold out a holding in Dawning Information Industry Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.16 and $29.92, with an estimated average price of $27.76.

Wei Dong @ Guo Lian An Ji Jin sold out a holding in Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. The sale prices were between $64.16 and $79.2, with an estimated average price of $71.65.

Wei Dong @ Guo Lian An Ji Jin sold out a holding in Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.93 and $21.68, with an estimated average price of $18.18.