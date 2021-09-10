Cai Mu Rong @ Hua Bao Ji Jin Buys Perfect World Co, CITIC Securities Co, GF Securities Co, Sells Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co, Shandong Nanshan Aluminum Co, Shanxi Coking Coal Energy Group Co

New Purchases: 002624, 600030, 000776, 601658, 601128, 002966, 600000, 600919, 601238, 000656, 002539, 002651, 600028, 000630, 000902, 600926, 002221, 600782, 600502, 600323, 600011, 002895, 002493, 605268, 688626, 688079, 688665, 300957, 300979, 688355, 300997, 300998, 300996, 301015, 301002, 300995, 300993, 300992, 300991, 301004, 301007, 301010, 301011, 301012, 301016, 688681, 688655, 601528, 300940, 300955, 300953, 300952, 300950, 300948, 300945, 300943, 300942, 300956, 300937, 300933, 300931, 300930, 300929, 300614, 001208, 001207, 300971, 300986, 300985, 300982, 300981, 300978, 300975, 300973, 300972, 300987, 300968, 300967, 300966, 300963, 300962, 300961, 300960, 300958,

601318, 600383, 601398, 002034, 000002, 601688, Reduced Positions: 002384, 600219, 601233, 000001, 601166, 601009, 600048, 601818, 600985, 600958, 300925, 300926, 300927,

002384, 600219, 601233, 000001, 601166, 601009, 600048, 601818, 600985, 600958, 300925, 300926, 300927, Sold Out: 000983, 000725, 000961, 600352, 600029, 000671, 600104, 601377, 601021, 601838, 688298, 000785, 600109, 600066, 601628, 601899, 002241, 002928, 300059, 002128, 002600, 601088, 601225, 601111, 002938, 601168, 002126, 601995, 300866, 300999, 688017, 688508, 688330, 688519, 300896, 688219, 688335, 688386, 688560, 688577, 688600, 688617, 300872, 300881, 300879, 300878, 605179, 605277, 300877, 300876, 300873, 300882, 300871, 300868, 300864, 003031, 003030, 003029, 003028, 003026, 300898, 300910, 300911, 300917, 300918, 300922, 300908, 300902, 300900, 300909, 300895, 300893, 300892, 300891, 300890, 300889, 300887, 300886,

Investment company Cai Mu Rong @ Hua Bao Ji Jin Current Portfolio ) buys Perfect World Co, CITIC Securities Co, GF Securities Co, Postal Savings Bank Of China Co, Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank Co, sells Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co, Shandong Nanshan Aluminum Co, Shanxi Coking Coal Energy Group Co, BOE Technology Group Co, Tongkun Group Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cai Mu Rong @ Hua Bao Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Cai Mu Rong @ Hua Bao Ji Jin owns 116 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Perfect World Co Ltd (002624) - 3,153,800 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. New Position Industrial Bank Co Ltd (601166) - 3,407,500 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.24% Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd (601318) - 875,700 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.41% Huatai Securities Co Ltd (601688) - 3,169,100 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.57% Gemdale Corp (600383) - 4,433,200 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.81%

Cai Mu Rong @ Hua Bao Ji Jin initiated holding in Perfect World Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.27 and $30.84, with an estimated average price of $23.07. The stock is now traded at around $15.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.7%. The holding were 3,153,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cai Mu Rong @ Hua Bao Ji Jin initiated holding in CITIC Securities Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $26.23, with an estimated average price of $24.51. The stock is now traded at around $27.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.88%. The holding were 1,752,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cai Mu Rong @ Hua Bao Ji Jin initiated holding in GF Securities Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.61 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $15.67. The stock is now traded at around $24.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 2,172,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cai Mu Rong @ Hua Bao Ji Jin initiated holding in Postal Savings Bank Of China Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4.99 and $5.87, with an estimated average price of $5.37. The stock is now traded at around $5.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 6,045,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cai Mu Rong @ Hua Bao Ji Jin initiated holding in Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.11 and $8.3, with an estimated average price of $7.26. The stock is now traded at around $6.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 4,813,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cai Mu Rong @ Hua Bao Ji Jin initiated holding in Bank of Suzhou Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.12 and $8.09, with an estimated average price of $7.7. The stock is now traded at around $7.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 3,839,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cai Mu Rong @ Hua Bao Ji Jin added to a holding in Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd by 62.41%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $79.2, with an estimated average price of $71.65. The stock is now traded at around $51.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 875,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cai Mu Rong @ Hua Bao Ji Jin added to a holding in Gemdale Corp by 48.81%. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $11.72. The stock is now traded at around $11.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 4,433,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cai Mu Rong @ Hua Bao Ji Jin added to a holding in Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China Ltd by 45.76%. The purchase prices were between $4.97 and $5.6, with an estimated average price of $5.26. The stock is now traded at around $4.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 7,343,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cai Mu Rong @ Hua Bao Ji Jin added to a holding in Wangneng Environment Co Ltd by 144.09%. The purchase prices were between $14.73 and $20.03, with an estimated average price of $17.39. The stock is now traded at around $18.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 991,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cai Mu Rong @ Hua Bao Ji Jin sold out a holding in Shanxi Coking Coal Energy Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.55 and $9, with an estimated average price of $5.99.

Cai Mu Rong @ Hua Bao Ji Jin sold out a holding in BOE Technology Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.94 and $7.37, with an estimated average price of $6.54.

Cai Mu Rong @ Hua Bao Ji Jin sold out a holding in Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.89 and $8.83, with an estimated average price of $7.23.

Cai Mu Rong @ Hua Bao Ji Jin sold out a holding in Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.4 and $14.77, with an estimated average price of $14.05.

Cai Mu Rong @ Hua Bao Ji Jin sold out a holding in China Southern Airlines Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.02 and $7.04, with an estimated average price of $6.48.

Cai Mu Rong @ Hua Bao Ji Jin sold out a holding in Yango Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.04 and $6.35, with an estimated average price of $5.68.