Cai Mu Rong @ Hua Bao Ji Jin Buys Perfect World Co, CITIC Securities Co, GF Securities Co, Sells Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co, Shandong Nanshan Aluminum Co, Shanxi Coking Coal Energy Group Co

- New Purchases: 002624, 600030, 000776, 601658, 601128, 002966, 600000, 600919, 601238, 000656, 002539, 002651, 600028, 000630, 000902, 600926, 002221, 600782, 600502, 600323, 600011, 002895, 002493, 605268, 688626, 688079, 688665, 300957, 300979, 688355, 300997, 300998, 300996, 301015, 301002, 300995, 300993, 300992, 300991, 301004, 301007, 301010, 301011, 301012, 301016, 688681, 688655, 601528, 300940, 300955, 300953, 300952, 300950, 300948, 300945, 300943, 300942, 300956, 300937, 300933, 300931, 300930, 300929, 300614, 001208, 001207, 300971, 300986, 300985, 300982, 300981, 300978, 300975, 300973, 300972, 300987, 300968, 300967, 300966, 300963, 300962, 300961, 300960, 300958,
- Added Positions: 601318, 600383, 601398, 002034, 000002, 601688,
- Reduced Positions: 002384, 600219, 601233, 000001, 601166, 601009, 600048, 601818, 600985, 600958, 300925, 300926, 300927,
- Sold Out: 000983, 000725, 000961, 600352, 600029, 000671, 600104, 601377, 601021, 601838, 688298, 000785, 600109, 600066, 601628, 601899, 002241, 002928, 300059, 002128, 002600, 601088, 601225, 601111, 002938, 601168, 002126, 601995, 300866, 300999, 688017, 688508, 688330, 688519, 300896, 688219, 688335, 688386, 688560, 688577, 688600, 688617, 300872, 300881, 300879, 300878, 605179, 605277, 300877, 300876, 300873, 300882, 300871, 300868, 300864, 003031, 003030, 003029, 003028, 003026, 300898, 300910, 300911, 300917, 300918, 300922, 300908, 300902, 300900, 300909, 300895, 300893, 300892, 300891, 300890, 300889, 300887, 300886,
For the details of HUA BAO DUO CE LVE ZENG ZHANG KAI FANG's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hua+bao+duo+ce+lve+zeng+zhang+kai+fang/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HUA BAO DUO CE LVE ZENG ZHANG KAI FANG
- Perfect World Co Ltd (002624) - 3,153,800 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Industrial Bank Co Ltd (601166) - 3,407,500 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.24%
- Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd (601318) - 875,700 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.41%
- Huatai Securities Co Ltd (601688) - 3,169,100 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.57%
- Gemdale Corp (600383) - 4,433,200 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.81%
Cai Mu Rong @ Hua Bao Ji Jin initiated holding in Perfect World Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.27 and $30.84, with an estimated average price of $23.07. The stock is now traded at around $15.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.7%. The holding were 3,153,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CITIC Securities Co Ltd (600030)
Cai Mu Rong @ Hua Bao Ji Jin initiated holding in CITIC Securities Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $26.23, with an estimated average price of $24.51. The stock is now traded at around $27.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.88%. The holding were 1,752,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: GF Securities Co Ltd (000776)
Cai Mu Rong @ Hua Bao Ji Jin initiated holding in GF Securities Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.61 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $15.67. The stock is now traded at around $24.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 2,172,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Postal Savings Bank Of China Co Ltd (601658)
Cai Mu Rong @ Hua Bao Ji Jin initiated holding in Postal Savings Bank Of China Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4.99 and $5.87, with an estimated average price of $5.37. The stock is now traded at around $5.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 6,045,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd (601128)
Cai Mu Rong @ Hua Bao Ji Jin initiated holding in Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.11 and $8.3, with an estimated average price of $7.26. The stock is now traded at around $6.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 4,813,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bank of Suzhou Co Ltd (002966)
Cai Mu Rong @ Hua Bao Ji Jin initiated holding in Bank of Suzhou Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.12 and $8.09, with an estimated average price of $7.7. The stock is now traded at around $7.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 3,839,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd (601318)
Cai Mu Rong @ Hua Bao Ji Jin added to a holding in Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd by 62.41%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $79.2, with an estimated average price of $71.65. The stock is now traded at around $51.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 875,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gemdale Corp (600383)
Cai Mu Rong @ Hua Bao Ji Jin added to a holding in Gemdale Corp by 48.81%. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $11.72. The stock is now traded at around $11.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 4,433,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China Ltd (601398)
Cai Mu Rong @ Hua Bao Ji Jin added to a holding in Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China Ltd by 45.76%. The purchase prices were between $4.97 and $5.6, with an estimated average price of $5.26. The stock is now traded at around $4.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 7,343,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Wangneng Environment Co Ltd (002034)
Cai Mu Rong @ Hua Bao Ji Jin added to a holding in Wangneng Environment Co Ltd by 144.09%. The purchase prices were between $14.73 and $20.03, with an estimated average price of $17.39. The stock is now traded at around $18.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 991,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Shanxi Coking Coal Energy Group Co Ltd (000983)
Cai Mu Rong @ Hua Bao Ji Jin sold out a holding in Shanxi Coking Coal Energy Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.55 and $9, with an estimated average price of $5.99.Sold Out: BOE Technology Group Co Ltd (000725)
Cai Mu Rong @ Hua Bao Ji Jin sold out a holding in BOE Technology Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.94 and $7.37, with an estimated average price of $6.54.Sold Out: Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd (000961)
Cai Mu Rong @ Hua Bao Ji Jin sold out a holding in Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.89 and $8.83, with an estimated average price of $7.23.Sold Out: Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co Ltd (600352)
Cai Mu Rong @ Hua Bao Ji Jin sold out a holding in Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.4 and $14.77, with an estimated average price of $14.05.Sold Out: China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (600029)
Cai Mu Rong @ Hua Bao Ji Jin sold out a holding in China Southern Airlines Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.02 and $7.04, with an estimated average price of $6.48.Sold Out: Yango Group Co Ltd (000671)
Cai Mu Rong @ Hua Bao Ji Jin sold out a holding in Yango Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.04 and $6.35, with an estimated average price of $5.68.
