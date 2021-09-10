Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin Buys Ninebot, Ningbo Peacebird Fashion Co, Fujian Torch Electron Technology Co, Sells Bear Electric Appliance Co, China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp, EVE Energy Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin Buys Ninebot, Ningbo Peacebird Fashion Co, Fujian Torch Electron Technology Co, Sells Bear Electric Appliance Co, China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp, EVE Energy Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin (Current Portfolio) buys Ninebot, Ningbo Peacebird Fashion Co, Fujian Torch Electron Technology Co, Haier Smart Home Co, Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co, sells Bear Electric Appliance Co, China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp, EVE Energy Co, Wuhu Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Techn, Chongqing new dazheng property group Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin owns 106 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HUA BAO BAO KANG XIAO FEI PIN's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hua+bao+bao+kang+xiao+fei+pin/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HUA BAO BAO KANG XIAO FEI PIN
  1. China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd (601888) - 400,000 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.33%
  2. Perfect World Co Ltd (002624) - 4,800,000 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio.
  3. EVE Energy Co Ltd (300014) - 950,000 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.67%
  4. Ningbo Peacebird Fashion Co Ltd (603877) - 1,455,700 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.26%
  5. NanJi E-Commerce Co Ltd (002127) - 7,800,000 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.53%
New Purchase: Ninebot Ltd (689009)

Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin initiated holding in Ninebot Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.03 and $108.88, with an estimated average price of $76.43. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 600,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fujian Torch Electron Technology Co Ltd (603678)

Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin initiated holding in Fujian Torch Electron Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $68, with an estimated average price of $59.62. The stock is now traded at around $73.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 470,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Haier Smart Home Co Ltd (600690)

Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin initiated holding in Haier Smart Home Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.51 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $29.99. The stock is now traded at around $28.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co Ltd (002415)

Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin initiated holding in Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.51 and $69.08, with an estimated average price of $59.52. The stock is now traded at around $53.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 401,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zhejiang Supor Co Ltd (002032)

Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin initiated holding in Zhejiang Supor Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63.79 and $84.56, with an estimated average price of $73.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 381,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CHOW TAI SENG Jewellery Co Ltd (002867)

Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin initiated holding in CHOW TAI SENG Jewellery Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.19 and $25.33, with an estimated average price of $20.67. The stock is now traded at around $20.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 1,110,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ningbo Peacebird Fashion Co Ltd (603877)

Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin added to a holding in Ningbo Peacebird Fashion Co Ltd by 71.26%. The purchase prices were between $28.18 and $56.01, with an estimated average price of $42.57. The stock is now traded at around $46.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 1,455,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Midea Group Co Ltd (000333)

Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin added to a holding in Midea Group Co Ltd by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $71.28 and $87.11, with an estimated average price of $78.59. The stock is now traded at around $72.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Wuhu Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Techn (002555)

Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin sold out a holding in Wuhu Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Techn. The sale prices were between $21.01 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $26.42.

Sold Out: Beijing Funshine Culture Media Co Ltd (300860)

Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin sold out a holding in Beijing Funshine Culture Media Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $54.68 and $75.28, with an estimated average price of $61.14.

Sold Out: Songcheng Performance Development Co Ltd (300144)

Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin sold out a holding in Songcheng Performance Development Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.03 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $18.89.

Sold Out: Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd (600276)

Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin sold out a holding in Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.66 and $95.83, with an estimated average price of $77.57.

Sold Out: Fujian Green Pine Co Ltd (300132)

Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin sold out a holding in Fujian Green Pine Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $20.2 and $24.99, with an estimated average price of $21.99.

Sold Out: Qi An Xin Technology Group Inc (688561)

Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin sold out a holding in Qi An Xin Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $86.13 and $97.55, with an estimated average price of $92.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of HUA BAO BAO KANG XIAO FEI PIN. Also check out:

1. HUA BAO BAO KANG XIAO FEI PIN's Undervalued Stocks
2. HUA BAO BAO KANG XIAO FEI PIN's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HUA BAO BAO KANG XIAO FEI PIN's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HUA BAO BAO KANG XIAO FEI PIN keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider