Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin Buys Ninebot, Ningbo Peacebird Fashion Co, Fujian Torch Electron Technology Co, Sells Bear Electric Appliance Co, China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp, EVE Energy Co

- New Purchases: 689009, 603678, 600690, 002415, 002032, 002867, 002154, 300725, 605300, 300825, 688538, 688696, 688316, 300957, 300979, 688314, 688609, 688628, 688656, 300986, 300987, 300991, 300992, 300993, 300978, 300995, 300996, 300997, 300998, 301002, 301004, 301007, 301010, 301011, 301012, 301015, 301016, 601528, 605089, 688328, 688662, 300940, 300955, 300953, 300952, 300950, 300948, 300945, 300943, 300942, 300956, 300937, 300933, 300931, 300930, 300929, 300614, 001208, 300985, 300958, 300960, 300961, 300962, 300963, 300966, 300967, 300968, 300971, 300972, 300973, 300975, 001207, 300981, 300982,
- Added Positions: 603877, 000333, 300413,
- Reduced Positions: 002959, 601888, 300014, 002968, 002127, 002821, 600600, 300750, 603605, 688169, 600519, 002475, 300925, 300926, 300927,
- Sold Out: 002555, 300860, 300144, 600276, 300132, 688561, 300999, 688777, 688301, 688578, 300896, 688571, 688617, 300901, 688077, 300911, 300898, 300893, 300900, 300902, 300908, 300909, 300910, 300917, 300918, 300922, 688585, 605155, 605179, 605277, 300876, 003025, 003026, 003028, 003029, 003030, 003031, 300864, 300868, 300871, 300872, 300873, 300895, 300877, 300878, 300879, 300881, 300882, 300886, 300887, 300889, 300890, 300891, 300892,
These are the top 5 holdings of HUA BAO BAO KANG XIAO FEI PIN
- China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd (601888) - 400,000 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.33%
- Perfect World Co Ltd (002624) - 4,800,000 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio.
- EVE Energy Co Ltd (300014) - 950,000 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.67%
- Ningbo Peacebird Fashion Co Ltd (603877) - 1,455,700 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.26%
- NanJi E-Commerce Co Ltd (002127) - 7,800,000 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.53%
Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin initiated holding in Ninebot Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.03 and $108.88, with an estimated average price of $76.43. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 600,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fujian Torch Electron Technology Co Ltd (603678)
Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin initiated holding in Fujian Torch Electron Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $68, with an estimated average price of $59.62. The stock is now traded at around $73.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 470,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Haier Smart Home Co Ltd (600690)
Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin initiated holding in Haier Smart Home Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.51 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $29.99. The stock is now traded at around $28.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co Ltd (002415)
Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin initiated holding in Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.51 and $69.08, with an estimated average price of $59.52. The stock is now traded at around $53.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 401,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zhejiang Supor Co Ltd (002032)
Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin initiated holding in Zhejiang Supor Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63.79 and $84.56, with an estimated average price of $73.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 381,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CHOW TAI SENG Jewellery Co Ltd (002867)
Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin initiated holding in CHOW TAI SENG Jewellery Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.19 and $25.33, with an estimated average price of $20.67. The stock is now traded at around $20.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 1,110,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ningbo Peacebird Fashion Co Ltd (603877)
Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin added to a holding in Ningbo Peacebird Fashion Co Ltd by 71.26%. The purchase prices were between $28.18 and $56.01, with an estimated average price of $42.57. The stock is now traded at around $46.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 1,455,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Midea Group Co Ltd (000333)
Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin added to a holding in Midea Group Co Ltd by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $71.28 and $87.11, with an estimated average price of $78.59. The stock is now traded at around $72.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Wuhu Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Techn (002555)
Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin sold out a holding in Wuhu Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Techn. The sale prices were between $21.01 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $26.42.Sold Out: Beijing Funshine Culture Media Co Ltd (300860)
Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin sold out a holding in Beijing Funshine Culture Media Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $54.68 and $75.28, with an estimated average price of $61.14.Sold Out: Songcheng Performance Development Co Ltd (300144)
Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin sold out a holding in Songcheng Performance Development Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.03 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $18.89.Sold Out: Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd (600276)
Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin sold out a holding in Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.66 and $95.83, with an estimated average price of $77.57.Sold Out: Fujian Green Pine Co Ltd (300132)
Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin sold out a holding in Fujian Green Pine Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $20.2 and $24.99, with an estimated average price of $21.99.Sold Out: Qi An Xin Technology Group Inc (688561)
Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin sold out a holding in Qi An Xin Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $86.13 and $97.55, with an estimated average price of $92.04.
Here is the complete portfolio of HUA BAO BAO KANG XIAO FEI PIN. Also check out:
