Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin Buys Ninebot, Ningbo Peacebird Fashion Co, Fujian Torch Electron Technology Co, Sells Bear Electric Appliance Co, China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp, EVE Energy Co

New Purchases: 689009, 603678, 600690, 002415, 002032, 002867, 002154, 300725, 605300, 300825, 688538, 688696, 688316, 300957, 300979, 688314, 688609, 688628, 688656, 300986, 300987, 300991, 300992, 300993, 300978, 300995, 300996, 300997, 300998, 301002, 301004, 301007, 301010, 301011, 301012, 301015, 301016, 601528, 605089, 688328, 688662, 300940, 300955, 300953, 300952, 300950, 300948, 300945, 300943, 300942, 300956, 300937, 300933, 300931, 300930, 300929, 300614, 001208, 300985, 300958, 300960, 300961, 300962, 300963, 300966, 300967, 300968, 300971, 300972, 300973, 300975, 001207, 300981, 300982,

603877, 000333, 300413, Reduced Positions: 002959, 601888, 300014, 002968, 002127, 002821, 600600, 300750, 603605, 688169, 600519, 002475, 300925, 300926, 300927,

002959, 601888, 300014, 002968, 002127, 002821, 600600, 300750, 603605, 688169, 600519, 002475, 300925, 300926, 300927, Sold Out: 002555, 300860, 300144, 600276, 300132, 688561, 300999, 688777, 688301, 688578, 300896, 688571, 688617, 300901, 688077, 300911, 300898, 300893, 300900, 300902, 300908, 300909, 300910, 300917, 300918, 300922, 688585, 605155, 605179, 605277, 300876, 003025, 003026, 003028, 003029, 003030, 003031, 300864, 300868, 300871, 300872, 300873, 300895, 300877, 300878, 300879, 300881, 300882, 300886, 300887, 300889, 300890, 300891, 300892,

Investment company Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin Current Portfolio ) buys Ninebot, Ningbo Peacebird Fashion Co, Fujian Torch Electron Technology Co, Haier Smart Home Co, Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co, sells Bear Electric Appliance Co, China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp, EVE Energy Co, Wuhu Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Techn, Chongqing new dazheng property group Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin owns 106 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd (601888) - 400,000 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.33% Perfect World Co Ltd (002624) - 4,800,000 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. EVE Energy Co Ltd (300014) - 950,000 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.67% Ningbo Peacebird Fashion Co Ltd (603877) - 1,455,700 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.26% NanJi E-Commerce Co Ltd (002127) - 7,800,000 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.53%

Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin initiated holding in Ninebot Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.03 and $108.88, with an estimated average price of $76.43. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 600,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin initiated holding in Fujian Torch Electron Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $68, with an estimated average price of $59.62. The stock is now traded at around $73.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 470,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin initiated holding in Haier Smart Home Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.51 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $29.99. The stock is now traded at around $28.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin initiated holding in Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.51 and $69.08, with an estimated average price of $59.52. The stock is now traded at around $53.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 401,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin initiated holding in Zhejiang Supor Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63.79 and $84.56, with an estimated average price of $73.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 381,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin initiated holding in CHOW TAI SENG Jewellery Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.19 and $25.33, with an estimated average price of $20.67. The stock is now traded at around $20.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 1,110,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin added to a holding in Ningbo Peacebird Fashion Co Ltd by 71.26%. The purchase prices were between $28.18 and $56.01, with an estimated average price of $42.57. The stock is now traded at around $46.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 1,455,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin added to a holding in Midea Group Co Ltd by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $71.28 and $87.11, with an estimated average price of $78.59. The stock is now traded at around $72.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin sold out a holding in Wuhu Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Techn. The sale prices were between $21.01 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $26.42.

Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin sold out a holding in Beijing Funshine Culture Media Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $54.68 and $75.28, with an estimated average price of $61.14.

Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin sold out a holding in Songcheng Performance Development Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.03 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $18.89.

Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin sold out a holding in Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.66 and $95.83, with an estimated average price of $77.57.

Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin sold out a holding in Fujian Green Pine Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $20.2 and $24.99, with an estimated average price of $21.99.

Hu Ge You @ Hua Bao Ji Jin sold out a holding in Qi An Xin Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $86.13 and $97.55, with an estimated average price of $92.04.