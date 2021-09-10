Logo
Wang Zong He @ Peng Hua Ji Jin Buys Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, Sungrow Power Supply Co, Thunder Software Technology Co, Sells Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China, Kweichow Moutai Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wang Zong He @ Peng Hua Ji Jin (Current Portfolio) buys Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, Sungrow Power Supply Co, Thunder Software Technology Co, Hangzhou First Applied Material Co, China Three Gorges Renewables (Group) Co, sells Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China, Kweichow Moutai Co, Changchun High and New Technology Industry Group I, Aier Eye Hospital Group Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wang Zong He @ Peng Hua Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Wang Zong He @ Peng Hua Ji Jin owns 118 stocks with a total value of $952 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PENG HUA XIAO FEI YOU XUAN HUN HE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peng+hua+xiao+fei+you+xuan+hun+he/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PENG HUA XIAO FEI YOU XUAN HUN HE
  1. Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd (300015) - 1,707,600 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.81%
  2. Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd (000858) - 351,300 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.11%
  3. Anhui Gujing Distillery Co Ltd (000596) - 407,100 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.99%
  4. Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co Ltd (600809) - 302,680 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.5%
  5. Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519) - 46,000 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.67%
New Purchase: Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (300750)

Wang Zong He @ Peng Hua Ji Jin initiated holding in Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $288.79 and $534.8, with an estimated average price of $374.91. The stock is now traded at around $502.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 42,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sungrow Power Supply Co Ltd (300274)

Wang Zong He @ Peng Hua Ji Jin initiated holding in Sungrow Power Supply Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $62.77 and $119.09, with an estimated average price of $85.96. The stock is now traded at around $143.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 192,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Thunder Software Technology Co Ltd (300496)

Wang Zong He @ Peng Hua Ji Jin initiated holding in Thunder Software Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $116.79 and $157.06, with an estimated average price of $135.78. The stock is now traded at around $124.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 73,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hangzhou First Applied Material Co Ltd (603806)

Wang Zong He @ Peng Hua Ji Jin initiated holding in Hangzhou First Applied Material Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $62.33 and $105.13, with an estimated average price of $76.79. The stock is now traded at around $144.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 107,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: China Three Gorges Renewables (Group) Co Ltd (600905)

Wang Zong He @ Peng Hua Ji Jin initiated holding in China Three Gorges Renewables (Group) Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4.2 and $7.99, with an estimated average price of $6.21. The stock is now traded at around $6.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 907,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Corp Ltd (688425)

Wang Zong He @ Peng Hua Ji Jin initiated holding in China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Corp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.12 and $7.9, with an estimated average price of $6.67. The stock is now traded at around $6.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 126,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd (601318)

Wang Zong He @ Peng Hua Ji Jin sold out a holding in Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. The sale prices were between $64.16 and $79.2, with an estimated average price of $71.65.

Sold Out: Beijing Shunxin Agriculture Co Ltd (000860)

Wang Zong He @ Peng Hua Ji Jin sold out a holding in Beijing Shunxin Agriculture Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $41.63 and $76.48, with an estimated average price of $53.46.

Sold Out: China International Capital Corp Ltd (601995)

Wang Zong He @ Peng Hua Ji Jin sold out a holding in China International Capital Corp Ltd. The sale prices were between $41.92 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $53.69.

Sold Out: Pylon Technologies Co Ltd (688063)

Wang Zong He @ Peng Hua Ji Jin sold out a holding in Pylon Technologies Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $147.7 and $202.33, with an estimated average price of $163.13.

Sold Out: Bestechnic (Shanghai) Co Ltd (688608)

Wang Zong He @ Peng Hua Ji Jin sold out a holding in Bestechnic (Shanghai) Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $226.29 and $416.3, with an estimated average price of $293.51.

Sold Out: Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co Ltd (300999)

Wang Zong He @ Peng Hua Ji Jin sold out a holding in Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $72.2 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $83.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of PENG HUA XIAO FEI YOU XUAN HUN HE. Also check out:

1. PENG HUA XIAO FEI YOU XUAN HUN HE's Undervalued Stocks
2. PENG HUA XIAO FEI YOU XUAN HUN HE's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PENG HUA XIAO FEI YOU XUAN HUN HE's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PENG HUA XIAO FEI YOU XUAN HUN HE keeps buying
