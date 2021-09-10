Luo An An @ Nan Fang Ji Jin Buys Wuxi AppTec Co, Maxscend Microelectronics Co, Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co, Sells Luxshare Precision Industry Co, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co, Hundsun Technologies Inc

New Purchases: 603259, 300782, 002415, 002371, 000063, 300347, 300207, 002384, 002607, 688536, 605499, 601865, 300014, 002812, 002241, 301015, 301013, 300957, 688036, 605060, 601528, 603836, 605080, 301011, 601279, 301012, 300995, 605180, 605289, 605300, 605319, 605339, 605488, 688076, 688117, 688217, 688314, 688319, 688367, 688597, 300955, 000938, 001202, 001205, 001206, 001207, 001208, 003038, 300614, 300941, 300943, 300945, 300948, 300953, 301010, 300958, 300960, 300961, 300966, 300978, 300985, 300992, 300996, 300997, 300998, 301002, 301009,

Investment company Luo An An @ Nan Fang Ji Jin Current Portfolio ) buys Wuxi AppTec Co, Maxscend Microelectronics Co, Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co, NAURA Technology Group Co, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, sells Luxshare Precision Industry Co, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co, Hundsun Technologies Inc, Midea Group Co, Shanghai Baosight Software Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Luo An An @ Nan Fang Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Luo An An @ Nan Fang Ji Jin owns 104 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (300750) - 260,900 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.58% Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519) - 67,300 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.94% Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd (300760) - 246,400 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.18% Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd (603259) - 696,700 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. New Position Beijing Kingsoft Office Software Inc (688111) - 222,300 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.80%

Luo An An @ Nan Fang Ji Jin initiated holding in Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $110.6 and $157.97, with an estimated average price of $133.04. The stock is now traded at around $140.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.55%. The holding were 696,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Luo An An @ Nan Fang Ji Jin initiated holding in Maxscend Microelectronics Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $292.22 and $537.5, with an estimated average price of $384.32. The stock is now traded at around $362.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.85%. The holding were 150,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Luo An An @ Nan Fang Ji Jin initiated holding in Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.51 and $69.08, with an estimated average price of $59.52. The stock is now traded at around $53.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 937,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Luo An An @ Nan Fang Ji Jin initiated holding in NAURA Technology Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $143.54 and $277.38, with an estimated average price of $190.07. The stock is now traded at around $369.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 203,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Luo An An @ Nan Fang Ji Jin initiated holding in ZTE Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $36.72, with an estimated average price of $31.29. The stock is now traded at around $35.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 1,187,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Luo An An @ Nan Fang Ji Jin initiated holding in Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $134.1 and $197.5, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $151.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 148,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Luo An An @ Nan Fang Ji Jin added to a holding in Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd by 48.58%. The purchase prices were between $288.79 and $534.8, with an estimated average price of $374.91. The stock is now traded at around $502.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 260,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Luo An An @ Nan Fang Ji Jin added to a holding in Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd by 267.01%. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $70.98, with an estimated average price of $56.69. The stock is now traded at around $44.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 851,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Luo An An @ Nan Fang Ji Jin added to a holding in Beijing Kingsoft Office Software Inc by 92.80%. The purchase prices were between $296 and $491.77, with an estimated average price of $369.75. The stock is now traded at around $250.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 222,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Luo An An @ Nan Fang Ji Jin added to a holding in East Money Information Co Ltd by 130.47%. The purchase prices were between $22.38 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $27.68. The stock is now traded at around $35.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 1,912,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Luo An An @ Nan Fang Ji Jin added to a holding in Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd by 71860.00%. The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $51.7. The stock is now traded at around $46.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 359,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Luo An An @ Nan Fang Ji Jin added to a holding in Anhui Hyea Aromas Co Ltd by 53.85%. The purchase prices were between $31.89 and $38.17, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $27.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Luo An An @ Nan Fang Ji Jin sold out a holding in Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $32.76 and $47.49, with an estimated average price of $37.71.

Luo An An @ Nan Fang Ji Jin sold out a holding in Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.66 and $95.83, with an estimated average price of $77.57.

Luo An An @ Nan Fang Ji Jin sold out a holding in Hundsun Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $57.91 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $65.19.

Luo An An @ Nan Fang Ji Jin sold out a holding in Midea Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.28 and $87.11, with an estimated average price of $78.59.

Luo An An @ Nan Fang Ji Jin sold out a holding in Shanghai Baosight Software Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $39.12 and $53.69, with an estimated average price of $47.69.

Luo An An @ Nan Fang Ji Jin sold out a holding in Focus Media Information Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.89 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $9.81.