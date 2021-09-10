Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin Buys Wuxi AppTec Co, BYD Co, Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co, Sells Changchun High and New Technology Industry Group I, Midea Group Co, Zhuzhou Hongda Electronics Corp

New Purchases: 002594, 300124, 300496, 002129, 002709, 002371, 000062, 300014, 600745, 300624, 300750, 002812, 002415, 000938, 600809, 600309, 002241, 603486, 603345, 002984, 603893, 000568, 601965, 603330, 603915, 002706, 605499, 300957, 688696, 300979, 688690, 688660, 688083, 688276, 688425, 688575, 300614, 605339, 001208, 688113, 688117, 688269, 688350, 300930, 688601, 688613, 688621, 688625, 688636, 688669, 688681, 001207, 301012, 300985, 300992, 300993, 300995, 300996, 300997, 300998, 301007, 301009, 301010, 603529, 301013, 301015, 300962, 300958, 300955, 300942, 300941, 300937, 300933,

Investment company Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin Current Portfolio ) buys Wuxi AppTec Co, BYD Co, Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co, Thunder Software Technology Co, Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co, sells Changchun High and New Technology Industry Group I, Midea Group Co, Zhuzhou Hongda Electronics Corp, Hengli Petrochemical Co, Sany Heavy Industry Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin owns 121 stocks with a total value of $5.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519) - 231,300 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd (603259) - 2,753,400 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 370.96% Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co Ltd (688036) - 1,906,500 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.51% Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co L (002271) - 4,645,100 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.52% Fushun Special Steel Co Ltd (600399) - 13,401,300 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio.

Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin initiated holding in BYD Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $143.95 and $267.5, with an estimated average price of $199.96. The stock is now traded at around $265.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 846,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin initiated holding in Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $50.51 and $76.1, with an estimated average price of $61.06. The stock is now traded at around $70.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 2,199,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin initiated holding in Thunder Software Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $116.79 and $157.06, with an estimated average price of $135.78. The stock is now traded at around $124.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin initiated holding in Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.7 and $38.6, with an estimated average price of $29.32. The stock is now traded at around $47.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 3,961,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin initiated holding in GUANGZHOU TINCI MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CO LTD. The purchase prices were between $41.56 and $106.9, with an estimated average price of $66.19. The stock is now traded at around $142.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 1,422,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin initiated holding in NAURA Technology Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $143.54 and $277.38, with an estimated average price of $190.07. The stock is now traded at around $369.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 542,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin added to a holding in Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd by 370.96%. The purchase prices were between $110.6 and $157.97, with an estimated average price of $133.04. The stock is now traded at around $140.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.99%. The holding were 2,753,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin added to a holding in Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co Ltd by 32.51%. The purchase prices were between $146.98 and $249, with an estimated average price of $181.01. The stock is now traded at around $148.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 1,906,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin added to a holding in Offcn Education Technology Co Ltd by 439.10%. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $41.8, with an estimated average price of $29.52. The stock is now traded at around $12.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,617,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin added to a holding in Beijing GeoEnviron Engineering & Technology Inc by 88.46%. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $15.75, with an estimated average price of $13.25. The stock is now traded at around $18.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,450,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin added to a holding in Jason Furniture (Hangzhou) Co Ltd by 55.47%. The purchase prices were between $70.51 and $89.5, with an estimated average price of $78.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 400,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin added to a holding in Pony Testing International Group Co Ltd by 2344.44%. The purchase prices were between $48.35 and $93.04, with an estimated average price of $65.33. The stock is now traded at around $71.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin sold out a holding in Midea Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.28 and $87.11, with an estimated average price of $78.59.

Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin sold out a holding in Zhuzhou Hongda Electronics Corp Ltd. The sale prices were between $56.53 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $68.78.

Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin sold out a holding in Hengli Petrochemical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.15 and $31.39, with an estimated average price of $28.2.

Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin sold out a holding in Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $32.76 and $47.49, with an estimated average price of $37.71.

Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin sold out a holding in LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $58.21 and $88.84, with an estimated average price of $69.94.

Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin sold out a holding in Jonjee Hi-Tech Industrial and Commercial Holding C. The sale prices were between $40.96 and $73.8, with an estimated average price of $53.74.