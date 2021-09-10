Logo
Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin Buys Wuxi AppTec Co, BYD Co, Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co, Sells Changchun High and New Technology Industry Group I, Midea Group Co, Zhuzhou Hongda Electronics Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin (Current Portfolio) buys Wuxi AppTec Co, BYD Co, Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co, Thunder Software Technology Co, Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co, sells Changchun High and New Technology Industry Group I, Midea Group Co, Zhuzhou Hongda Electronics Corp, Hengli Petrochemical Co, Sany Heavy Industry Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin owns 121 stocks with a total value of $5.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NAN FANG JI YOU CHENG ZHANG HUN HE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nan+fang+ji+you+cheng+zhang+hun+he/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NAN FANG JI YOU CHENG ZHANG HUN HE
  1. Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519) - 231,300 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio.
  2. Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd (603259) - 2,753,400 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 370.96%
  3. Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co Ltd (688036) - 1,906,500 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.51%
  4. Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co L (002271) - 4,645,100 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.52%
  5. Fushun Special Steel Co Ltd (600399) - 13,401,300 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: BYD Co Ltd (002594)

Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin initiated holding in BYD Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $143.95 and $267.5, with an estimated average price of $199.96. The stock is now traded at around $265.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 846,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co Ltd (300124)

Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin initiated holding in Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $50.51 and $76.1, with an estimated average price of $61.06. The stock is now traded at around $70.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 2,199,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Thunder Software Technology Co Ltd (300496)

Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin initiated holding in Thunder Software Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $116.79 and $157.06, with an estimated average price of $135.78. The stock is now traded at around $124.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co Ltd (002129)

Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin initiated holding in Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.7 and $38.6, with an estimated average price of $29.32. The stock is now traded at around $47.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 3,961,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GUANGZHOU TINCI MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CO LTD (002709)

Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin initiated holding in GUANGZHOU TINCI MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CO LTD. The purchase prices were between $41.56 and $106.9, with an estimated average price of $66.19. The stock is now traded at around $142.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 1,422,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NAURA Technology Group Co Ltd (002371)

Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin initiated holding in NAURA Technology Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $143.54 and $277.38, with an estimated average price of $190.07. The stock is now traded at around $369.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 542,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd (603259)

Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin added to a holding in Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd by 370.96%. The purchase prices were between $110.6 and $157.97, with an estimated average price of $133.04. The stock is now traded at around $140.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.99%. The holding were 2,753,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co Ltd (688036)

Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin added to a holding in Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co Ltd by 32.51%. The purchase prices were between $146.98 and $249, with an estimated average price of $181.01. The stock is now traded at around $148.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 1,906,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Offcn Education Technology Co Ltd (002607)

Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin added to a holding in Offcn Education Technology Co Ltd by 439.10%. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $41.8, with an estimated average price of $29.52. The stock is now traded at around $12.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,617,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Beijing GeoEnviron Engineering & Technology Inc (603588)

Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin added to a holding in Beijing GeoEnviron Engineering & Technology Inc by 88.46%. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $15.75, with an estimated average price of $13.25. The stock is now traded at around $18.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,450,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Jason Furniture (Hangzhou) Co Ltd (603816)

Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin added to a holding in Jason Furniture (Hangzhou) Co Ltd by 55.47%. The purchase prices were between $70.51 and $89.5, with an estimated average price of $78.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 400,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pony Testing International Group Co Ltd (300887)

Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin added to a holding in Pony Testing International Group Co Ltd by 2344.44%. The purchase prices were between $48.35 and $93.04, with an estimated average price of $65.33. The stock is now traded at around $71.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Midea Group Co Ltd (000333)

Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin sold out a holding in Midea Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.28 and $87.11, with an estimated average price of $78.59.

Sold Out: Zhuzhou Hongda Electronics Corp Ltd (300726)

Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin sold out a holding in Zhuzhou Hongda Electronics Corp Ltd. The sale prices were between $56.53 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $68.78.

Sold Out: Hengli Petrochemical Co Ltd (600346)

Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin sold out a holding in Hengli Petrochemical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.15 and $31.39, with an estimated average price of $28.2.

Sold Out: Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd (002475)

Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin sold out a holding in Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $32.76 and $47.49, with an estimated average price of $37.71.

Sold Out: LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd (601012)

Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin sold out a holding in LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $58.21 and $88.84, with an estimated average price of $69.94.

Sold Out: Jonjee Hi-Tech Industrial and Commercial Holding C (600872)

Shi Bo @ Nan Fang Ji Jin sold out a holding in Jonjee Hi-Tech Industrial and Commercial Holding C. The sale prices were between $40.96 and $73.8, with an estimated average price of $53.74.



Here is the complete portfolio of NAN FANG JI YOU CHENG ZHANG HUN HE. Also check out:

1. NAN FANG JI YOU CHENG ZHANG HUN HE's Undervalued Stocks
2. NAN FANG JI YOU CHENG ZHANG HUN HE's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NAN FANG JI YOU CHENG ZHANG HUN HE's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NAN FANG JI YOU CHENG ZHANG HUN HE keeps buying

