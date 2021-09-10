Zhou Wei Wen @ Zhong Ou Ji Jin Buys Bank Of Ningbo Co, LONGi Green Energy Technology Co, China Merchants Bank Co, Sells Zijin Mining Group Co, Midea Group Co, Ganfeng Lithium Co

New Purchases: 002142, 601012, 600036, 300014, 600309, 300144, 002493, 601966, 600754, 000301, 603799, 002928, 688200, 300487, 002812, 605089, 688089, 688083, 688538, 001206, 001207, 001208, 300059, 300614, 300929, 300930, 300931, 300932, 300933, 300937, 300940, 300941, 300942, 300943, 300945, 300948, 300950, 300952, 300953, 300955, 300957, 300958, 300960, 300961, 300962, 300963, 300966, 300967, 300968, 300972, 300973, 300975, 300978, 300979, 300981, 300982, 300985, 300986, 300987, 300991, 300992, 300993, 300995, 300996, 300998, 301002, 301004, 301006, 301007, 301009, 301010, 301011, 301012, 301015, 301016, 600032, 601156, 601528, 601665, 603511, 603529, 603836, 605189, 605196, 605259, 605296, 605319, 605339, 688067, 688092, 688117, 688131, 688183, 688191, 688216, 688260, 688269, 688276, 688319, 688345, 688367, 688425, 688456, 688517, 688597, 688601, 688613, 688616, 688621, 688625, 688639, 688681, 688690, 688700,

Investment company Zhou Wei Wen @ Zhong Ou Ji Jin Current Portfolio ) buys Bank Of Ningbo Co, LONGi Green Energy Technology Co, China Merchants Bank Co, EVE Energy Co, Wanhua Chemical Group Co, sells Zijin Mining Group Co, Midea Group Co, Ganfeng Lithium Co, China Vanke Co, Goertek Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zhou Wei Wen @ Zhong Ou Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Zhou Wei Wen @ Zhong Ou Ji Jin owns 167 stocks with a total value of $12.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Hengli Petrochemical Co Ltd (600346) - 35,673,000 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.31% Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519) - 351,100 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.23% Bank Of Ningbo Co Ltd (002142) - 16,016,500 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. New Position LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd (601012) - 6,364,400 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. New Position Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd (601899) - 56,334,300 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.25%

Zhou Wei Wen @ Zhong Ou Ji Jin initiated holding in Bank Of Ningbo Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $34.94 and $44.09, with an estimated average price of $40.3. The stock is now traded at around $36.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 16,016,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zhou Wei Wen @ Zhong Ou Ji Jin initiated holding in LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $58.21 and $88.84, with an estimated average price of $69.94. The stock is now traded at around $83.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 6,364,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zhou Wei Wen @ Zhong Ou Ji Jin initiated holding in China Merchants Bank Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $42.18 and $58.5, with an estimated average price of $52.78. The stock is now traded at around $54.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 10,011,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zhou Wei Wen @ Zhong Ou Ji Jin initiated holding in EVE Energy Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.9 and $111.05, with an estimated average price of $92.83. The stock is now traded at around $98.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 3,611,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zhou Wei Wen @ Zhong Ou Ji Jin initiated holding in Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $91.04 and $143.98, with an estimated average price of $112.03. The stock is now traded at around $105.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 3,344,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zhou Wei Wen @ Zhong Ou Ji Jin initiated holding in Songcheng Performance Development Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.03 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $18.89. The stock is now traded at around $16.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 15,174,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zhou Wei Wen @ Zhong Ou Ji Jin added to a holding in Hengli Petrochemical Co Ltd by 58.31%. The purchase prices were between $23.15 and $31.39, with an estimated average price of $28.2. The stock is now traded at around $28.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 35,673,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zhou Wei Wen @ Zhong Ou Ji Jin added to a holding in Spring Airlines Co Ltd by 132.87%. The purchase prices were between $49.35 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $60.42. The stock is now traded at around $59.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 9,107,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zhou Wei Wen @ Zhong Ou Ji Jin added to a holding in Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd by 93.49%. The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $51.7. The stock is now traded at around $46.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 9,379,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zhou Wei Wen @ Zhong Ou Ji Jin added to a holding in Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd by 30.23%. The purchase prices were between $1879.03 and $2601, with an estimated average price of $2105.4. The stock is now traded at around $1662.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 351,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zhou Wei Wen @ Zhong Ou Ji Jin added to a holding in Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd by 34.96%. The purchase prices were between $255.8 and $323.03, with an estimated average price of $289.36. The stock is now traded at around $213.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,795,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zhou Wei Wen @ Zhong Ou Ji Jin added to a holding in Guangdong Xinbao Electrical Appliances Holdings Co by 317.53%. The purchase prices were between $26.25 and $39, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $21.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,973,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zhou Wei Wen @ Zhong Ou Ji Jin sold out a holding in Midea Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.28 and $87.11, with an estimated average price of $78.59.

Zhou Wei Wen @ Zhong Ou Ji Jin sold out a holding in Goertek Inc. The sale prices were between $25.21 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $35.26.

Zhou Wei Wen @ Zhong Ou Ji Jin sold out a holding in Sinoma Science & Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.21 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $21.94.

Zhou Wei Wen @ Zhong Ou Ji Jin sold out a holding in Tongwei Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $30.12 and $54.09, with an estimated average price of $38.44.

Zhou Wei Wen @ Zhong Ou Ji Jin sold out a holding in Fu Jian Anjoy Foods Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $184.35 and $280.8, with an estimated average price of $226.71.

Zhou Wei Wen @ Zhong Ou Ji Jin sold out a holding in Neway Valve (Suzhou) Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.46 and $14.95, with an estimated average price of $12.98.