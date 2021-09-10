Liu Guo Jiang @ Tian Hong Ji Jin Buys Wuliangye Yibin Co, Guangdong Haid Group Co, Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co, Sells Jiangsu Provincial Agricultural Reclamation and De, Midea Group Co, Zbom Home Collection Co

New Purchases: 000858, 002311, 600809, 600519, 603899, 000568, 600660, 601888, 300760, 002568, 603345, 603517, 603589, 603587, 605499, 688696, 300957, 300973, 688538, 688660, 688687, 688628, 688314, 688468, 300981, 300979, 601528, 301009, 300942, 301016, 301015, 301012, 301011, 301010, 301002, 301007, 301004, 300996, 300941, 300937, 300933, 300932, 300931, 300930, 300929, 300614, 001208, 001207, 300972, 300945, 300948, 300950, 300952, 300953, 300955, 300956, 300958, 300960, 300961, 300963, 300966, 300967, 300998, 300975, 300978, 300982, 300985, 300986, 300987, 300991, 300992, 300993, 300995, 300943, 300997,

Investment company Liu Guo Jiang @ Tian Hong Ji Jin Current Portfolio ) buys Wuliangye Yibin Co, Guangdong Haid Group Co, Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co, Kweichow Moutai Co, Shanghai M&G Stationery Inc, sells Jiangsu Provincial Agricultural Reclamation and De, Midea Group Co, Zbom Home Collection Co, Goldenhome Living Co, Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Liu Guo Jiang @ Tian Hong Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Liu Guo Jiang @ Tian Hong Ji Jin owns 89 stocks with a total value of $482 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd (000858) - 168,800 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. New Position Guangdong Haid Group Co Ltd (002311) - 607,900 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. New Position Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519) - 23,700 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. New Position Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co Ltd (600809) - 152,320 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. New Position Jason Furniture (Hangzhou) Co Ltd (603816) - 550,200 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.56%

Liu Guo Jiang @ Tian Hong Ji Jin initiated holding in Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $255.8 and $323.03, with an estimated average price of $289.36. The stock is now traded at around $213.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.76%. The holding were 168,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liu Guo Jiang @ Tian Hong Ji Jin initiated holding in Guangdong Haid Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $61.72 and $86.05, with an estimated average price of $76.22. The stock is now traded at around $61.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.63%. The holding were 607,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liu Guo Jiang @ Tian Hong Ji Jin initiated holding in Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1879.03 and $2601, with an estimated average price of $2105.4. The stock is now traded at around $1662.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.47%. The holding were 23,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liu Guo Jiang @ Tian Hong Ji Jin initiated holding in Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $184.21 and $356.35, with an estimated average price of $278.86. The stock is now traded at around $289.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.47%. The holding were 152,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liu Guo Jiang @ Tian Hong Ji Jin initiated holding in Shanghai M&G Stationery Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.02 and $98, with an estimated average price of $86.46. The stock is now traded at around $63.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8%. The holding were 487,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liu Guo Jiang @ Tian Hong Ji Jin initiated holding in Luzhou Laojiao Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $187.21 and $313.99, with an estimated average price of $245.92. The stock is now traded at around $187.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.43%. The holding were 140,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liu Guo Jiang @ Tian Hong Ji Jin sold out a holding in Jiangsu Provincial Agricultural Reclamation and De. The sale prices were between $10.19 and $12.68, with an estimated average price of $10.91.

Liu Guo Jiang @ Tian Hong Ji Jin sold out a holding in Midea Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.28 and $87.11, with an estimated average price of $78.59.

Liu Guo Jiang @ Tian Hong Ji Jin sold out a holding in Zbom Home Collection Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.96 and $44.05, with an estimated average price of $36.37.

Liu Guo Jiang @ Tian Hong Ji Jin sold out a holding in Goldenhome Living Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $44.44 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $48.68.

Liu Guo Jiang @ Tian Hong Ji Jin sold out a holding in Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai. The sale prices were between $49.82 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $57.42.

Liu Guo Jiang @ Tian Hong Ji Jin sold out a holding in Yuan Longping High-tech Agriculture Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.21 and $21.18, with an estimated average price of $17.77.