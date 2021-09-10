Logo
Liu Guo Jiang @ Tian Hong Ji Jin Buys Wuliangye Yibin Co, Guangdong Haid Group Co, Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co, Sells Jiangsu Provincial Agricultural Reclamation and De, Midea Group Co, Zbom Home Collection Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Liu Guo Jiang @ Tian Hong Ji Jin (Current Portfolio) buys Wuliangye Yibin Co, Guangdong Haid Group Co, Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co, Kweichow Moutai Co, Shanghai M&G Stationery Inc, sells Jiangsu Provincial Agricultural Reclamation and De, Midea Group Co, Zbom Home Collection Co, Goldenhome Living Co, Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Liu Guo Jiang @ Tian Hong Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Liu Guo Jiang @ Tian Hong Ji Jin owns 89 stocks with a total value of $482 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TIAN HONG WEN HUA XIN XING CHAN YE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tian+hong+wen+hua+xin+xing+chan+ye/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TIAN HONG WEN HUA XIN XING CHAN YE
  1. Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd (000858) - 168,800 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Guangdong Haid Group Co Ltd (002311) - 607,900 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519) - 23,700 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co Ltd (600809) - 152,320 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Jason Furniture (Hangzhou) Co Ltd (603816) - 550,200 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.56%
New Purchase: Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd (000858)

Liu Guo Jiang @ Tian Hong Ji Jin initiated holding in Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $255.8 and $323.03, with an estimated average price of $289.36. The stock is now traded at around $213.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.76%. The holding were 168,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Guangdong Haid Group Co Ltd (002311)

Liu Guo Jiang @ Tian Hong Ji Jin initiated holding in Guangdong Haid Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $61.72 and $86.05, with an estimated average price of $76.22. The stock is now traded at around $61.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.63%. The holding were 607,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519)

Liu Guo Jiang @ Tian Hong Ji Jin initiated holding in Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1879.03 and $2601, with an estimated average price of $2105.4. The stock is now traded at around $1662.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.47%. The holding were 23,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co Ltd (600809)

Liu Guo Jiang @ Tian Hong Ji Jin initiated holding in Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $184.21 and $356.35, with an estimated average price of $278.86. The stock is now traded at around $289.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.47%. The holding were 152,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shanghai M&G Stationery Inc (603899)

Liu Guo Jiang @ Tian Hong Ji Jin initiated holding in Shanghai M&G Stationery Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.02 and $98, with an estimated average price of $86.46. The stock is now traded at around $63.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8%. The holding were 487,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Luzhou Laojiao Co Ltd (000568)

Liu Guo Jiang @ Tian Hong Ji Jin initiated holding in Luzhou Laojiao Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $187.21 and $313.99, with an estimated average price of $245.92. The stock is now traded at around $187.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.43%. The holding were 140,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Jiangsu Provincial Agricultural Reclamation and De (601952)

Liu Guo Jiang @ Tian Hong Ji Jin sold out a holding in Jiangsu Provincial Agricultural Reclamation and De. The sale prices were between $10.19 and $12.68, with an estimated average price of $10.91.

Sold Out: Midea Group Co Ltd (000333)

Liu Guo Jiang @ Tian Hong Ji Jin sold out a holding in Midea Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.28 and $87.11, with an estimated average price of $78.59.

Sold Out: Zbom Home Collection Co Ltd (603801)

Liu Guo Jiang @ Tian Hong Ji Jin sold out a holding in Zbom Home Collection Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.96 and $44.05, with an estimated average price of $36.37.

Sold Out: Goldenhome Living Co Ltd (603180)

Liu Guo Jiang @ Tian Hong Ji Jin sold out a holding in Goldenhome Living Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $44.44 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $48.68.

Sold Out: Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai (000651)

Liu Guo Jiang @ Tian Hong Ji Jin sold out a holding in Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai. The sale prices were between $49.82 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $57.42.

Sold Out: Yuan Longping High-tech Agriculture Co Ltd (000998)

Liu Guo Jiang @ Tian Hong Ji Jin sold out a holding in Yuan Longping High-tech Agriculture Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.21 and $21.18, with an estimated average price of $17.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of TIAN HONG WEN HUA XIN XING CHAN YE. Also check out:

1. TIAN HONG WEN HUA XIN XING CHAN YE's Undervalued Stocks
2. TIAN HONG WEN HUA XIN XING CHAN YE's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TIAN HONG WEN HUA XIN XING CHAN YE's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TIAN HONG WEN HUA XIN XING CHAN YE keeps buying
