Xie Zhi Yu @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin Buys Ping An Bank Co, Haier Smart Home Co, Industrial Bank Co, Sells Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China, Midea Group Co, BYD Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Xie Zhi Yu @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin (Current Portfolio) buys Ping An Bank Co, Haier Smart Home Co, Industrial Bank Co, Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co, Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotel (Group) Co , sells Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China, Midea Group Co, BYD Co, LONGi Green Energy Technology Co, Ecovacs Robotics Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Xie Zhi Yu @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Xie Zhi Yu @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin owns 121 stocks with a total value of $27.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of XING QUAN HE RUN HUN HE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/xing+quan+he+run+hun+he/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of XING QUAN HE RUN HUN HE
  1. Haier Smart Home Co Ltd (600690) - 103,290,896 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 128.82%
  2. Ping An Bank Co Ltd (000001) - 87,133,800 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co Ltd (002415) - 29,250,500 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 194.90%
  4. Industrial Bank Co Ltd (601166) - 67,719,000 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd (600309) - 11,434,600 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.86%
New Purchase: Ping An Bank Co Ltd (000001)

Xie Zhi Yu @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin initiated holding in Ping An Bank Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.26 and $25.01, with an estimated average price of $23.02. The stock is now traded at around $20.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.15%. The holding were 87,133,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Industrial Bank Co Ltd (601166)

Xie Zhi Yu @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin initiated holding in Industrial Bank Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $24.09, with an estimated average price of $21.96. The stock is now traded at around $19.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 67,719,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sino Wealth Electronic Ltd (300327)

Xie Zhi Yu @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin initiated holding in Sino Wealth Electronic Ltd. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $77.48, with an estimated average price of $48.87. The stock is now traded at around $75.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 10,744,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shanghai Jahwa United Co Ltd (600315)

Xie Zhi Yu @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin initiated holding in Shanghai Jahwa United Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $34.73 and $61.99, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $45.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 8,340,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avary Holding (Shenzhen) Co Ltd (002938)

Xie Zhi Yu @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin initiated holding in Avary Holding (Shenzhen) Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.78 and $52.27, with an estimated average price of $36.95. The stock is now traded at around $31.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 12,963,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: G-bits Network Technology (Xiamen) Co Ltd (603444)

Xie Zhi Yu @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin initiated holding in G-bits Network Technology (Xiamen) Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $370.3 and $579.11, with an estimated average price of $465.86. The stock is now traded at around $409.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 664,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Haier Smart Home Co Ltd (600690)

Xie Zhi Yu @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin added to a holding in Haier Smart Home Co Ltd by 128.82%. The purchase prices were between $25.51 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $29.99. The stock is now traded at around $28.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 103,290,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co Ltd (002415)

Xie Zhi Yu @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin added to a holding in Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co Ltd by 194.90%. The purchase prices were between $48.51 and $69.08, with an estimated average price of $59.52. The stock is now traded at around $53.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 29,250,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotel (Group) Co (600754)

Xie Zhi Yu @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin added to a holding in Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotel (Group) Co by 325.42%. The purchase prices were between $45.6 and $64, with an estimated average price of $55.35. The stock is now traded at around $48.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 19,758,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (600521)

Xie Zhi Yu @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin added to a holding in Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd by 114.49%. The purchase prices were between $18.46 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $20.67. The stock is now traded at around $17.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 35,376,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mango Excellent Media Co Ltd (300413)

Xie Zhi Yu @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin added to a holding in Mango Excellent Media Co Ltd by 60.15%. The purchase prices were between $55.6 and $91.98, with an estimated average price of $69.29. The stock is now traded at around $43.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 15,045,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apeloa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (000739)

Xie Zhi Yu @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin added to a holding in Apeloa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd by 66.25%. The purchase prices were between $21.32 and $31.1, with an estimated average price of $26.22. The stock is now traded at around $33.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 32,264,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd (601318)

Xie Zhi Yu @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. The sale prices were between $64.16 and $79.2, with an estimated average price of $71.65.

Sold Out: Midea Group Co Ltd (000333)

Xie Zhi Yu @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Midea Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.28 and $87.11, with an estimated average price of $78.59.

Sold Out: BYD Co Ltd (002594)

Xie Zhi Yu @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin sold out a holding in BYD Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $143.95 and $267.5, with an estimated average price of $199.96.

Sold Out: LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd (601012)

Xie Zhi Yu @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin sold out a holding in LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $58.21 and $88.84, with an estimated average price of $69.94.

Sold Out: Lingyi Itech (Guangdong) Co Ltd (002600)

Xie Zhi Yu @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Lingyi Itech (Guangdong) Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.92 and $9.46, with an estimated average price of $8.45.

Sold Out: Yunnan Baiyao Group Co Ltd (000538)

Xie Zhi Yu @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Yunnan Baiyao Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $100.99 and $160.8, with an estimated average price of $123.48.



