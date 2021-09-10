Logo
Dong Cheng Fei @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin Buys Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co, Sanan Optoelectronics Co, Oppein Home Group Inc, Sells Sany Heavy Industry Co, SF Holding Co, Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Dong Cheng Fei @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin (Current Portfolio) buys Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co, Sanan Optoelectronics Co, Oppein Home Group Inc, China Vanke Co, Poly Developments and Holdings Group Co, sells Sany Heavy Industry Co, SF Holding Co, Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co, Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co, Avic Shenyang Aircraft Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dong Cheng Fei @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Dong Cheng Fei @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin owns 167 stocks with a total value of $24.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of XING QUAN QU SHI TOU ZI HUN HE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/xing+quan+qu+shi+tou+zi+hun+he/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of XING QUAN QU SHI TOU ZI HUN HE
  1. Sanan Optoelectronics Co Ltd (600703) - 108,449,104 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.78%
  2. Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd (601899) - 338,575,712 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  3. Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co Ltd (002415) - 35,696,800 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 161.19%
  4. China Vanke Co Ltd (000002) - 68,154,504 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.09%
  5. Poly Developments and Holdings Group Co Ltd (600048) - 127,100,400 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.56%
New Purchase: JCET Group Co Ltd (600584)

Dong Cheng Fei @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin initiated holding in JCET Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $48.2, with an estimated average price of $37.82. The stock is now traded at around $34.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 5,303,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Xiangtan Electric Manufacturing Co Ltd (600416)

Dong Cheng Fei @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin initiated holding in Xiangtan Electric Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.19 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $17.9. The stock is now traded at around $16.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,961,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ropeok Technology Group Co Ltd (688619)

Dong Cheng Fei @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin initiated holding in Ropeok Technology Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $26.66. The stock is now traded at around $24.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,998,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical and Electrical Co Lt (300316)

Dong Cheng Fei @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin initiated holding in Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical and Electrical Co Lt. The purchase prices were between $30.08 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $75.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 999,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd (600522)

Dong Cheng Fei @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin initiated holding in Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.37 and $11.91, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $8.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,885,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hunan Aihua Group Co Ltd (603989)

Dong Cheng Fei @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin initiated holding in Hunan Aihua Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.32 and $32.74, with an estimated average price of $27.9. The stock is now traded at around $32.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,587,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co Ltd (002415)

Dong Cheng Fei @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin added to a holding in Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co Ltd by 161.19%. The purchase prices were between $48.51 and $69.08, with an estimated average price of $59.52. The stock is now traded at around $53.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 35,696,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sanan Optoelectronics Co Ltd (600703)

Dong Cheng Fei @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin added to a holding in Sanan Optoelectronics Co Ltd by 48.78%. The purchase prices were between $23.07 and $35.87, with an estimated average price of $27.73. The stock is now traded at around $35.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 108,449,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Oppein Home Group Inc (603833)

Dong Cheng Fei @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin added to a holding in Oppein Home Group Inc by 112.61%. The purchase prices were between $123.68 and $170.4, with an estimated average price of $151.51. The stock is now traded at around $147.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 8,376,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: China Vanke Co Ltd (000002)

Dong Cheng Fei @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin added to a holding in China Vanke Co Ltd by 38.09%. The purchase prices were between $23.8 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.03. The stock is now traded at around $20.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 68,154,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Poly Developments and Holdings Group Co Ltd (600048)

Dong Cheng Fei @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin added to a holding in Poly Developments and Holdings Group Co Ltd by 39.56%. The purchase prices were between $12 and $14.57, with an estimated average price of $13.54. The stock is now traded at around $12.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 127,100,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bestore Co Ltd (603719)

Dong Cheng Fei @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin added to a holding in Bestore Co Ltd by 2893.70%. The purchase prices were between $44.35 and $67.23, with an estimated average price of $53.52. The stock is now traded at around $34.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 6,128,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SF Holding Co Ltd (002352)

Dong Cheng Fei @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin sold out a holding in SF Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $61.4 and $83.09, with an estimated average price of $68.94.

Sold Out: Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd (002044)

Dong Cheng Fei @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.85 and $18.9, with an estimated average price of $13.13.

Sold Out: Avic Shenyang Aircraft Co Ltd (600760)

Dong Cheng Fei @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Avic Shenyang Aircraft Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $41.24 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $50.51.

Sold Out: Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd (002773)

Dong Cheng Fei @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $19 and $29.74, with an estimated average price of $22.65.

Sold Out: Xiangcai Co Ltd (600095)

Dong Cheng Fei @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Xiangcai Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.45 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $10.33.

Sold Out: Sunwoda Electronic Co Ltd (300207)

Dong Cheng Fei @ Xing Zheng Quan Qiu Ji Jin sold out a holding in Sunwoda Electronic Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.69 and $34.75, with an estimated average price of $25.45.



Here is the complete portfolio of XING QUAN QU SHI TOU ZI HUN HE. Also check out:

1. XING QUAN QU SHI TOU ZI HUN HE's Undervalued Stocks
2. XING QUAN QU SHI TOU ZI HUN HE's Top Growth Companies, and
3. XING QUAN QU SHI TOU ZI HUN HE's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that XING QUAN QU SHI TOU ZI HUN HE keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider